Go Rhino! Introduces New Skid Plates

April 06, 2010 10:16 AM

Get tough front end protection from deer and other road hazards with an easily installed Go Rhino! Heavy Duty wrap around Brush Guard. Comes with a thick center plate for mounting speakers and warning lights and its welded 1-piece construction provides optimal strength. Heavy-duty designed steel and engineered for pit maneuvers with a tough black powder coat finish. 03-10 Crown Victoria and 06-10 Dodge Charger.

    • Heavy-gauge steel construction
    • Vehicle tested and approved by LA Sherriff’s
    • No drilling needed, mounts to existing hardware
    • Quickest Install in the industry

Go Rhino Skid Plates innovative design allows for easy installation and is the brand choice for emergency vehicle equipment for Major Law Enforcement Agencies.

    • Protects the Undercarriage of Your Vehicle from Costly Damage
    • Innovative Design Allows for Easy Installation
    • Heavy-Gauge Steel Construction
    • Simple No-Drill Installation
    • Mounts to the Existing Hardware
    • Extension Plates Available for Radiator and Transmission Areas
    • Transmission Plate Extension has Cut-Out Design to Allow for Easy Oil Pan Bolt Access

Call (888) 427-4466 or visit us at www.gorhinopd.com