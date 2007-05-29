911EP® Introduces Colored Lenses

JACKSONVILLE, FL.—911EP®, part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, announces the availability of colored lenses for the Galaxy® line of light bars. These colored lenses support the long-established tradition of having colored lights visible on a law enforcement vehicle whether the light bar is on or off.

Many municipalities are beginning to mandate the use of colored lenses on their law enforcement vehicles to make the car more easily identified as official vehicles.

The Galaxy® line of LED light bars features the 911EP signature low profile design and is engineered to provide superior aerodynamics and greater fuel savings than other light bars. Galaxy LED light bars conform to SAE and Title 13 requirements.

Colored lenses are now available from 911EP. For more information, call (800) 863-6911 or visit www.911EP.com.

About 911EP®, Inc.

911EP, Inc. has built a solid reputation of innovation and quality in the emergency lighting industry. 911EP was the first company to recognize the role emerging light emitting diode (LED) technologies would play in the market. In addition to LED Emergency Lights, 911EP has a broad selection of products including LED Warning Lights, Light Bars, Perimeter Lightning and Switch Panels. 911EP is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. Additional information available at www.911EP.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.