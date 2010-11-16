Silver Eagle Hires New Vice President for Government Sales

Portland, OR —Silver Eagle Manufacturing, the global leader in military light tactical trailer manufacturing and integration, is announcing that Kevin Mulrenin has joined the company as Vice President of Government Sales. Mr. Mulrenin is responsible for current and new business opportunities in the military, defense contractor and law enforcement channels.

“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge to Silver Eagle and will be a terrific resource for our customers,” notes Jay Wilson, Silver Eagle CEO and President. “He has experience with a number of defense contractors and has managed the execution and expansion of their government programs. He’s been involved with advanced military technologies, alternative energy solutions, fuel efficiency technologies, and a variety of other products and services for military ground vehicles. “ The initial strategy laid out by Mr. Mulrenin is to diversify the products, customers, and government contracts at Silver Eagle to facilitate long-term growth.

Prior to joining Silver Eagle, Mr. Mulrenin served in executive management roles for several leading defense contractors, where he successfully expanded business with the United States Army, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Department of Transportation and Department of Energy. Mr. Mulrenin’s additional tenure includes direct responsibility for engineering projects and support for the Army Product Manager for Trailers (PM Trailers). He has 20-year history of success in growing and diversifying businesses in the military ground mobility market.

Mr. Mulrenin has an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland and a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan. He is based in the Detroit metropolitan area.

About Silver Eagle Manufacturing Company

Silver Eagle, based in Portland, Oregon, is the global leader in the development, design and integration of military trailers and material handling solutions behind the prime mover. In business since 1936, Silver Eagle has a 74-year history of exceeding the needs of the U.S. and international militaries, over-the-road trucking fleets and law enforcement agencies. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified.