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BREAKING NEWS
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Animal Control
Video: Fla. deputies call in back-up after responding to find 8-foot alligator
“Yeah, this is a job for a trapper,” a Manatee County deputy can be heard saying after coming face to face with the large reptile; FWC responded to capture the alligator
September 20, 2026 08:00 AM
911 and Dispatch
Baltimore to establish new $17M agency for diversion of nonviolent 911 calls
September 20, 2026 07:00 AM
Officer-Involved Shootings
Video: Man runs at Wash. deputy with replica gun before fatal OIS
September 19, 2026 08:00 AM
Firearms
Report: Mass. police seized nearly 200 ghost guns in 2025
September 19, 2026 07:00 AM
Arrests and Sentencing
Man sentenced to at least 47 years in prison for shooting Mich. officer
September 18, 2026 03:41 PM
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Body Camera
BWC: Man wielding a knife in each hand runs at Texas officer before fatal OIS
September 18, 2026 12:51 PM
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Joanna Putman
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Ambush
‘Miserable is not an option': Pa. lieutenant shot 8 times in ambush that killed 3 officers details recovery
September 18, 2026 12:19 PM
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Joanna Putman
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K-9
Ill. K-9 dies following training incident
September 18, 2026 11:28 AM
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Joanna Putman
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Off Duty
Undefeated Fla. deputy earns UFC spot
September 18, 2026 10:14 AM
Mounted Police
Minneapolis Police mounted unit dissolves after more than 30 years
Mayor Jacob Frey acknowledged the value of the unit as a “force multiplier” during events that required crowd control, but stated that funding concerns motivated the decision
September 18, 2026 04:13 PM
911 and Dispatch
Report finds NYPD, FDNY response times getting longer
For crimes in progress, the NYPD’s end-to-end response times averaged 15 minutes and 21 seconds
September 18, 2026 02:13 PM
Investigations
Investigation finds NYPD disability system needs guardrails to prevent unjustified payouts
Department of Investigation officials said their report was sparked by anonymous tips about cops granted the injury pensions that were seemingly in good health
September 17, 2026 05:03 PM
Arrests and Sentencing
Video: ‘Gaurd dog’ greets intruder with toy during break-in
San Diego Police surrounded the home and used a drone to coax the suspect out after the golden retriever’s “intimidation tactics” were unsuccessful
September 17, 2026 04:28 PM
Federal law enforcement
Trump withdraws former Okla. state trooper as nominee for ICE director
When President Donald Trump initially nominated Lance Schroyer, he described Schroyer as “a PATRIOT with real operational experience”
September 17, 2026 02:39 PM
Body Camera
Watch: Handcuffed suspect kicks out window, escapes from back of moving cruiser
The suspect, who was 6'7'’, was quickly recaptured after he kicked out a back seat window of a Houston County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck and pulled himself out feet first
September 17, 2026 01:00 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Arrests and Sentencing
Man suspected of shooting N.C. deputy located after 11-hour manhunt
The suspect was caught after allegedly shooting a Columbus County Sheriff’s deputy after fleeing a traffic stop and charged with attempted first-degree murder
September 17, 2026 12:33 PM
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man on shooting spree ambushes, wounds Minneapolis officers
Officers were attempting to approach a wounded man when the shooter appeared from behind a doorway and shot an officer; another officer was wounded as he tried to return fire
September 17, 2026 10:50 AM
TRENDING NEWS
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Traffic Stop
Waymo pulls over, calls cops on juvenile riders carrying ghost gun
September 14, 2026 09:34 AM
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Body Camera
Video: Calif. officer fatally shoots man stabbing women in alleged random attack
September 14, 2026 10:24 AM
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Officer Safety
Wash. officers injured after stolen tractor-trailer strikes 5 cruisers
September 14, 2026 10:42 AM
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Arrests and Sentencing
Brothers, 1 accused of shooting N.C. officer, face nearly 200 charges from two-month span
September 14, 2026 11:17 AM
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Police Recruitment
Mo. city furloughs all police officers due to ‘financial crisis’
September 14, 2026 11:47 AM
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Incident Command
Survey finds public safety agencies face readiness gaps
September 14, 2026 12:06 PM
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Police1 Staff
COLUMNISTS & EXPERTS
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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
When the press conference becomes part of the crisis
An interrupted officer-involved shooting briefing offers lessons in crisis leadership, transparency and maintaining credibility when critical incidents unfold in front of the cameras
July 30, 2026 08:03 AM
 · 
Robert Tornabene
Trump
Federal law enforcement
How the Secret Service investigates threats before they become attacks
A surge in protective intelligence cases is putting more focus on the agency’s threat assessment process and its partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement
July 24, 2026 04:21 AM
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Donald J. Mihalek
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Animal Control
How officers can reduce unnecessary dog shootings without compromising safety
Canine-behavior expert James Crosby explains common misconceptions about canine behavior and how training can give officers more options
July 23, 2026 06:50 AM
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Police1 Staff
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Firearms Training
What Pasadena’s ‘horseplay’ shooting can teach cops about gun safety
Dashcam video of an officer shooting a colleague underscores why firearms safety rules must apply in every setting, every scenario and every agency
June 18, 2026 12:26 AM
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Warren Wilson
APTOPIX UFC Freedom 250 Trump
Terrorism Prevention and Response
The White House drone plot is a warning law enforcement can’t ignore
As hostile drone threats become more sophisticated, law enforcement agencies face growing gaps in training, detection capabilities and operational preparedness
June 16, 2026 10:16 AM
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Paul Goldenberg
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Mass Casualty Incidents
3 considerations for safer parades
Parades are joyful for citizens but fretful for police departments large and small
May 29, 2026 06:48 PM
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Lt. Dan Marcou




PRODUCT NEWS
T Mobile
Communications
T‑Mobile Appoints Chris Sambar Chief Enterprise Officer and Evolves Leadership Team to Advance its Next Era of Strategic Growth and Innovation
Leadership team evolution positions T-Mobile to accelerate expansion in new and emerging growth opportunities, innovate to build next-generation networks powered by AI and 6G, and strengthen differentiation for customers
September 18, 2026 10:37 AM
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Computer-Aided Dispatch
CentralSquare and Skydio partner to bring native drone as first responder operations into public safety CAD workflows
The integration gives public safety agencies real-time aerial intelligence within the CAD workflow, eliminating separate systems and manual coordination
September 18, 2026 10:31 AM
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Firearms
Beretta SO10 EELL History: Etched in steel, preserved in time
A pinnacle of Pietro Beretta Selection craftsmanship, the SO10 EELL History brings the Battle of Pavia of 1525 to life through a thousand hours of full hand engraving
September 18, 2026 09:27 AM
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Firearms
Beretta Titan: A fusion of tactical performance and ceremonial elegance
A visionary modern sporting rifle, the Titan embodies several true firsts for Beretta and introduces unexplored solutions within the firearms industry, both from an aesthetic and a technical perspective
September 18, 2026 09:20 AM
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Fleet Management Software
Autura Welcomes New Leadership Team Members, Strengthening Its Commitment to Operational Excellence, Customer Success, and the Towing and Recovery Community
The company has hired Kimberly Barney as Chief Operations Officer, promoted Shelli Hawkins to Chief Towing Ambassador and Jeff Pesnell to Vice President of Enterprise Accounts, and hired Kayla Ann Tadasa as Director of Customer Success
September 16, 2026 02:09 PM
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Firearms
92 FS Diamond
The brightest tribute to perfection
September 11, 2026 04:59 PM
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Firearms
SL3 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of beauty
September 11, 2026 04:54 PM

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