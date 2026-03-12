Continuing Education & Criminal Justice Programs

Gain the expertise to thrive in today’s increasingly tech-driven world with a master’s degree in criminal justice and cybersecurity from Salve Regina University. Whether you’re looking to advance in law enforcement, government, security or justice, Salve’s master’s program prepares you to lead with integrity and serve your community with empathy and compassion.





Salve’s flexible and affordable online programs allow you to customize your studies with a concentration in intelligence, leadership or cyberthreat management. You can also gain career-ready skills in less time with a graduate certificate in cyberthreat response, intelligence and analysis tradecraft or justice leadership.





For nearly 80 years, Salve has offered rigorous, innovative academic programming in the liberal arts tradition that prepares students to be global citizens and lifelong learners. With the University’s mercy-inspired mission at the core of all coursework and programming, Salve students are encouraged to work for a world that is harmonious, just and merciful. Take the next step to advance your career today.





Learn more at salve.edu/masters-cjc.