Cargo storage floor: Pro-Gard’s latest advancement in interior organization and storage for the Chevy Tahoe

The two-compartment storage system expands the cargo area, allowing officers to stow a wide range of weapons, equipment, and electronics

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pro-gard Products, LLC, a leading manufacturer and supplier of law enforcement vehicle safety equipment, is excited to announce our all-new Cargo Storage Floor for the 2021-current Chevy Tahoe.

The new Cargo Storage Floor is a two-compartment storage system that expands the cargo area, allowing officers to stow a wide range of weapons, equipment, and electronics. It creates an elevated floor in the cargo area, providing the convenience of readily storing and accessing weapons and gear. The uniquely hinged front storage compartment features push-button latches and gas struts for easy opening and closing.

By providing two unique storage compartments in the cargo area of the Chevy Tahoe (2021 to current), our new Cargo Storage Floor is easy to install and securely mounts directly to the floor using existing OEM mounting points. It fastens directly to the floor and works with or without a Pro-gard Cargo Barrier, and it is compatible with OEM seats in the PPV/SSV models. Made with a mixture of 14 and 11-gauge powder-coated steel, it was engineered with security in mind to deliver top-notch durability. The first compartment is for locking and securing sensitive weapons, equipment, and duty gear, while the second compartment houses electronics and even includes a removable electronics tray for easy installation.

Mike Navarro, President of Pro-gard, states, “Storage space is at a premium in today’s police vehicles. Agencies are asked to perform many tasks for the communities they serve. As a result, they have to carry a wide variety of gear. Our new storage system allows them to carry more while staying organized.”

About Pro-gard Products, LLC

Pro-gard Products, LLC, a Castleray Company, was established in 1968 with one mission in mind: to build a better protective product for officers during prisoner transports. We provide the safest, most durable law enforcement products designed to perform on the open road. We proudly offer our products throughout North America as well as many foreign markets. Pro-gard’s corporate office is located in Noblesville, IN, where all of our products are assembled. For more information, visit www.pro-gard.com.