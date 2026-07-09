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Police1 Webinars & Digital Events

Browse through our list of Police1’s upcoming and recent webinars and digital events, addressing critical law enforcement topics through engaging discussions with top police experts.

ON-DEMAND EVENTS
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Narcotics Identification
On-demand webinar: Safer narcotics identification in the fentanyl era: Lessons from Rhode Island State Police
See how today’s agencies are adapting narcotics testing to meet the challenges of modern-day detection
July 09, 2026 04:37 PM
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Active Shooter
On-demand webinar: Beyond the floor plan: Building intelligence and the future of school safety
Empower law enforcement, fire, EMS and school leaders with a shared operational view
July 07, 2026 02:52 PM
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Police Recruitment
On-demand webinar: The new workforce reality in policing: A leadership framework for retention, readiness and resilience
From staffing shortages to sustainable operations: A new approach for agency leaders
June 16, 2026 11:32 AM
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Artificial Intelligence
On-demand webinar: How to evaluate AI technology for investigations: What every law enforcement agency needs to know
Cut through the AI hype and protect the integrity of your case
June 01, 2026 03:44 PM
Auto accident at Cass and Grand River Detroit MI December 20th 2020 5:50pm
Traffic enforcement technology and tactics
On-demand webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives
Learn how modern towing workflows can cut response times and clear scenes faster
April 14, 2026 03:00 PM
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Online Training
On-demand Training: Projectile Launcher deployment in barricaded and vehicle-based incidents
Practical patrol guidance for using pepper projectile systems to increase compliance, improve team coordination and reduce risk during high-stakes standoffs.
April 13, 2026 04:35 PM
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Shots Fired Training Group
ALL DIGITAL EVENTS
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Drones
Webinar: Capturing the complete picture: Modern approaches to public safety investigations
Leveraging drone-based documentation and photogrammetry to create actionable, courtroom-ready evidence
August 12, 2026 01:38 PM
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Police Recruitment
Webinar: Recruiting the next generation of officers: Insights from the U.S. Capitol Police
Reduce hiring delays and keep candidates engaged
August 07, 2026 05:36 PM
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Event Security
Webinar: From the World Cup to LA 2028: Protecting critical infrastructure at the next generation of major events
Strengthen regional readiness with lessons from the world’s most complex security operations
August 04, 2026 02:13 PM
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Technology
Webinar: What a modern towing program actually looks like
Stop wasting time on phone calls and paperwork — Start building a towing program that works
August 03, 2026 03:53 PM
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Drug Interdiction / Narcotics
Webinar: Drug detection from street to dashboard
What experienced narcotics officers learned about the way NIRLab is changing drug detection for everyday officers
July 30, 2026 05:16 PM
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Innovation Report
On-demand: From call to command: How AI is transforming 911 operations into real-time operational intelligence
Learn how agencies are using AI to strengthen 911 operations, improve information flow and support a more connected emergency response
July 27, 2026 05:09 PM
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Cybersecurity
Webinar: Moving from audit prep to everyday readiness: A practical look at CJIS
Prepare your agency for the October 1, 2027 CJIS deadline
July 27, 2026 01:05 PM
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Technology
Webinar: Multi-mission robotics for public safety
Learn how innovative robotic technology is helping agencies protect personnel while improving mission success
July 24, 2026 12:29 PM
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Fleet Management
Webinar: Beyond the build: Patrol vehicles that protect officers and budgets
Turn your fleet investments into stronger performance and greater protection
July 22, 2026 04:21 PM
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Traffic Safety
Webinar: Safer intersections, safer crews: Proven strategies to reduce collision risk
How proactive corridor clearing is helping police departments get through intersections safely — without guesswork, gridlock or added hardware
July 20, 2026 04:27 PM
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Real Time Policing
On-demand: Technology, transparency & trust: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation
How law enforcement can introduce emerging technologies with transparency, strengthen public trust and prepare for the conversations that matter most
July 14, 2026 03:47 PM
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Financial Services
Webinar: New Department of Justice grant programs: What it means for communities and funding opportunities
Build stronger partnerships that improve grant competitiveness
July 09, 2026 04:42 PM
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Narcotics Identification
On-demand webinar: Safer narcotics identification in the fentanyl era: Lessons from Rhode Island State Police
See how today’s agencies are adapting narcotics testing to meet the challenges of modern-day detection
July 09, 2026 04:37 PM
LEO Picture2 - NEW.png
Active Shooter
On-demand webinar: Beyond the floor plan: Building intelligence and the future of school safety
Empower law enforcement, fire, EMS and school leaders with a shared operational view
July 07, 2026 02:52 PM
ab0aeb5a-27dc-413f-b553-02966cd5055a.png
Police Recruitment
On-demand webinar: The new workforce reality in policing: A leadership framework for retention, readiness and resilience
From staffing shortages to sustainable operations: A new approach for agency leaders
June 16, 2026 11:32 AM
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Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
On-demand: When the plan meets reality: Managing the pressure points of major events
Before your next major event, learn what one of the nation’s most experienced event-planning teams wishes every agency knew
June 03, 2026 05:02 PM
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Police1 Grants
On-demand: Navigating the 2026 grants landscape: What public safety agencies need to know
Gain insight into current federal funding trends, agency priorities and best practices for developing competitive applications
June 03, 2026 04:54 PM
Artificial Intelligence futuristic background. Neural Network AI processing data on digital screen. Future technology background
Artificial Intelligence
On-demand webinar: How to evaluate AI technology for investigations: What every law enforcement agency needs to know
Cut through the AI hype and protect the integrity of your case
June 01, 2026 03:44 PM
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Leadership Institute
On-demand: AI Office Hours: Preparing your agency for the AI era
Get practical answers to the AI questions law enforcement leaders are asking right now
May 29, 2026 05:53 PM
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What Cops Want
On-demand: The hidden cost of the modern patrol shift
What Police1’s “What Cops Want” data reveal about what happens when officers are constantly playing catch-up — and what it means for performance, safety and retention
May 20, 2026 02:03 PM
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Innovation Report
On-demand: The connected investigation: How integrated intelligence accelerates casework
What it takes to move from fragmented casework to a more coordinated, intelligence-driven approach
May 06, 2026 05:20 PM
Auto accident at Cass and Grand River Detroit MI December 20th 2020 5:50pm
Traffic enforcement technology and tactics
On-demand webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives
Learn how modern towing workflows can cut response times and clear scenes faster
April 14, 2026 03:00 PM
SABRE_Projectile_Launchers_in_residential_barricade_incidents[79].jpg
Online Training
On-demand Training: Projectile Launcher deployment in barricaded and vehicle-based incidents
Practical patrol guidance for using pepper projectile systems to increase compliance, improve team coordination and reduce risk during high-stakes standoffs.
April 13, 2026 04:35 PM
 · 
Shots Fired Training Group
Car Thief Using a Screwdriver to Brake into a Car
Vehicle Incidents and Issues
On-demand webinar: Auto theft at the borders: Trends from north to south
How stolen vehicles move seamlessly across international lines
April 06, 2026 11:30 AM
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Vehicle Crashes
On-demand webinar: The evolution of on‑scene crime and crash documentation in public safety
Reducing gaps and strengthening evidence with digital solutions
April 01, 2026 11:58 AM
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Technology
On-demand webinar: Stronger together: Thorn and Veritone’s partnership in the fight against CSAM
Learn how AI-powered tools are improving detection, accelerating investigations and protecting vulnerable children
March 26, 2026 02:11 PM


TRENDING EVENTS
Auto accident at Cass and Grand River Detroit MI December 20th 2020 5:50pm
  1. On-demand webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives
  2. On-demand webinar: Breaking down silos: Investigative continuity with stronger intel
  3. On-demand webinar: The top 3 asset management trends transforming law enforcement operations
  4. On-demand webinar: Leadership that improves hiring and retention
  5. On-demand webinar: Unlocking grant funding for cybersecurity and access management projects: A guide for public safety agencies