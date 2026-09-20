Police News
Find the most up-to-date police news on patrol, investigation, law enforcement leadership, recruiting, staffing, training, and police officer safety.
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BREAKING NEWS
“Yeah, this is a job for a trapper,” a Manatee County deputy can be heard saying after coming face to face with the large reptile; FWC responded to capture the alligator
Mayor Jacob Frey acknowledged the value of the unit as a “force multiplier” during events that required crowd control, but stated that funding concerns motivated the decision
For crimes in progress, the NYPD’s end-to-end response times averaged 15 minutes and 21 seconds
Department of Investigation officials said their report was sparked by anonymous tips about cops granted the injury pensions that were seemingly in good health
San Diego Police surrounded the home and used a drone to coax the suspect out after the golden retriever’s “intimidation tactics” were unsuccessful
When President Donald Trump initially nominated Lance Schroyer, he described Schroyer as “a PATRIOT with real operational experience”
The suspect, who was 6'7'’, was quickly recaptured after he kicked out a back seat window of a Houston County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck and pulled himself out feet first
The suspect was caught after allegedly shooting a Columbus County Sheriff’s deputy after fleeing a traffic stop and charged with attempted first-degree murder
Officers were attempting to approach a wounded man when the shooter appeared from behind a doorway and shot an officer; another officer was wounded as he tried to return fire
TRENDING NEWS
COLUMNISTS & EXPERTS
An interrupted officer-involved shooting briefing offers lessons in crisis leadership, transparency and maintaining credibility when critical incidents unfold in front of the cameras
A surge in protective intelligence cases is putting more focus on the agency’s threat assessment process and its partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement
Canine-behavior expert James Crosby explains common misconceptions about canine behavior and how training can give officers more options
Dashcam video of an officer shooting a colleague underscores why firearms safety rules must apply in every setting, every scenario and every agency
As hostile drone threats become more sophisticated, law enforcement agencies face growing gaps in training, detection capabilities and operational preparedness
Parades are joyful for citizens but fretful for police departments large and small
PRODUCT NEWS
T‑Mobile Appoints Chris Sambar Chief Enterprise Officer and Evolves Leadership Team to Advance its Next Era of Strategic Growth and Innovation
Leadership team evolution positions T-Mobile to accelerate expansion in new and emerging growth opportunities, innovate to build next-generation networks powered by AI and 6G, and strengthen differentiation for customers
CentralSquare and Skydio partner to bring native drone as first responder operations into public safety CAD workflows
The integration gives public safety agencies real-time aerial intelligence within the CAD workflow, eliminating separate systems and manual coordination
A pinnacle of Pietro Beretta Selection craftsmanship, the SO10 EELL History brings the Battle of Pavia of 1525 to life through a thousand hours of full hand engraving
A visionary modern sporting rifle, the Titan embodies several true firsts for Beretta and introduces unexplored solutions within the firearms industry, both from an aesthetic and a technical perspective
Autura Welcomes New Leadership Team Members, Strengthening Its Commitment to Operational Excellence, Customer Success, and the Towing and Recovery Community
The company has hired Kimberly Barney as Chief Operations Officer, promoted Shelli Hawkins to Chief Towing Ambassador and Jeff Pesnell to Vice President of Enterprise Accounts, and hired Kayla Ann Tadasa as Director of Customer Success