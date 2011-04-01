TerraHawk’s MUST Proves to Be a Multi-Purpose Asset for Texas Border Sheriffs

TerraHawk, LLC’s MUST described as a “fighting arm” on the Texas Border. The MUST proves to be a multi-purpose asset for Texas Border Sheriffs. The MUST is a vital tool in deterring crime and can also be used for crowd control, event management and emergency response.

About TerraHawk, LLC

