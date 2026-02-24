Zebra Technology - Mobility

Zebra Technologies provides genuinely rugged mobile computing solutions and specialized vertical expertise that public safety agencies need to maximize resources, minimize costs, and capture their edge. We have worked with public safety agencies for more than 20 years to design mobility solutions that best serve the unique, mission-critical communication and data needs of first responders and other public safety professionals.
As a result, our award-winning mobile computing solutions are among the fastest and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. The enterprise-grade power, security flexibility, and versatility of the Zebra mobile computing and accessory ecosystem also make it easy for law enforcement, fire, and EMS organizations to scale mobile workflows and boost worker efficiency whether assigned to an office, a vehicle, or the field. No matter which Windows or Android rugged tablet, 2-in-1 or handheld is best for your agency, it will be easy to mobilize your team to the right place, at the right time and with the right technology tools.
Visit www.zebra.com to learn how our rugged mobility solutions can support your public safety mission.
As a result, our award-winning mobile computing solutions are among the fastest and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. The enterprise-grade power, security flexibility, and versatility of the Zebra mobile computing and accessory ecosystem also make it easy for law enforcement, fire, and EMS organizations to scale mobile workflows and boost worker efficiency whether assigned to an office, a vehicle, or the field. No matter which Windows or Android rugged tablet, 2-in-1 or handheld is best for your agency, it will be easy to mobilize your team to the right place, at the right time and with the right technology tools.
Visit www.zebra.com to learn how our rugged mobility solutions can support your public safety mission.
Address: Corporate Headquarters, 3 Overlook Point, Lincolnshire, Illinois
Zip Code: 60069
Main Phone Number: 1 866 230 9494