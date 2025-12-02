REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Untitled design (8).png

Moving into a leadership role can be an exhilarating and proud moment; it can also be a daunting one. To succeed in your new role, you’ll need to identify the support systems, processes and tools that will help you overcome challenges and maximize opportunities. Police1’s Police Leader Playbook is one such tool that can increase your effectiveness as a leader. It’s designed to enhance your leadership skills, build trust with those you lead and boost your confidence.

LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Young Business man Pushing Big stone up to hill. Sunset scene. Concept of Heavy tasks and problems, Difficulty and Hard Work. Sisyphus.
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Developing leaders who deliver through grit
Grit gives emerging leaders the focus and follow-through to overcome setbacks, earn trust and deliver consistent results
December 02, 2025 10:14 AM
 · 
James B. Stull, Ph.D.
SWAT cop with book
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: How to balance tactical training with professional development
When officers believe learning stops at tactics, they miss out on the broader development that sustains effectiveness throughout a career
September 30, 2025 10:08 AM
 · 
Chief Jeffery C. Melchior
Adaptive leadership.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Why adaptive leadership is essential for modern police supervision
Promotion doesn’t prepare you for moral gray zones, fractured teams, or public pressure — adaptive leadership does
June 25, 2025 05:26 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Emotional intelligence building tips
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Build your emotional intelligence
From self-awareness to conflict resolution, here’s how emotionally intelligent leaders earn trust and get results
June 02, 2025 07:06 PM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
Serve team.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: How to serve your team
Forget climbing the ladder. Be the leader your rookie self would be proud of
April 30, 2025 10:24 AM
 · 
Lyons Hale
Empathy concept. Touching screen with empathy icon on minimal background and copy space. The power of emotional intelligent, soft skill development. Empathy in the workplace, good leader, good team.
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: How to sharpen your empathy skills
When you show others that you care about them, they feel more comfortable with you, sense that you care about them and are likely to want to work with you
March 23, 2025 10:05 PM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
Strategy And Getting Away From All Concept - Glowing White Ladder In A Purple Maze
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: How leaders can master problem-solving
Effective leaders don’t just identify problems — they solve them. Apply a structured approach to law enforcement challenges and drive continuous improvement
February 02, 2025 12:07 AM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
How leaders can effectively delegate
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Mastering delegation to empower your team
Delegation is a cornerstone of effective leadership, helping leaders focus on strategy while empowering teams to thrive — so why do so many shy away from it?
January 06, 2025 08:24 AM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
Build up trust: Machines building trust-word.
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: 3 powerful trust-building exercises to strengthen team trust
Foster deeper connections and boost team cohesion by implementing these impactful strategies
November 27, 2024 01:25 PM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
Teamwork concept
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: How to build a supportive communication climate
Some interpersonal communication patterns can cause people to become defensive — here’s what to avoid
November 03, 2024 04:08 PM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
GettyImages-1945538809.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Using Bohm dialogue to strengthen communication in your law enforcement organization
How to facilitate open, non-judgmental conversations that can build trust, promote collaboration and drive innovation within your team
September 29, 2024 06:47 PM
 · 
Hunter Panning
Decision making questions GettyImages-1142622077.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Mastering the decision-making process
Discover how to implement a structured approach to decision-making that leads to better outcomes and organizational success
September 18, 2024 01:55 PM
 · 
Jonni Redick
Consumer feedback concept. Customer satisfaction evaluation to improve and develop product and service. Customer centric. Hand puts wooden cubes with "feedback" icon on grey background ,copy space.
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: How to be an open leader
Embracing open communication can enhance team trust, improve decision-making and create a supportive work environment
September 03, 2024 08:01 PM
 · 
T. Jacob Stull, M.S.
poster.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: 6 enduring stoic leadership lessons
What an ancient philosophy can teach modern police leaders
April 08, 2025 09:34 AM
Giving a hand
Leadership development series
Leadership development series: What it takes to be the leader your officers need
If you want to build strong, trusting relationships with your officers, you need to master empathy, adaptability and integrity
April 02, 2024 06:39 PM
 · 
Amy Perez
friends giving each other a hand in the mountains
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: The building blocks of strong leadership
When you lead with heart and humility, you will boost your team’s morale and productivity
March 05, 2024 06:05 PM
 · 
Wayne South
Hand turns a dice and changes the expression "IQ" (Intelligence Quotient) to "EQ" (Emotional Intelligence/Quotient).
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Harnessing emotional intelligence
This scenario-based review demonstrates the importance of EQ to succeeding as a leader in today’s challenging law enforcement environment
January 02, 2024 01:36 PM
 · 
Gene Reid, Ph.D.
NewCastleCountyPoliceDepartmentleaderarticleofficersandcommunity
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Deploying self-determination theory as a police leadership practice
This philosophy can enhance morale, motivation and performance while fostering trust and cooperation
October 31, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
Gene Reid, Ph.D.
poster.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: The importance of grit for police leaders
Grit-driven leaders model resilience for their teams, inspiring officers to approach difficulties with a sense of determination and unwavering commitment
April 08, 2025 12:52 PM
 · 
Deputy Chief James Beyer
GettyImages-1170506240.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Understanding why police leaders succeed
By examining the qualities, strategies and approaches that contribute to success, we gain insights into effective leadership practices in law enforcement
June 22, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
Deputy Chief James Beyer
change-2.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
Leadership development series: Why adaptive leadership is imperative for law enforcement
Adaptability is a requirement at all levels of the law enforcement profession, not a luxury
June 05, 2023 10:30 PM
GettyImages-896903578.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Leadership development series: What kind of leader are you?
Today’s workforce demands chameleon leaders who not only know their people but can transition from one style of leadership to another
May 01, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
Rex M. Scism
GettyImages-667545460.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Leadership development series: Using social and emotional intelligence in public safety
There is a strong relationship between emotional intelligence and building trust in the communities we serve
April 04, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
Rex M. Scism
GettyImages-941719488.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Leadership development series: Strategies to keep your ego in check
Ego is a daunting obstacle to overcome on the path to success as a new leader
February 22, 2023 09:15 AM
poster.jpg
Police Training
Leadership development series: 5 tips to improve your time management
Once you move into a leadership position, it’s even more important to carefully manage your time
February 04, 2025 01:55 PM
 · 
Rex M. Scism
GettyImages-1390322325.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Leadership development series: Self-awareness
The key to understanding how others see us is to first see ourselves clearly
January 01, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
Lyons Hale
Police1 26 on 2026 hero image.png
The Police Leader Playbook
26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook
Practical perspectives on how police leaders are addressing today’s toughest challenges
December 29, 2025 02:49 PM
THE LEADERSHIP BEAT: Q&As WITH POLICE LEADERS
Bell Tower Lighting.png
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘Listening to understand, not merely to respond’
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
February 09, 2026 07:21 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Opening image Tempe.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘My responsibility is to create an environment where every member can thrive’
December 26, 2025 11:26 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Spooktacular.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘A positive culture is built upon effort, authenticity, intentionality and ownership’
December 02, 2025 10:21 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Tarpon Springs Police Department
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘Discipline builds professionalism, and self-discipline builds professionals’
October 30, 2025 04:12 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Colonie PD (4).jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘There is a fundamental difference between mistakes and misconduct’
September 25, 2025 12:50 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Read more Q&As here
NEXT-GEN LEADERSHIP: A VIDEO SERIES
poster.jpg
On Now
Solutions for today’s police supervisors: Emotional intelligence
7:07
Next gen leadership for today‘s police supervisors.png
On Now
Solutions for today’s police supervisors: Self-awareness
6:32
Next gen leadership for today‘s police supervisors (1).png
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Managing the little things
5:59
Next gen leadership for today‘s police supervisors (3).png
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Mindset matters
6:34
poster.jpg
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Mastering peer leadership in law enforcement
6:05
poster.jpg
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Paradigms and habits
5:41
Next gen leadership for today‘s police supervisors (7).png
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Exploring mental agility as a key to adaptive success in policing
6:12
poster.jpg
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Championing health and wellness initiatives
8:01
Next gen leadership for today‘s police supervisors (9).png
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Understanding inattentional blindness and focus of attention
6:14
poster.jpg
On Now
Next-Gen Leadership: Why all great leaders possess emotional intelligence and resilience
3:34
Navigating your first year in leadership Insights from new police chiefs (3).png
The Police Leader Playbook
On-demand: Navigating your first year in leadership: Insights from new police chiefs
First-year police chiefs share the strategies, surprises and lessons that shaped their first 12 months in command — with takeaways that apply to any leader stepping into a new role
November 20, 2025 06:49 PM
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Office of the police chief
The Police Leader Playbook
A new era: How chiefs became the center of American policing
Part 1 of a series exploring how modern policing became chief-centered and what that means for leadership, accountability and reform
January 07, 2026 11:00 AM
 · 
Zachary White, LP.D.
Middle manager (1).png
The Police Leader Playbook
The future of your agency will be decided in the middle
Culture, readiness and retention don’t live in strategy documents — they live with sergeants and lieutenants. And across policing, too many in the middle are nearing burnout or disengagement
January 02, 2026 03:08 PM
 · 
Chris Hsiung
Eat our own in policing
The Police Leader Playbook
Chief’s Corner: When we eat our own, law enforcement suffers
Cannibalism inside policing is quietly tearing down officers, undermining accountability and weakening the profession from within
December 15, 2025 09:56 AM
 · 
Chief Jeremy Story
How to be a standout police leader
The Police Leader Playbook
The leadership choices that are making a difference inside police departments
A year of conversations with police chiefs highlights how those choices are shaping culture, trust and day-to-day life inside modern police departments
December 15, 2025 09:16 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
GettyImages-836319682.jpg
The Police Leader Playbook
The leader you don’t want to be: A warning to law enforcement command
When ambition replaces integrity in command, the cost is measured in lost trust, fractured morale and the erosion of what policing stands for
November 04, 2025 12:22 PM
 · 
Sergeant Jamie Borden
STOP and THINK message written on chalkboard
The Police Leader Playbook
6 things chiefs should stop saying
The words you use as a leader shape your department’s culture more than you think
November 03, 2025 10:02 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
coach whistle
The Police Leader Playbook
How coaching transforms agency culture and leadership
Agencies can’t train their way out of today’s challenges. Coaching builds the mindset to lead through them
November 01, 2025 11:20 AM
 · 
Shaun Ward, D. Mgt.
IMG_2966.JPG
The Police Leader Playbook
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Why every chief needs a strong PIO team
Leaders who fail to prioritize communications risk losing public trust — and even their jobs
October 22, 2025 04:42 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
A career guide for women in policing eBook cover
Women in Law Enforcement
Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing (eBook)
Download this resource built by and for women in policing — with real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose
October 08, 2025 11:24 AM
Values based leadership
The Police Leader Playbook
Why storytelling is a leadership tool every police agency needs
By elevating real stories that reflect organizational values, leaders cultivate a culture that inspires officers and earns lasting community trust
September 27, 2025 01:16 AM
 · 
Dr. Joseph J. Lestrange
Load More
MOST POPULAR
STOP and THINK message written on chalkboard
  1. 6 things chiefs should stop saying
  2. Why values-based police leaders are often passed over — and how to change that
  3. The peace officer rebrand: How one small agency reclaimed its identity and mission
  4. 25 on 2025: A police leadership playbook
  5. Inside the FBI National Academy: 10 weeks that changed my leadership forever