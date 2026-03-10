Capturing the state of the industry
Utilizing our annual State of the Industry survey as a launching point, Police1 delves into the critical issues facing law enforcement and the changes officers want to see in their profession. “What Cops Want” is a movement aimed at reshaping the future of policing. By giving patrol officers a platform to be heard and driving insightful discussions around their feedback, we aim to foster a more satisfying and effective law enforcement environment.
This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2025: DOWNLOADABLE RESOURCES
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2025: ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS
Respondents to Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey cite media portrayal and political rhetoric as key drivers of hostility. Here are four strategies to help agencies push back and rebuild trust
Officers say mental health calls are the top safety risk — here’s how patrol and leadership can work toward change
With 90% of “What Cops Want” survey respondents citing inexperience as a top safety risk, it’s time to turn every shift into high-impact, on-the-job training
Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey reveals a troubling gap in defensive tactics training. The fix starts with leadership
‘Overworked, undertrained and outnumbered': Staffing, safety risks called out in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
Nearly half of officers say their safety is frequently or always compromised due to understaffing — and they’re feeling the strain
Solo patrols, delayed backup and underfunding top the list of officer safety concerns in Police1’s latest ‘What Cops Want’ survey
“What Cops Want” survey findings reveal major gaps in officer training — from frequency to realism. These fixes can help agencies close the gap and protect both officers and the public
Officers want more frequent, realistic and integrated training, but agencies continue to fall short
‘We should be training weekly, not yearly': Officers demand more hands-on defensive tactics that match real-world threats
From grappling to weapon retention, this year’s “What Cops Want” survey responses reveal what skills officers say are missing and how training programs can evolve
‘Make it automatic': What officers are saying about LPR and video integration in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
When critical tools don’t sync, officers are the ones left filling the gaps — and they’re calling for change
With longer wait times for backup and fewer basic technologies, rural officers face safety risks that often go unnoticed outside their communities
Survey responses show officers want existing situational awareness tools to work consistently, seamlessly and intuitively before agencies invest in anything new
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2024 SURVEY: OFFICER WELLNESS
Download this in-depth analysis of Police1’s State of the Industry survey on officer wellbeing
2024 SURVEY DATA: DEEP DIVE
“I dream every single night, wake up and feel like I worked all night in my sleep,” one officer said, highlighting the growing toll of fatigue
Inconsistent schedules, long shifts and lack of personal time are pushing officers to the limit, impacting wellness and performance
According to the “What Cops Want in 2024" survey, officers are experiencing unprecedented levels of fatigue and burnout
The survey highlights alarming levels of stress and mental health struggles among law enforcement officers
Leaders should be alarmed by this data, which indicates widespread issues affecting morale irrespective of location, suggesting systemic problems within departments
Feedback from officers in Police1’s State of the Industry survey reveals widespread dissatisfaction, with many planning to leave their positions and hesitating to recommend law enforcement as a career choice
Data from the “What Cops Want” survey suggests a difference in how female and male officers feel valued, indicating a gap in workplace culture and environment
Candid feedback from officers in Police1’s State of the Industry survey highlights actionable steps supervisors can take to create a culture where officers feel valued and supported
Officers sound off on what they need from their supervisors and leaders to perform at their peak in Police1’s State of the Industry survey
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2023 SURVEY: RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION
Download this in-depth analysis of Police1’s State of the Industry survey on the police recruitment and retention crisis
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2022 SURVEY: HOW LEADERS CAN SUPPORT OFFICERS
How supported do officers and deputies feel by their first-line supervisors, chiefs and sheriffs? Experts discuss key findings from Police1’s State of the Industry survey