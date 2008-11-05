Federal Signal Releases VelocityCAM In-car Video and Data System

We are pleased to announce the release of the Federal Signal VelocityCAM in-car video and data system. VelocityCAM is the only in-car video system that offers virtual DVR which eliminates the need for extra hardware to store video data. VelocityCAM features the ability to integrate with Mobile Data Systems (MDS) and interface to Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management Systems (RMS). Utilizing advanced, cutting-edge technology, VelocityCAM enables fleet tracking and fleet audio & video viewing.

VelocityCAM offers Command & Control of the vehicle’s lights, SS2000 series SmartSiren® electronic control system and PA system through the SmartSiren® integrated display. With a touch of a button, the master control panel is displayed. Easy to read buttons signify which light sequence or siren tone is active. Users can even unlock the gun lock from this display. VelocityCAM has the ability to view street-level mapping that the user can configure by zoom and direction. Users can select “Way Point” that plots their GPS location on the map and takes a photo snapshot from the front camera so they can later retrace their path to identify key points of interest. Users can interface to NCIC and State databases for running license plates and use the E-Ticket feature to create citations.

There are three options a user has to retrieve and store their data. They can wirelessly upload their data onto a server, copy the data onto a CD/DVD, or they can copy to a thumb drive or removable media. VelocityCAM has a back-office server software that can manage and organize all of the data.