Police Training

During Police1’s Training Week, we explore how agencies can build skills that last beyond the classroom or range and hold up under pressure — from identifying perishable skills and structuring effective repetition to improving debriefs, measuring retention and translating training into field performance. Follow along for expert insights and practical guidance to help trainers move officers from completing training to applying what they learned when it matters most.
RECENT TRAINING NEWS & INSIGHTS
The Staples Police Department had seven officers, who served alongside Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies to patrol the city
Police1’s Duane Wolfe analyzes how distance, cover and coordinated force options affect an officer’s ability to respond to a rapidly developing threat
When the job stops going as planned, recognizing frustration early can help patrol officers reset, refocus and ensure training — not emotion — guides their response
While county supervisors voted to end licenses allowing DHS officers to train at its gun ranges, Sheriff Kelly Martinez stated she would allow CBP officers to stay, citing economic impact concerns
The Promoting Police Leadership Act would create a voluntary certification process for training programs aimed at preparing officers for commander-level roles
From giving timely feedback to recognizing different personalities and skills, one lieutenant shares how training new officers changed his approach to being an FTO
Pushing a patrol vehicle to its limits may save only seconds while leaving officers with far less room to react when something goes wrong
How officers can recognize respiratory distress, limit time spent in prone restraint and respond more effectively to a developing medical crisis
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement launched a probe into Fort Bend County’s police academy after receiving a complaint about an ineligible cadet
The most effective training scenarios aren’t defined by how much stress they create, but by how well they develop officers’ judgment, communication and decision-making