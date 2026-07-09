Police1 Webinars & Digital Events
Browse through our list of Police1’s upcoming and recent webinars and digital events, addressing critical law enforcement topics through engaging discussions with top police experts.
ON-DEMAND EVENTS
On-demand webinar: Safer narcotics identification in the fentanyl era: Lessons from Rhode Island State Police
See how today’s agencies are adapting narcotics testing to meet the challenges of modern-day detection
Empower law enforcement, fire, EMS and school leaders with a shared operational view
On-demand webinar: The new workforce reality in policing: A leadership framework for retention, readiness and resilience
From staffing shortages to sustainable operations: A new approach for agency leaders
On-demand webinar: How to evaluate AI technology for investigations: What every law enforcement agency needs to know
Cut through the AI hype and protect the integrity of your case
On-demand webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives
Learn how modern towing workflows can cut response times and clear scenes faster
Practical patrol guidance for using pepper projectile systems to increase compliance, improve team coordination and reduce risk during high-stakes standoffs.
ALL DIGITAL EVENTS
Leveraging drone-based documentation and photogrammetry to create actionable, courtroom-ready evidence
Reduce hiring delays and keep candidates engaged
Webinar: From the World Cup to LA 2028: Protecting critical infrastructure at the next generation of major events
Strengthen regional readiness with lessons from the world’s most complex security operations
Stop wasting time on phone calls and paperwork — Start building a towing program that works
What experienced narcotics officers learned about the way NIRLab is changing drug detection for everyday officers
On-demand: From call to command: How AI is transforming 911 operations into real-time operational intelligence
Learn how agencies are using AI to strengthen 911 operations, improve information flow and support a more connected emergency response
Prepare your agency for the October 1, 2027 CJIS deadline
Learn how innovative robotic technology is helping agencies protect personnel while improving mission success
Turn your fleet investments into stronger performance and greater protection
How proactive corridor clearing is helping police departments get through intersections safely — without guesswork, gridlock or added hardware
On-demand: Technology, transparency & trust: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation
How law enforcement can introduce emerging technologies with transparency, strengthen public trust and prepare for the conversations that matter most
Financial Services
Webinar: New Department of Justice grant programs: What it means for communities and funding opportunities
Build stronger partnerships that improve grant competitiveness
On-demand webinar: Safer narcotics identification in the fentanyl era: Lessons from Rhode Island State Police
See how today’s agencies are adapting narcotics testing to meet the challenges of modern-day detection
Empower law enforcement, fire, EMS and school leaders with a shared operational view
On-demand webinar: The new workforce reality in policing: A leadership framework for retention, readiness and resilience
From staffing shortages to sustainable operations: A new approach for agency leaders
Before your next major event, learn what one of the nation’s most experienced event-planning teams wishes every agency knew
Gain insight into current federal funding trends, agency priorities and best practices for developing competitive applications
On-demand webinar: How to evaluate AI technology for investigations: What every law enforcement agency needs to know
Cut through the AI hype and protect the integrity of your case
Get practical answers to the AI questions law enforcement leaders are asking right now
What Police1’s “What Cops Want” data reveal about what happens when officers are constantly playing catch-up — and what it means for performance, safety and retention
What it takes to move from fragmented casework to a more coordinated, intelligence-driven approach
On-demand webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives
Learn how modern towing workflows can cut response times and clear scenes faster
Practical patrol guidance for using pepper projectile systems to increase compliance, improve team coordination and reduce risk during high-stakes standoffs.
How stolen vehicles move seamlessly across international lines
Reducing gaps and strengthening evidence with digital solutions
Learn how AI-powered tools are improving detection, accelerating investigations and protecting vulnerable children
TRENDING EVENTS
- On-demand webinar: Every minute on the roadside increases risk — towing program improvements can save time and lives
- On-demand webinar: Breaking down silos: Investigative continuity with stronger intel
- On-demand webinar: The top 3 asset management trends transforming law enforcement operations
- On-demand webinar: Leadership that improves hiring and retention
- On-demand webinar: Unlocking grant funding for cybersecurity and access management projects: A guide for public safety agencies