Introducing The Auto Moto Police Interceptor

The Auto Moto Police Interceptor is an excellent choice as a Law Enforcement vehicle. The Auto Moto facilitates urban mobility by bridging the gap between an automobile and a motorcycle. Its ability to reach highway capable speeds of 55 mph, while also being able to operate safely at low speeds, allows for universal adaptation amongst all precincts. This versatility gives it the ability to execute a vast array of assignments.

Its canopied design allows for roof mounted emergency lights, a feature not possible with any other motorcycle or scooter. At a height of 5.8 feet, the roof lights are elevated above the heads of pedestrians and most standard vehicles. This design makes the vehicle easy to locate from a distance and also offers exceptional visibility, perfect for city streets, parking lots, and venues with high pedestrian traffic.

The Auto Moto Police Interceptor comes equipped with two forward facing LED flashers, two rear facing LED flashers, and an intensely bright roof mounted LED light bar that contains a remarkable 600 LED’s and is capable of 3 unique flash patterns. The vehicle’s large surface area also doubles as a canvas for custom emblems and decals. It’s patented three wheel tilting design facilitates high maneuverability, while maintaining a level of stability not offered in two wheeled vehicles.

The Auto Moto comes stock with two glove compartments and the largest trunk on any scooter or motorcycle. In addition to the standard storage space of the vehicle, the Police Interceptor also offers a multitude of customization options essential for any patrolling officer.

The Police Interceptor’s fully automatic CVT transmission provides a turn key solution for any department. It’s as simple as gas-and-go, thus generating a very user friendly experience for those operating the vehicle. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), when coupled with its GY6 engine, achieves an outstanding 83 miles to the gallon, substantially reducing both your carbon footprint and fuel expenses alike. The Auto Moto also features a limited slip differential which provides continuous power to both rear wheels, supplying better overall control, even under the harshest of weather conditions. The extreme versatility of the Auto Moto Police Interceptor makes it a must have for any department in need of a practical, highly economical patrol unit.

As the Police Interceptor’s customizations are contingent on each departments needs, prices may vary. Base price for The Auto Moto is $3,800. Should you have any additional questions or would like to request a quote, please contact Jacob Reyes, our fleet services director at: (866) 939-9033 or at jacob@theautomoto.com