Thanks for your interest in contributing an article to Police1, the leading news and information website for law enforcement professionals. Publication on Police1 is the best way for law enforcement leaders, line supervisors, training officers, PIOs and patrol officers to reach the largest audience of law enforcement officers in the United States.

A note about our current editorial priorities Police1 receives a high volume of unsolicited article proposals and completed manuscripts. As we plan our 2027 coverage, we're prioritizing original, focused contributions that address specific challenges facing law enforcement professionals. We're particularly interested in firsthand operational experience, documented examples, emerging practices and practical guidance readers can apply in their agencies. Broad discussions of leadership, wellness, resilience, communication and other subjects we've covered extensively are unlikely to be accepted unless they offer a substantially new perspective. We strongly encourage prospective contributors to review our existing coverage and submit a focused proposal before writing a complete article. Please note: Due to submission volume, we cannot provide individual editorial feedback on every proposal or manuscript.

What content is Police1 looking for?

Police1 welcomes contributions from officers who can clearly and concisely communicate concepts and ideas through the written word. We seek to represent the full spectrum of law enforcement, from rural to metropolitan departments, from new recruits to seasoned veterans, as well as diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are also interested in videos and photographic essays.

To make your article as helpful and engaging as possible, focus on clarity, specificity, and action:

• Lead with a clear problem or question. Start with the issue your article will help solve — not a broad theme. Readers want to know why this matters now and what’s at stake if it isn’t addressed. • Offer real-world examples. Use short anecdotes, data points, or observations from your own work to illustrate your points. Specifics make your advice credible and relatable. • Focus on takeaways. After each key idea, show what the reader can do differently tomorrow. Replace general statements with steps, tactics, or habits that can be applied immediately. • Write to a single audience. Decide whether you’re addressing chiefs, trainers, officers, or applicants — and tailor your tone and details to that group. • Show challenges, not just ideals. Be candid about what’s hard or what went wrong. Readers learn most from tension and lessons learned. • End with reflection, not repetition. Close with a thought or challenge that prompts readers to act or reconsider how they approach the issue.

In short, the most effective articles teach, not tell. They help readers solve problems, sharpen their thinking, and see their work in a new light.

Personal essays

Police1's Stories from the Streets is dedicated to first-person essays where officers reflect on what they’ve learned through experience. Click here for submission guidelines.

What we're less likely to publish

While we welcome a wide range of perspectives, we're increasingly selective about articles that:

• Revisit familiar leadership or professional development themes without offering new insights or examples. • Focus primarily on broad principles, personal philosophies or lists of desirable qualities. • Explain why something is important without showing readers how to address it. • Make recommendations without sufficient evidence, examples or relevant professional experience. • Primarily promote an author's book, business, training program or commercial product.

This doesn't mean every article must be a step-by-step guide. Thoughtful commentary, personal experiences and lessons learned can be equally valuable when they offer an original perspective or challenge readers to think differently.

Before submitting, consider what your article adds to the conversation and why Police1 readers would benefit from your particular experience or expertise.

Where are articles published?

Articles are distributed by eNewsletter and social channels and optimized for search engine discovery and ranking.

Many of our authors cite their published articles on Police1 as important to receiving conference speaking invites, work recognition and growing a professional network.

How do I submit an article proposal to Police1?

Before you submit an article, please send an email to editor@police1.com with the following information:

• Proposed headline: A working title that clearly identifies the article's focus. • Article summary: Two to three sentences explaining the specific issue, challenge or question the article will address. • Key takeaways: What will readers learn, and how can they apply that information? • Your perspective: What firsthand experience, examples, research or other evidence will inform the article? • Estimated completion date: When you expect to submit the manuscript. • Professional background: An up-to-date résumé, CV or brief professional biography.

We regularly consider article proposals for:

• Analysis and opinion pieces on current events and breaking news; • Recaps of events or programs; • Analysis of police-related research; • Human interest articles; • Process explainers – training, purchasing, leading teams, etc.; • Tips and best practices; • Incident reports.

How do I submit an article for review to Police1?

If a site editor accepts your proposed article idea(s), review and follow these important specifications for submission style and format. As you consider the format for your article, readers respond well to tips, resources, best practices and lists.

Police1 article specifications:

• Contributions must be unique and original writing that has not been previously submitted to other publications. • Each submission should be between 800 to 2,000 words submitted as a Microsoft Word or Google document.

With your submission, please include:

• A list of references in a publication-ready format at the end of the document. If a URL is available for the reference, please provide. • Include original photo(s) of related procedures or equipment with your submission. • Include a 3-5 sentence author biography and headshot.

Note: On the use of generative AI, we understand that our contributors may want to use these tools to research story ideas and examples. We ask authors to share with the editor whether and how they’ve used these tools. Authors are accountable for the accuracy, integrity and originality of their content.

What is the article editing process?

If the Police1 editorial team determines the article matches the proposal, and meets our editorial needs and interests of readers, the editors will edit the document. In most cases, the edited document will be returned to you for approval of edits and required changes. After you return a revised document back to us, we will perform a final review and prepare the article for posting to Police1 and schedule promotion to registered Police1 members.

Finally, our regular columnists generally start as contributors. Based on the performance and quality of contributor submissions, we will consider bringing on a writer as a regular columnist. Lexipol is committed to conducting its business in accordance with the highest standards of business ethics. Police1 editorial standards promote accuracy, fairness, balance and accountability while promoting the advancement of the industry and the safety of those who serve their communities. Learn more about Police1 Ethics and Standards.