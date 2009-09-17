Gamber-Johnson Announces New Mongoose Locking Slide Arm

Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2000 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting solutions, announces the release of a new Locking Slide Arm, the Mongoose — a rugged mounting solution for cradles and docking stations.

The Mongoose was developed using extensive research from the public safety and Utility/TELCO industry and input from fleet managers and computer end-users. What Gamber-Johnson heard from fleet managers and computer end-users alike is — most everyone recognizes the need for a mount that is intuitive, easy to use and places the computer in an ergonomic position. In addition, the mount must improve productivity and safely position the computer. Gamber -Johnson then conducted extensive research, testing and design to develop the most intuitive locking slide arm in the industry.

The result is the Mongoose Locking Slide Arm, which is:

• Versatile

o Can be mounted on most upper pole assemblies (Gamber- Johnson recommends using the Center Pole Uppers)

o Featuring an overall length of 9” from the center of the pole, the arm will extend 4” forward for to a total length of 13”

o Industry first “Slam and Lock” technology that allows you to push the computer back to the retracted (9” ) position and automatically lock into place, preventing unwanted movement while the vehicle is in motion

o Can be ordered in two different configurations (with Motion Attachment or without) which allows you to utilize existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachments

o Allows the docking solution to vertically tilt up to 90°, locking in place via levers and also allow 180° plus rotation in the horizontal (notebook PC) or vertical position (tablet)

o Rotation of the locking slide arm can be 360° locking in place at every 15°

o Computer can be accessed easily from the driver and passenger seat



• Ergonomic — easily move the computer into the desired operating position for use in the vehicle without having to reach around to the back of the computer

• Unobtrusive — lower profile allows the driver to easily see the computer screen, maintain line of sight of the road, and drive without interference

• Rugged — made of heavy gauge, black powder-coated steel the locking slide arm is securely bolted to the upper pole and is strong enough to hold a cradle or docking station while minimizing stress and vibration on the components

• Easy to install — no-drill design uses existing upper pole products for easy install or removal to another vehicle

• Adaptable — locking slide can work with most existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachments

• Adjustable — can be mounted on Gamber-Johnson’s Quick Adjust upper poles, allowing the locking slide arm height to be adjusted vertically with a lever

“In today’s economy, the need for efficiencies cannot be underestimated,” notes Tom O’Brien, Product Manager. “Everything about this design has to do with efficiencies and the future of the industry. We’ve designed the locking slide arm to meet the demands of the mobile environment, made it easy to install and use, and made it rugged enough that it will outlast the vehicle allowing you to easily move it to future vehicle configurations.

Item No. 7160-0220 (includes motion attachment)

Item No. 7160-0219 (only locking slide arm, no motion attachment)

Availability: 09/28/09