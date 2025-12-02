Moving into a leadership role can be an exhilarating and proud moment; it can also be a daunting one. To succeed in your new role, you’ll need to identify the support systems, processes and tools that will help you overcome challenges and maximize opportunities. Police1’s Police Leader Playbook is one such tool that can increase your effectiveness as a leader. It’s designed to enhance your leadership skills, build trust with those you lead and boost your confidence.
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Grit gives emerging leaders the focus and follow-through to overcome setbacks, earn trust and deliver consistent results
When officers believe learning stops at tactics, they miss out on the broader development that sustains effectiveness throughout a career
Promotion doesn’t prepare you for moral gray zones, fractured teams, or public pressure — adaptive leadership does
From self-awareness to conflict resolution, here’s how emotionally intelligent leaders earn trust and get results
Forget climbing the ladder. Be the leader your rookie self would be proud of
When you show others that you care about them, they feel more comfortable with you, sense that you care about them and are likely to want to work with you
Effective leaders don’t just identify problems — they solve them. Apply a structured approach to law enforcement challenges and drive continuous improvement
Delegation is a cornerstone of effective leadership, helping leaders focus on strategy while empowering teams to thrive — so why do so many shy away from it?
Foster deeper connections and boost team cohesion by implementing these impactful strategies
Some interpersonal communication patterns can cause people to become defensive — here’s what to avoid
Leadership development series: Using Bohm dialogue to strengthen communication in your law enforcement organization
How to facilitate open, non-judgmental conversations that can build trust, promote collaboration and drive innovation within your team
Discover how to implement a structured approach to decision-making that leads to better outcomes and organizational success
Embracing open communication can enhance team trust, improve decision-making and create a supportive work environment
What an ancient philosophy can teach modern police leaders
If you want to build strong, trusting relationships with your officers, you need to master empathy, adaptability and integrity
When you lead with heart and humility, you will boost your team’s morale and productivity
This scenario-based review demonstrates the importance of EQ to succeeding as a leader in today’s challenging law enforcement environment
This philosophy can enhance morale, motivation and performance while fostering trust and cooperation
Grit-driven leaders model resilience for their teams, inspiring officers to approach difficulties with a sense of determination and unwavering commitment
By examining the qualities, strategies and approaches that contribute to success, we gain insights into effective leadership practices in law enforcement
Adaptability is a requirement at all levels of the law enforcement profession, not a luxury
Today’s workforce demands chameleon leaders who not only know their people but can transition from one style of leadership to another
There is a strong relationship between emotional intelligence and building trust in the communities we serve
Ego is a daunting obstacle to overcome on the path to success as a new leader
Once you move into a leadership position, it’s even more important to carefully manage your time
The key to understanding how others see us is to first see ourselves clearly
Practical perspectives on how police leaders are addressing today’s toughest challenges
THE LEADERSHIP BEAT: Q&As WITH POLICE LEADERS
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
NEXT-GEN LEADERSHIP: A VIDEO SERIES
Solutions for today’s police supervisors: Emotional intelligence
7:07
Solutions for today’s police supervisors: Self-awareness
6:32
Next-Gen Leadership: Managing the little things
5:59
Next-Gen Leadership: Mindset matters
6:34
Next-Gen Leadership: Mastering peer leadership in law enforcement
6:05
Next-Gen Leadership: Paradigms and habits
5:41
Next-Gen Leadership: Exploring mental agility as a key to adaptive success in policing
6:12
Next-Gen Leadership: Championing health and wellness initiatives
8:01
Next-Gen Leadership: Understanding inattentional blindness and focus of attention
6:14
Next-Gen Leadership: Why all great leaders possess emotional intelligence and resilience
3:34
First-year police chiefs share the strategies, surprises and lessons that shaped their first 12 months in command — with takeaways that apply to any leader stepping into a new role
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Part 1 of a series exploring how modern policing became chief-centered and what that means for leadership, accountability and reform
Culture, readiness and retention don’t live in strategy documents — they live with sergeants and lieutenants. And across policing, too many in the middle are nearing burnout or disengagement
Cannibalism inside policing is quietly tearing down officers, undermining accountability and weakening the profession from within
A year of conversations with police chiefs highlights how those choices are shaping culture, trust and day-to-day life inside modern police departments
When ambition replaces integrity in command, the cost is measured in lost trust, fractured morale and the erosion of what policing stands for
The words you use as a leader shape your department’s culture more than you think
Agencies can’t train their way out of today’s challenges. Coaching builds the mindset to lead through them
Leaders who fail to prioritize communications risk losing public trust — and even their jobs
Download this resource built by and for women in policing — with real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose
By elevating real stories that reflect organizational values, leaders cultivate a culture that inspires officers and earns lasting community trust
MOST POPULAR
- 6 things chiefs should stop saying
- Why values-based police leaders are often passed over — and how to change that
- The peace officer rebrand: How one small agency reclaimed its identity and mission
- 25 on 2025: A police leadership playbook
- Inside the FBI National Academy: 10 weeks that changed my leadership forever