POLICE JOB BOARD

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Screenshot 2026-02-04 170748.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man charges NYPD officers with kitchen knife before OIS
Upon entering the home to respond to a man in crisis, the officers were immediately met with the man grabbing a knife from the kitchen and running at them
February 04, 2026 05:09 PM
Screenshot 2026-02-04 112637.png
Pursuit
‘The beach is not an escape route': Calif. man flees into ocean after vehicle pursuit
February 04, 2026 11:50 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Wis. man steals cruiser, strikes and injures 4 officers
The incident involved two different vehicle pursuits and a foot pursuit of a man with multiple outstanding warrants who stole a Wauwatosa Police cruiser
February 04, 2026 05:15 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Calif. lawmakers: LE mask ban can be enforced through civil court
After Chief Jim McDonnell said the LAPD would not enforce the No Secret Police Act, legislators confirmed that suits can be filed against any agencies or officers who violate the law
February 04, 2026 12:40 PM
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM
BWC: Wash. deputy deploys spike strips, stopping driver fleeing at more than 150 mph
Upon spotting a Thurston County deputy and K-9 unit, the suspect took off their plates before doing donuts and fleeing at high speeds
February 03, 2026 05:17 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
More News
IMMIGRATION PROTEST RESPONSE
hqdefault.jpg
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired: Federal agents shooting Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
How crowd dynamics, officer training and real-time decisions shaped the narrative before the investigation began
January 26, 2026 12:57 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
How politics in Minneapolis are putting law enforcement at risk
Minneapolis offers a warning for law enforcement leaders as political conflict undermines coordination and officer safety
January 25, 2026 10:50 PM
 · 
Donald J. Mihalek
APTOPIX Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Crowd Control
What the Minneapolis ICE protests reveal about crowd control and leadership under pressure
When enforcement unfolds on camera and tensions run high, preparation, command decisions and leadership — not rhetoric — determine what happens next
January 22, 2026 12:19 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
US Protests Los Angeles
Crowd Control
Mitigating risks after chemical agent deployment at protests
What happens after chemical agents are deployed matters as much as the decision to use them, from decontamination and medical care to risk mitigation and public trust
January 25, 2026 08:01 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
IACP asks White House to convene local, federal and state leaders
The statement requests “policy-level discussions aimed at identifying a constructive path forward”
January 24, 2026 10:34 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Community Relations
Trust under pressure: How police can respond to false ICE activity rumors
Why speed, clarity and language matter when false ICE activity claims go viral
January 19, 2026 11:59 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Policing at the breaking point: Leadership strain in a politicized era
As political rhetoric and fractured coordination reshape enforcement, police chiefs and sheriffs face rising risks to officer safety, legal exposure and institutional trust
January 12, 2026 04:51 PM
 · 
Paul Goldenberg
hqdefault.jpg
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired: Cops break down Minneapolis ICE shooting
How video evidence, officer tactics and political reaction shaped public perception before the investigation was complete
January 12, 2026 05:34 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
City street curb at night
Law Enforcement Policies
Cops, cars and deadly force
Public reaction to the Minneapolis ICE shooting reflects widespread misunderstandings of how deadly force in vehicle encounters is evaluated under law, policy and training
January 15, 2026 09:36 AM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota
Officer-Involved Shootings
How investigators will evaluate the Minneapolis ICE shooting
Public reaction has been swift, but the incident will be assessed under federal use-of-force standards, vehicle threat analysis and Supreme Court precedent — not political pressure or hindsight
January 08, 2026 07:26 PM
 · 
Donald J. Mihalek
Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota
Officer-Involved Shootings
The Minneapolis ICE shooting and the realities of vehicle assaults
A veteran officer’s perspective on perception, movement and survival when a vehicle accelerates toward police
January 08, 2026 12:02 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
EXCLUSIVES
Police officer at home
Off Duty
What ‘being prepared’ really means after you take off the badge
February 04, 2026 08:39 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Winston-Salem RTCC 2.png
Real Time Policing
Leading through change: Building the Winston-Salem RTCC
February 04, 2026 04:38 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Young officers leaving policing
Police Recruitment
If you don’t have our backs, why should we stay?
February 04, 2026 09:50 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Load More
SPECIAL REPORTS
DFR hero image.png
Police1 26 on 2026 hero image.png
WCW Sit Awareness Hero Image
A career guide for women in policing eBook cover
RTCC how to fund eBook
The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies
Download a practical leadership framework for evaluating, planning and scaling Drone as First Responder programs
26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook
Practical perspectives on how police leaders are addressing today’s toughest challenges
Staying alert: What officers need to improve situational awareness
Police1’s exclusive companion report to the “What Cops Want in 2025" survey reveals how officers combine awareness skills and new tools to stay safe
Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing (eBook)
Download this resource built by and for women in policing — with real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose
How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)
Learn how to plan, fund and sustain a real time crime center with practical steps, proven funding sources and strategies to build community trust
UPCOMING & ON-DEMAND EVENTS
Motorola video theme week webinar.png
Video Recording and Analysis
Webinar: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era
How video, supported by connected data and automated tools, is shaping police response, reporting and post-incident review
January 27, 2026 02:09 PM
ChatGPT Image Jan 20, 2026, 01_42_56 PM.png
Technology
Webinar: From burnout to balance: The hidden impact of report writing efficiency
The link between reduced burnout, improved retention and smarter workflows
January 23, 2026 03:17 PM
Policeman Gay Pride Parade New York City
Safety
Webinar: Securing the crowd: Intelligence-led policing for high-risk events
The margin between prevention and response is shrinking — and the stakes are rising
January 22, 2026 11:58 AM
RIFLETECH_25_2000px.jpg
Webinar: A practical guide to law enforcement grants
Turn officer safety needs into competitive, fundable grant requests
January 09, 2026 02:42 PM
Portrait of Police Professional Technical. In the Background His Colleagues Working in System Control and Monitoring Center
Technology
Webinar: Smarter ecosystems for faster, safer policing
Making diverse tools work together without increasing complexity
January 05, 2026 02:45 PM
Traffic sign. School zone yellow warning board. Speed limit 20
Technology
Webinar: Protecting kids: Evidence-based results from school zone speed enforcement programs
Separating myth from measurable outcomes in automated speed enforcement
December 30, 2025 01:06 PM
Officer and Captain walking using device.jpg
Technology
Webinar: 2026 public safety trends: Essential priorities for the year ahead
Lessons from agencies that are improving efficiency, accuracy and officer safety
December 26, 2025 03:56 PM
holding a shield hud with dollar icon symbolizing insurance and retirement planning for future.
Webinar: Decoding FY26 changes to public safety grants
How to position FY26 applications for defensibility, alignment and sustainability
December 22, 2025 11:30 AM
Hand presenting glowing AI icon with digital data charts and futuristic interface, representing artificial intelligence innovation, automation systems, machine learning, and advanced business.
Artificial Intelligence
On-demand webinar: Unleashing the “superhuman” investigator: How AI accelerates investigations and increases case clearance rates
Empowering investigators to focus on judgment, strategy and justice
December 18, 2025 03:02 PM
American Politics and Policy - Money
Webinar: Win public safety grants: Proven strategies for funding success
Learn to communicate your agency’s needs and avoid gaps that stall funding
December 17, 2025 07:25 PM
Person holding a digital shield with a lock symbol, representing cybersecurity, data protection, and online security in a conceptual image.
Technology
Webinar: Reducing friction, raising security: CJIS-ready authentication for today’s police operations
Cut login delays and boost officer safety: Modernize access without slowing down the mission
December 08, 2025 06:35 PM
Woman working at police dispatch terminal
Technology
On-demand webinar: Clarity in the first 120 seconds: How 911 data shapes real-time response
How early caller context can transform dispatch, RTCC awareness and field safety
December 08, 2025 03:20 PM
INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
ARO EVO.jpg
Optics, Sights & Scopes
Holosun introduces the ARO red dot optic for patrol and tactical applications
This next-generation optic brings updated reticle and power options to duty rifles
December 08, 2025 02:26 PM
AEMS-CORE-X2-RD-02.jpg
Optics
Compact new additions enhance optics line
The models expand Holosun’s options for users of enclosed reflex optics
December 08, 2025 12:45 PM
GettyImages-78024456-Zebra-myths-crop.png
Communications
Myths and realities of technology adoption in law enforcement
Why upgrading may actually be your most cost-effective option
December 08, 2025 03:57 PM
 · 
John Erich
Durabook resized.png
Mobile Computers
Company spotlight: Durabook laptops, tablets built to withstand a variety of challenges
The company’s affordable solutions also allow more agencies to implement mobile computing technology reliably
January 05, 2026 11:37 AM
WATCH NOW
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2026-02-02T140515.558.png
Patrol Issues
Policing New York at the brink
An NYPD detective who hit the streets in 1990 explains how the city turned the corner — and what today’s cops should understand about it
February 04, 2026 10:59 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2026-02-02T112838.960.png
Defensive tactics training for police officers
Guardians of the Ground: Grappling fundamentals that work for officers of any size
February 02, 2026 01:02 PM
 · 
Tyson Kilbey
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Unlocked doors, new rules: One sheriff’s high-risk jail experiment
January 28, 2026 10:44 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Watch More
OFF DUTY
game design.jpg
Puzzles & Games
Enjoy a collection of classic games and puzzles.
August 27, 2025 01:57 PM
Travel adventure and hiking activity with child, active and healthy lifestyle banner.
Off Duty
Our all-in-one resource for life beyond the uniform, from fitness and health to money matters and entertainment, and more.
October 02, 2018 01:14 AM
p1 (1).png
Entertainment
1960s cop shows: How TV policing evolved in a decade of upheaval
Police TV shows in the 1960s tried to balance authenticity, entertainment and the shifting expectations of what police work should look like
January 30, 2026 09:33 AM
 · 
Tim Dees
Hand putting VHS tape in a VCR
Entertainment
If you remember this, you might be a Millennial police officer
These viral-style throwbacks tap into ‘90s and early-2000s memories — reimagined for a Police1 audience with humor, honesty and a few reality checks along the way
December 30, 2025 05:51 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Young man working out with battle ropes in gym
Fitness & Health
5 viral fitness trends to kickstart your 2026 goals: A first responder’s guide
Which of these viral TikTok fitness trends will you try next?
December 12, 2025 12:51 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
ChatGPT Image Dec 12, 2025, 10_59_16 AM.png
Police Jobs & Careers
The dash and the asterisk: Rethinking ‘thank you for your service’
It’s time to match praise with policy for those on the front lines
December 12, 2025 12:00 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
GettyImages-1330986197.jpg
Police Heroes
Giving back: 18 first responder charities and organizations
Support first responders injured in the line of duty, new recruit education and the families of the fallen
December 02, 2025 12:09 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Black Friday 2025
Off Duty
Smart Amazon Black Friday picks for first responders
A look at discounted tech, gear and personal essentials that align with patrol and off-duty needs
November 26, 2025 12:32 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Man walking out the door of the house
Off Duty
Why some police officers feel better at work than at home
The skills that keep you steady on duty can leave you feeling exposed with the people you love
November 24, 2025 05:03 PM
 · 
Shauna ‘Doc’ Springer
aerial-view-ship-sea.jpg
Retirement Planning & Resources
Trading a badge for a boat: Finding purpose after law enforcement
From policing communities to guiding anglers, one deputy’s second act proves there’s life beyond the badge
November 12, 2025 11:50 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Read More
PRODUCT RESEARCH CATEGORIES
SWAT training.JPG
Training
The Police1 Police Training Products category serves as a broad resource for the wide range of law enforcement training gear, accessories and materials available today.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
san diego police
Helmets
The Police1 Helmets category is a comprehensive resource for researching helmet options for law enforcement personnel. Helmets are essential for providing head protection during tactical operations and other high-risk scenarios.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
Camelbak-Gloves-285x245.jpg
Gloves
The Police1 Gloves category is a comprehensive resource for researching glove options suitable for law enforcement personnel. Quality gloves are essential for protecting hands and ensuring a secure grip during operations.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
lights-police-car
Partitions & Barriers
The Police1 Police Partitions & Barriers product category, which includes everything from bullet-resistant barriers for facilities to squad car partitions, is a collection of information and resources for Partitions and Barriers.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
storage.jpg
Storage
The Police1 Police Storage product category is a collection of information and resources for researching Storage products relevant to law enforcement applications. It covers aluminum cases, weapons storage, and miscellaneous storage products.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
police-photography-application-et8x-zq511-ecitation-receipt-in-vehicle.jpg
Mounts and Docking Stations
The Police1 Mounts and Docking Stations product category is a collection of information, product listings and resources for researching various equipment mounts, docking stations, MDTs and MDCs.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
computer-2.jpg
Video Analysis Software
The Police1 Police Video Analysis Software product category is a collection of information and resources for researching video analysis. These tools aid the procedure in which a videotaped segment is analyzed using a frame-by-frame inspection.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
ifonly.jpg
Footwear
The Police1 Footwear category is a comprehensive resource for researching footwear options suitable for law enforcement personnel. Quality footwear is essential for ensuring comfort, protection, and mobility during long shifts.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
Real time crime center screens
Real Time Crime Centers
The Police1 Real Time Crime Centers product category is a collection of information and resources for Real Time Crime Centers. These products enable data integration from various sources, including crime reports, surveillance cameras and more.
March 15, 2023 10:07 AM
powdered drugs in plastic bag in hand close-up
Chemical Detection
The Police1 Chemical Detection category is a comprehensive resource for researching chemical detection solutions for law enforcement. These devices are crucial for identifying hazardous substances and ensuring safety.
October 02, 2018 01:16 AM
All Product Categories
FEATURED EDUCATION
mbaptist.jpg
Missouri Baptist University | Online Master of Science in Criminal Justice
Graduate in one year from MBU’s highly respected and fully accredited online Criminal Justice master’s degree program. Recently reduced tuition makes our Criminal Justice master’s degree more affordable than ever. Courses are taught by experts with real-life experience. A Criminal Justice Bachelor’s degree is also available.
P1-Continuing-Education-1.jpg
PoliceOne Academy: Courses Designed to Meet Police Training Mandates

More Programs

POLICE JOB BOARD

More Jobs