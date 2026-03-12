Continuing Education & Criminal Justice Programs
Dive into the Education section at Police1.com to discover a wealth of resources on criminal justice degrees and ongoing professional development in the policing field. Stay at the forefront with insights on courses, training programs, and academic advancements that shape the future of policing.
FEATURED PROGRAMS
American Military University (AMU) offers a comprehensive suite of criminal justice programs designed to support learners at every stage of their career. Programs are 100% online with monthly starts, providing flexibility for working professionals. At the undergraduate level, AMU provides an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice, as well as both a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. For those looking to continue their education at a higher level, AMU also offers a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice. In addition, AMU is one of the few universities nationwide to offer digital forensics programs online, including a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in digital forensics and an undergraduate certificate in digital forensics.
Students gain practical, career-relevant knowledge across a range of topics, from forensics to leadership in complex, real-world scenarios.
Students gain practical, career-relevant knowledge across a range of topics, from forensics to leadership in complex, real-world scenarios.
UNT Dallas offers a new Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree with a Specialization in Justice and Mental Health Policy. The 100% online program is designed for working professionals. This policy-focused program prepares students in criminal justice professions to advance to higher levels of leadership and administration and more effectively combat the rising challenges of mental illness in the administration of justice.
UNT Dallas is proud to introduce this innovative and timely Specialization nationally. It addresses the critical intersection between mental health and its profound influence on the criminal justice system. Click here to apply now. It’s quick and easy.
UNT Dallas is proud to introduce this innovative and timely Specialization nationally. It addresses the critical intersection between mental health and its profound influence on the criminal justice system. Click here to apply now. It’s quick and easy.
Graduate in one year from MBU’s highly respected and fully accredited online Criminal Justice master’s degree program. Recently reduced tuition makes our Criminal Justice master’s degree more affordable than ever. Courses are taught by experts with real-life experience. A Criminal Justice Bachelor’s degree is also available.
USD’s 100% online M.S. in Law Enforcement Leadership is a regionally accredited 20-month program that focuses on refining the skills needed to address today’s law enforcement challenges. Our practical and relevant curriculum, accomplished practitioner faculty and academic reputation combine to provide the optimal learning experience for law enforcement leaders.
The Bachelor’s and Master’s in Criminal Justice programs at UC approach the study of crime and criminal justice from an interdisciplinary perspective, drawing insights from sociology, criminology, psychology, public administration and law. Earn your criminal justice degree 100% online and become a leader in the field.
Gain the expertise to thrive in today’s increasingly tech-driven world with a master’s degree in criminal justice and cybersecurity from Salve Regina University. Whether you’re looking to advance in law enforcement, government, security or justice, Salve’s master’s program prepares you to lead with integrity and serve your community with empathy and compassion.
Salve’s flexible and affordable online programs allow you to customize your studies with a concentration in intelligence, leadership or cyberthreat management. You can also gain career-ready skills in less time with a graduate certificate in cyberthreat response, intelligence and analysis tradecraft or justice leadership.
For nearly 80 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. With the University’s mercy-inspired mission at the core of all coursework and programming, Salve students are encouraged to work for a world that is harmonious, just and merciful. Take the next step to advance your career today.
Learn more at salve.edu/masters-cjc.
Salve’s flexible and affordable online programs allow you to customize your studies with a concentration in intelligence, leadership or cyberthreat management. You can also gain career-ready skills in less time with a graduate certificate in cyberthreat response, intelligence and analysis tradecraft or justice leadership.
For nearly 80 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. With the University’s mercy-inspired mission at the core of all coursework and programming, Salve students are encouraged to work for a world that is harmonious, just and merciful. Take the next step to advance your career today.
Learn more at salve.edu/masters-cjc.
Toccoa Falls College, a distinctly Christian college, offers a 50% tuition discount for first responders enrolled in our online undergraduate programs and a 25% tuition discount for graduate programs. With a wide variety of Christ-centered degree options, online education at TFC is the obvious choice for first responders. Apply for free today.
FEATURED COVERAGE
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Featured University Sponsors
Graduate in one year from MBU’s highly respected and fully accredited online Criminal Justice master’s degree program. Recently reduced tuition makes our Criminal Justice master’s degree more affordable than ever. Courses are taught by experts with real-life experience. A Criminal Justice Bachelor’s degree is also available. Click HERE to learn more!
Gain the expertise to thrive in today’s increasingly tech-driven world with a master’s degree in criminal justice and cybersecurity from Salve Regina University. Whether you’re looking to advance in law enforcement, government, security or justice, Salve’s master’s program prepares you to lead with integrity and serve your community with empathy and compassion.
Salve’s flexible and affordable online programs allow you to customize your studies with a concentration in intelligence, leadership or cyberthreat management. You can also gain career-ready skills in less time with a graduate certificate in cyberthreat response, intelligence and analysis tradecraft or justice leadership.
For nearly 80 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. With the University’s mercy-inspired mission at the core of all coursework and programming, Salve students are encouraged to work for a world that is harmonious, just and merciful. Take the next step to advance your career today.
Learn more at salve.edu/masters-cjc.
Salve’s flexible and affordable online programs allow you to customize your studies with a concentration in intelligence, leadership or cyberthreat management. You can also gain career-ready skills in less time with a graduate certificate in cyberthreat response, intelligence and analysis tradecraft or justice leadership.
For nearly 80 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. With the University’s mercy-inspired mission at the core of all coursework and programming, Salve students are encouraged to work for a world that is harmonious, just and merciful. Take the next step to advance your career today.
Learn more at salve.edu/masters-cjc.
The Online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Online Master of Science in Criminal Justice programs at UC approach the study of crime and criminal justice from an interdisciplinary perspective, drawing insights from sociology, criminology, psychology, public administration, and law. Earn your criminal justice degree 100% online and become a leader in the field.
What sets UC Online apart from other online programs?
We provide each student with dedicated, one-on-one support from a Student Success Coordinator. Whether you are across town or across the globe, you are connected to the UC community from the start of your journey through graduation and beyond. It’s all part of the Bearcat Promise – our pledge that students will graduate with a clear focus on cultivating their ideal future.
What sets UC Online apart from other online programs?
We provide each student with dedicated, one-on-one support from a Student Success Coordinator. Whether you are across town or across the globe, you are connected to the UC community from the start of your journey through graduation and beyond. It’s all part of the Bearcat Promise – our pledge that students will graduate with a clear focus on cultivating their ideal future.
A pioneer in distance learning since its founding in 1973, the University offers online degree programs designed for students whose geographic, professional, or personal time commitments keep them from completing their education in traditional on-campus programs.
UNT Dallas offers a new Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree with a Specialization in Justice and Mental Health Policy. The 100% online program is designed for working professionals. This policy-focused program prepares students in criminal justice professions to advance to higher levels of leadership and administration and more effectively combat the rising challenges of mental illness in the administration of justice.
UNT Dallas is proud to introduce this innovative and timely Specialization nationally. It addresses the critical intersection between mental health and its profound influence on the criminal justice system.
UNT Dallas is proud to introduce this innovative and timely Specialization nationally. It addresses the critical intersection between mental health and its profound influence on the criminal justice system.
USD’s M.S. in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership (LEPSL) is one of the top online criminal justice master’s degree in the country. In this dynamic, 20-month program you’ll study organizational leadership, data analysis & reporting, critical thinking strategies, public safety law, budget/resource planning, and effective methods of communication - all in a flexible online format that allows you to balance work, life and school effectively. We also offer generous transfer credit for graduates of FBINA. If you’re ready to challenge yourself and grow as a leader, this is the program you’ve been looking for.
Toccoa Falls College, a distinctly Christian college, offers first responders a 50% tuition discount for online undergraduate programs and a 25% tuition discount for graduate programs. Applicants who receive the full Pell Grant can expect to pay $0 out of pocket.
TFC offers a wide variety of degree options that can be completed fully online at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, making online education at a Christ-centered institution the obvious choice for first responders. With no set login times, students can complete courses around busy work schedules while supported by a faith-informed learning community. Request more information below to learn how to apply for free today!
TFC offers a wide variety of degree options that can be completed fully online at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, making online education at a Christ-centered institution the obvious choice for first responders. With no set login times, students can complete courses around busy work schedules while supported by a faith-informed learning community. Request more information below to learn how to apply for free today!
American Military University’s (AMU) roots are in the military, but we’re open to all. Founded by a Marine and built for mission-focused learners, AMU proudly serves those who serve in the military and across the public sector. Our 200+ online programs are designed to meet the needs of working adults. With affordable tuition, dedicated support teams, and monthly course starts, AMU stands ready to help you reach your academic goals.