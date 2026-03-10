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Capturing the state of the industry

Utilizing our annual State of the Industry survey as a launching point, Police1 delves into the critical issues facing law enforcement and the changes officers want to see in their profession. “What Cops Want” is a movement aimed at reshaping the future of policing. By giving patrol officers a platform to be heard and driving insightful discussions around their feedback, we aim to foster a more satisfying and effective law enforcement environment.

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What Cops Want
Police1 launches ‘What Cops Want in 2026: Life on Shift’ survey
This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities
March 10, 2026 11:29 PM
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Police1 Staff
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WHAT COPS WANT IN 2025: DOWNLOADABLE RESOURCES
Police1's annual survey on What Cops Want
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What cops want in 2025 (Digital Edition)
Download this in-depth analysis of Police1’s State of the Industry survey on the rise in assaults on officers and the operational gaps leaving them exposed
Training to survive: What officers say they really need
Police1’s exclusive companion report to the “What Cops Want in 2025" survey reveals critical gaps in training — and what’s at stake when agencies fail to act
Staying alert: What officers need to improve situational awareness
Police1’s exclusive companion report to the “What Cops Want in 2025" survey reveals how officers combine awareness skills and new tools to stay safe
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2025: ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS
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What Cops Want
Cops say false narratives are fueling aggression — here’s what police leaders can do about it
Respondents to Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey cite media portrayal and political rhetoric as key drivers of hostility. Here are four strategies to help agencies push back and rebuild trust
June 24, 2025 12:33 AM
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Matthew Fagiana
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What Cops Want
On demand: What cops want in 2025 — Safer, smarter responses to mental health calls
Officers say mental health calls are the top safety risk — here’s how patrol and leadership can work toward change
June 13, 2025 02:08 PM
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What Cops Want
Closing the rookie experience gap: What every shift can do to boost officer safety
With 90% of “What Cops Want” survey respondents citing inexperience as a top safety risk, it’s time to turn every shift into high-impact, on-the-job training
June 19, 2025 12:00 PM
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Clayton Hawkins, Ph.D.
Defensive tactics training for police
What Cops Want
‘We don’t train enough — and it shows': What your officers are telling you
Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey reveals a troubling gap in defensive tactics training. The fix starts with leadership
June 09, 2025 05:53 PM
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Lt. Dan Marcou
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What Cops Want
‘Overworked, undertrained and outnumbered': Staffing, safety risks called out in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
Nearly half of officers say their safety is frequently or always compromised due to understaffing — and they’re feeling the strain
May 09, 2025 01:02 PM
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Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
5 threats police officers face in 2025 — and what leadership must do now
Solo patrols, delayed backup and underfunding top the list of officer safety concerns in Police1’s latest ‘What Cops Want’ survey
May 30, 2025 09:34 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
Defensive tactics training
What Cops Want
Why current officer use of force training falls short — and how to fix it
“What Cops Want” survey findings reveal major gaps in officer training — from frequency to realism. These fixes can help agencies close the gap and protect both officers and the public
August 31, 2025 10:24 AM
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Duane Wolfe
Police training survey
What Cops Want
A crisis in police preparation: Police1’s ‘What Cops Want’ data speaks
Officers want more frequent, realistic and integrated training, but agencies continue to fall short
August 31, 2025 09:58 AM
 · 
Leon Reha
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Police Training
‘We should be training weekly, not yearly': Officers demand more hands-on defensive tactics that match real-world threats
From grappling to weapon retention, this year’s “What Cops Want” survey responses reveal what skills officers say are missing and how training programs can evolve
July 09, 2025 05:04 PM
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Sarah Calams
Behind-the-Bars Detainee POV of Police Officer Driving Squad Car
What Cops Want
‘Make it automatic': What officers are saying about LPR and video integration in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
When critical tools don’t sync, officers are the ones left filling the gaps — and they’re calling for change
October 27, 2025 02:09 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Rural officers’ biggest tech problem isn’t failure — it’s not having it at all
With longer wait times for backup and fewer basic technologies, rural officers face safety risks that often go unnoticed outside their communities
December 17, 2025 05:46 PM
 · 
Kathleen Dias
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What Cops Want
Fix the basics first: What officers say must change in today’s tech before anything new is added
Survey responses show officers want existing situational awareness tools to work consistently, seamlessly and intuitively before agencies invest in anything new
December 17, 2025 05:04 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2024 SURVEY: OFFICER WELLNESS
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What Cops Want
Digital Edition: What cops want in 2024
Download this in-depth analysis of Police1’s State of the Industry survey on officer wellbeing
June 27, 2024 06:15 PM
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Police1 Digital Edition
What Cops Want
On-demand webinar: What cops want in 2024: Strategies to boost officer wellbeing
June 26, 2024 12:28 PM
What Cops Want
Cordico’s Dr. David Black on officer wellbeing: Insights from Police1’s ‘What Cops Want in 2024' survey
October 23, 2024 10:39 AM
What Cops Want
Blueprint for police fitness: Pathways to peak performance
April 23, 2025 07:39 PM
What Cops Want
Equal stress, unequal support: Rural officers speak out in ‘What Cops Want in 2024’ survey
August 13, 2024 04:35 PM
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What Cops Want
From burnout to rejuvenation: How a Minnesota PD’s sabbatical program is transforming officer wellness
August 13, 2024 08:35 AM
 · 
Kathleen Dias
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What Cops Want
The cost of service: How understaffing and stress are impacting police wellness in 2024
November 21, 2024 09:55 AM
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What Cops Want
Solutions for modern policing: Unlocking the secrets to healthier, happier cops
October 10, 2024 06:52 PM
 · 
Doug Shoemaker
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What Cops Want
Healing paws: The rise of therapy dogs in law enforcement
July 18, 2024 11:48 AM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
2024 SURVEY DATA: DEEP DIVE
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What Cops Want
‘Perpetually tired': What police officers are saying about fatigue in the ‘What Cops Want’ survey
“I dream every single night, wake up and feel like I worked all night in my sleep,” one officer said, highlighting the growing toll of fatigue
November 26, 2024 08:40 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Battling the clock: Officers call for better work-life balance in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
Inconsistent schedules, long shifts and lack of personal time are pushing officers to the limit, impacting wellness and performance
September 25, 2024 01:34 PM
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Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Crisis point: A wake-up call for police leaders on officers’ mental health and wellness
According to the “What Cops Want in 2024" survey, officers are experiencing unprecedented levels of fatigue and burnout
August 30, 2024 09:23 AM
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Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Portrait of a Police Officer
What Cops Want
Uncovering shocking statistics, trends in Police1’s ‘What Cops Want in 2024' survey
The survey highlights alarming levels of stress and mental health struggles among law enforcement officers
July 08, 2024 10:05 AM
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Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Police1 asked: Does public perception of law enforcement impact officers’ morale?
Leaders should be alarmed by this data, which indicates widespread issues affecting morale irrespective of location, suggesting systemic problems within departments
May 23, 2024 03:59 PM
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Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Police1 asked: How satisfied are police officers with their careers?
Feedback from officers in Police1’s State of the Industry survey reveals widespread dissatisfaction, with many planning to leave their positions and hesitating to recommend law enforcement as a career choice
April 29, 2024 11:38 AM
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Sarah Calams
Inside Police Traffic Patrol Squad Car: Black Female Police Officer on Duty Uses Laptop to Check Crime Suspect Background, License Plate, License and Registration. Officer of the Law Fight Crime
What Cops Want
Police1 asked: Do female officers believe their supervisors value their input and perspective?
Data from the “What Cops Want” survey suggests a difference in how female and male officers feel valued, indicating a gap in workplace culture and environment
March 20, 2024 04:26 PM
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Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Police1 asked: What can police supervisors do to be better role models?
Candid feedback from officers in Police1’s State of the Industry survey highlights actionable steps supervisors can take to create a culture where officers feel valued and supported
February 19, 2024 06:08 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
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What Cops Want
Police1 asked: How can police supervisors better support officers’ mental wellbeing?
Officers sound off on what they need from their supervisors and leaders to perform at their peak in Police1’s State of the Industry survey
January 30, 2024 07:52 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2023 SURVEY: RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION
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Digital Edition: What cops want in 2023
Download this in-depth analysis of Police1’s State of the Industry survey on the police recruitment and retention crisis
June 12, 2023 12:06 PM
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Police1 Digital Edition
Police Jobs & Careers
On demand webinar: What cops want in 2023: The impact of the police recruitment & retention crisis
June 26, 2023 05:56 PM
What Cops Want
Dealing with toxic messages that sabotage police recruitment
February 19, 2024 11:31 PM
What Cops Want
Are we witnessing the ‘lost generation’ of policing?
February 19, 2024 11:01 PM
State-of-the-Industry Annual Survey
Crisis or bump in the road? 6 takeaways for police leaders from the ‘What cops want in 2023' survey
June 13, 2023 08:16 AM
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State-of-the-Industry Annual Survey
Thousands of officers speak out on the police recruitment and retention crisis
June 21, 2023 08:48 PM
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Lt. Dan Marcou
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State-of-the-Industry Annual Survey
What 1,000 rural LEOs have to say about the state of recruitment, retention and their overall job satisfaction
June 09, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
Kathleen Dias
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State-of-the-Industry Annual Survey
How changing your department’s culture and embracing technology can improve response times
June 26, 2023 09:18 PM
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State-of-the-Industry Annual Survey
Survey results indicate urgent need for comprehensive workload analysis and service delivery revamp
June 15, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
Jon M. Shane, Ph.D.
WHAT COPS WANT IN 2022 SURVEY: HOW LEADERS CAN SUPPORT OFFICERS
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On-demand webinar: What cops want in 2022
How supported do officers and deputies feel by their first-line supervisors, chiefs and sheriffs? Experts discuss key findings from Police1’s State of the Industry survey
March 09, 2022 04:12 PM
How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
The 22 leadership traits cops are looking for in their supervisors in 2022
February 11, 2022 09:10 AM
How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
A roadmap for effective law enforcement leadership
November 02, 2022 03:33 PM
How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
Roundtable: How to improve officer morale in 2022
June 12, 2022 03:53 AM
How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
Promoters: An opportunity for police recruiters
June 21, 2022 09:52 AM
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How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
Getting to the root: Improving retention in public safety with effective leadership
December 06, 2022 09:07 PM
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Lexipol Content Development Team
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How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
What support do officers need to perform at their peak?
June 10, 2022 05:28 PM
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Bob Harrison
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How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
LEO supervisors, the results are in. It’s all about YOU!
February 28, 2022 08:55 PM
 · 
Jonni Redick
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How Police Leaders Can Better Support Officers
Why agencies need an internal leadership training program
February 17, 2022 06:12 AM
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Lieutenant Brian Churchill