Duty Gear
The Police1 Duty Gear category is a comprehensive resource for researching duty gear solutions for law enforcement personnel. Duty gear is crucial for carrying and accessing essential equipment efficiently.
BUYING GUIDE
Download this Police1 duty gear buying guide to learn key steps for product selection, purchasing and implementation
Covering everything from headsets to radios.
Download this Police1 headset buying guide to learn key steps for product selection, purchasing and implementation
FEATURED PRODUCTS
PRODUCT COVERAGE
Rocky’s new duty footwear line emphasizes breathability and reduced weight, with boot and low-cut options for daily wear
PRODUCT VIDEOS
Two police use of force experts examine the real-world consequences of restricting less-lethal tools and what it means for officer safety and protest policing
COMPANY NEWS
The new Daily Duty uniform makes its debut at booth #2169 in Orlando, October 24–27
Longtime ballistic helmet leader to guide next chapter of protection, innovation and growth
Smith & Warren marks a century of excellence in badge designing and manufacturing