Go Rhino! Introduces New Skid Plates
Get tough front end protection from deer and other road hazards with an easily installed Go Rhino! Heavy Duty wrap around Brush Guard. Comes with a thick center plate for mounting speakers and warning lights and its welded 1-piece construction provides optimal strength. Heavy-duty designed steel and engineered for pit maneuvers with a tough black powder coat finish. 03-10 Crown Victoria and 06-10 Dodge Charger.
- • Heavy-gauge steel construction
• Vehicle tested and approved by LA Sherriff’s
• No drilling needed, mounts to existing hardware
• Quickest Install in the industry
Go Rhino Skid Plates innovative design allows for easy installation and is the brand choice for emergency vehicle equipment for Major Law Enforcement Agencies.
- • Protects the Undercarriage of Your Vehicle from Costly Damage
• Innovative Design Allows for Easy Installation
• Heavy-Gauge Steel Construction
• Simple No-Drill Installation
• Mounts to the Existing Hardware
• Extension Plates Available for Radiator and Transmission Areas
• Transmission Plate Extension has Cut-Out Design to Allow for Easy Oil Pan Bolt Access
Call (888) 427-4466 or visit us at www.gorhinopd.com