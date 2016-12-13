Va. police receive grant for recruiting, new records software
The project with the larger cost will enhance law enforcement recruitment efforts of minority candidates
By Sarah Fearing
Williamsburg Yorktown Daily
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County has received two grants totaling over $28,300 under the state’s Policing in the 21st Century Initiative, according to a news release from Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office.
James City County received two of the 36 community policing grants awarded under the Policing in the 21st Century Initiative.
Altogether, over $756,000 in grants were given to agencies across the state, which will fund training and equipment to enhance community-inclusive policing efforts, the release said.
Read more: JCC Police receive state grants for new software, recruitment