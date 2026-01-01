Police1 Article Guidelines for Authors
Contribute an article to Police1
Thanks for your interest in contributing an article to Police1, the leading news and information website for law enforcement professionals. Publication on Police1 is the best way for law enforcement leaders, line supervisors, training officers, PIOs and patrol officers to reach the largest audience of law enforcement officers in the United States.
Police1 receives a high volume of unsolicited article proposals and completed manuscripts. As we plan our 2027 coverage, we're prioritizing original, focused contributions that address specific challenges facing law enforcement professionals.
We're particularly interested in firsthand operational experience, documented examples, emerging practices and practical guidance readers can apply in their agencies. Broad discussions of leadership, wellness, resilience, communication and other subjects we've covered extensively are unlikely to be accepted unless they offer a substantially new perspective.
We strongly encourage prospective contributors to review our existing coverage and submit a focused proposal before writing a complete article.
Please note: Due to submission volume, we cannot provide individual editorial feedback on every proposal or manuscript.
What content is Police1 looking for?
Police1 welcomes contributions from officers who can clearly and concisely communicate concepts and ideas through the written word. We seek to represent the full spectrum of law enforcement, from rural to metropolitan departments, from new recruits to seasoned veterans, as well as diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are also interested in videos and photographic essays.
To make your article as helpful and engaging as possible, focus on clarity, specificity, and action:
In short, the most effective articles teach, not tell. They help readers solve problems, sharpen their thinking, and see their work in a new light.
Personal essays
Police1's Stories from the Streets is dedicated to first-person essays where officers reflect on what they’ve learned through experience. Click here for submission guidelines.
What we're less likely to publish
While we welcome a wide range of perspectives, we're increasingly selective about articles that:
This doesn't mean every article must be a step-by-step guide. Thoughtful commentary, personal experiences and lessons learned can be equally valuable when they offer an original perspective or challenge readers to think differently.
Before submitting, consider what your article adds to the conversation and why Police1 readers would benefit from your particular experience or expertise.
Where are articles published?
Articles are distributed by eNewsletter and social channels and optimized for search engine discovery and ranking.
Many of our authors cite their published articles on Police1 as important to receiving conference speaking invites, work recognition and growing a professional network.
How do I submit an article proposal to Police1?
Before you submit an article, please send an email to editor@police1.com with the following information:
We regularly consider article proposals for:
How do I submit an article for review to Police1?
If a site editor accepts your proposed article idea(s), review and follow these important specifications for submission style and format. As you consider the format for your article, readers respond well to tips, resources, best practices and lists.
Police1 article specifications:
With your submission, please include:
On the use of generative AI, we understand that our contributors may want to use these tools to research story ideas and examples. We ask authors to share with the editor whether and how they’ve used these tools. Authors are accountable for the accuracy, integrity and originality of their content.
What is the article editing process?
If the Police1 editorial team determines the article matches the proposal, and meets our editorial needs and interests of readers, the editors will edit the document. In most cases, the edited document will be returned to you for approval of edits and required changes. After you return a revised document back to us, we will perform a final review and prepare the article for posting to Police1 and schedule promotion to registered Police1 members.
Finally, our regular columnists generally start as contributors. Based on the performance and quality of contributor submissions, we will consider bringing on a writer as a regular columnist. Lexipol is committed to conducting its business in accordance with the highest standards of business ethics. Police1 editorial standards promote accuracy, fairness, balance and accountability while promoting the advancement of the industry and the safety of those who serve their communities. Learn more about Police1 Ethics and Standards.