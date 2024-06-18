Drones
The Police1 Drones/UAS category is a comprehensive resource for researching drones and unmanned aerial systems for law enforcement. Drones are pivotal for aerial surveillance, search and rescue, and incident documentation.
BUYING GUIDE
Download this Police1 drones/unmanned aircraft systems buying guide to learn key steps for product selection, purchasing and implementation
Covering everything from drones to thermal imaging cameras.
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The St. Petersburg Police Department utilizes 14 drones as eyes in the sky, which work alongside its Real-Time Intelligence Center
PRODUCT VIDEOS
The program launched on March 23, and the new drones have helped on 275 service calls; on 148 of those calls, drone pilots were able to identify a suspect before ground units arrived
Autonomous battery swapping, upgraded sensors and an 8-mile response range expand drone capabilities for 911 response
COMPANY NEWS
New map layers give public safety agencies real-time fire detection and smoke conditions integrated directly into LiveOps at no additional cost
Led by Motorola Solutions, with participation from Index Ventures and Dylan Field, this round brings BRINC’s total capital raised to well over a quarter billion dollars
BRINC Drones and Nova Software Company Partner to Deliver Advanced Aerial Mapping for Public Safety Agencies
Partnership brings real-time aerial intelligence to first responders with automated mapping and hotspot detection