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Drones

The Police1 Drones/UAS category is a comprehensive resource for researching drones and unmanned aerial systems for law enforcement. Drones are pivotal for aerial surveillance, search and rescue, and incident documentation.

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How to buy police drones
Download this Police1 drones/unmanned aircraft systems buying guide to learn key steps for product selection, purchasing and implementation
June 18, 2024 09:23 AM
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PRODUCT COVERAGE
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Drones
‘You’re not going to outrun a drone’: How Fla. police are putting UAVs to work
The St. Petersburg Police Department utilizes 14 drones as eyes in the sky, which work alongside its Real-Time Intelligence Center
August 10, 2026 03:31 PM
Drones
Think you know DFR? These five assumptions deserve a second look
July 20, 2026 03:00 PM
Real Time Crime Centers
A connected approach to safer communities
July 07, 2026 10:53 AM
Drones
Preparing public safety for the next era of shared airspace
June 25, 2026 10:39 AM
Drones
‘Keep our community safe': Fla. city launches DFR unit
June 24, 2026 04:59 PM
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Video: Calif. officers attach magnet to drone, disarm suspect inside home
June 23, 2026 09:49 AM
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Drones
St. Louis PD aims to launch DFR unit
May 31, 2026 07:00 AM
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Drones
Dallas police, fire departments partner on new emergency drone program
May 28, 2026 05:05 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Drones
NYPD launches anti-drone defense unit for use at World Cup
May 22, 2026 02:12 PM
PRODUCT VIDEOS
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Drones
Calif. PD unveils new DFR unit: ‘The next wave of law enforcement’
The program launched on March 23, and the new drones have helped on 275 service calls; on 148 of those calls, drone pilots were able to identify a suspect before ground units arrived
April 16, 2026 04:48 PM
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Drones
BRINC unveils Starlink-connected Guardian drone with 62-minute flight time
Autonomous battery swapping, upgraded sensors and an 8-mile response range expand drone capabilities for 911 response
March 24, 2026 05:25 PM
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Police1 Staff
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Tampa PD
February 09, 2026 02:35 PM
COMPANY NEWS
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Drones
BRINC Drones Adds Free Wildfire and Smoke Tracking as Agencies Across America Battle Active Fires
New map layers give public safety agencies real-time fire detection and smoke conditions integrated directly into LiveOps at no additional cost
August 12, 2026 08:57 AM
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Drones
BRINC Raises $125M to Put a 911 Response Drone on Every Police and Fire Station Roof
Led by Motorola Solutions, with participation from Index Ventures and Dylan Field, this round brings BRINC’s total capital raised to well over a quarter billion dollars
July 14, 2026 05:35 PM
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Drones
BRINC Drones and Nova Software Company Partner to Deliver Advanced Aerial Mapping for Public Safety Agencies
Partnership brings real-time aerial intelligence to first responders with automated mapping and hotspot detection
June 26, 2026 05:55 PM