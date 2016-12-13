Va. police receive grant for recruiting, new records software

By Sarah Fearing

Williamsburg Yorktown Daily

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County has received two grants totaling over $28,300 under the state’s Policing in the 21st Century Initiative, according to a news release from Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office.

James City County received two of the 36 community policing grants awarded under the Policing in the 21st Century Initiative.

Altogether, over $756,000 in grants were given to agencies across the state, which will fund training and equipment to enhance community-inclusive policing efforts, the release said.

