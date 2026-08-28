Police Training

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During Police1’s Training Week, we explore how agencies can build skills that last beyond the classroom or range and hold up under pressure — from identifying perishable skills and structuring effective repetition to improving debriefs, measuring retention and translating training into field performance. Follow along for expert insights and practical guidance to help trainers move officers from completing training to applying what they learned when it matters most.

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RECENT TRAINING NEWS & INSIGHTS
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Police Recruitment
Small-town Texas PD deactivated by state
The Staples Police Department had seven officers, who served alongside Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies to patrol the city
August 28, 2026 12:41 PM
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Joanna Putman
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Bodycam Briefings
Decision Point: When a suspect threatens officers with an ax
Police1’s Duane Wolfe analyzes how distance, cover and coordinated force options affect an officer’s ability to respond to a rapidly developing threat
August 24, 2026 01:15 PM
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Duane Wolfe
Frustration on patrol
Patrol Issues
Frustration on patrol: The emotion we rarely train for
When the job stops going as planned, recognizing frustration early can help patrol officers reset, refocus and ensure training — not emotion — guides their response
August 23, 2026 03:00 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Firearms Training
San Diego County votes to end immigration cops’ use of gun ranges, but sheriff says CBP can stay
While county supervisors voted to end licenses allowing DHS officers to train at its gun ranges, Sheriff Kelly Martinez stated she would allow CBP officers to stay, citing economic impact concerns
August 19, 2026 10:01 AM
Senate Democrats
Legal
Bill would create ‘commander-level’ training curriculum for LE agencies nationwide
The Promoting Police Leadership Act would create a voluntary certification process for training programs aimed at preparing officers for commander-level roles
August 17, 2026 01:37 PM
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Joanna Putman
FTO and new officer
Police Training
What new officers taught me about being a better FTO
From giving timely feedback to recognizing different personalities and skills, one lieutenant shares how training new officers changed his approach to being an FTO
August 11, 2026 11:20 AM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Driver Training
Training at the limit: Are we teaching officers to drive too fast?
Pushing a patrol vehicle to its limits may save only seconds while leaving officers with far less room to react when something goes wrong
August 10, 2026 04:57 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Patrol Issues
Cuffs ON, weight OFF: 4 simple rules every officer should know during prone restraint
How officers can recognize respiratory distress, limit time spent in prone restraint and respond more effectively to a developing medical crisis
August 05, 2026 11:43 AM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Police Academy
Texas police academy temporarily suspended amid state investigation
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement launched a probe into Fort Bend County’s police academy after receiving a complaint about an ineligible cadet
July 30, 2026 11:47 AM
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Joanna Putman
Police training in progess
Police Training
Scenario design matters more than scenario intensity
The most effective training scenarios aren’t defined by how much stress they create, but by how well they develop officers’ judgment, communication and decision-making
July 29, 2026 06:36 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors