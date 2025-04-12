REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
2026-FRWW-3540x750.png

Every day, our nation’s first responders give it their all. The job is uniquely rewarding. It’s also uniquely challenging, with physical, mental and emotional impacts. First Responder Wellness Week provides the resources, support and community to help public safety personnel better understand the mental and physical health risks that come with the job. Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners to focus on your health and promote the wellness of your personnel.

Traumainformed care.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
Policing trauma: What we’re missing in the conversation about officer wellness
We offer grace and support to most first responders — so why not police officers, who face the same trauma but often stand alone?
April 12, 2025 02:21 PM
 · 
Matthew Stegner
Cubes form the Expression EMDR, which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. EMDR is a psychotherapy treatment that is designed to alleviate the distress with traumatic memories.
First Responder Wellness Week
EMDR: The trauma therapy for police
April 12, 2025 12:31 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
A young man prepares for a hike and packs a large green tactical backpack with pockets
First Responder Wellness Week
Unload your backpack: 8 strategies to improve police health, wellness and resilience
March 14, 2025 02:55 PM
Stress, migraine and motion blur with a business man in a meeting feeling frustrated, tired or overworked. Mental health, anxiety and headache with an exhausted male employee suffering from fatigue
First Responder Wellness Week
Understanding and mitigating the risks of cortisol and chronic stress on police officers
March 06, 2025 10:47 AM
 · 
Lieutenant David Miner
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-03-25T122612.518.png
First Responder Wellness Week
The science behind micro-exercising: Fitness that fits your first responder shift
March 25, 2025 04:13 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Money smarts for first responders
First Responder Wellness Week
On demand: Money smarts for first responders: How to build wealth and crush debt
You face enough challenges in your career — this webinar will help you simplify your finances and secure your future with confidence
February 18, 2025 06:18 PM
NL template 500x375 (21).png
First Responder Wellness Week
On-demand webinar: Unlock functional fitness: Enhance first responder performance
Exercises, techniques and routines designed to maximize readiness, prevent injuries and boost resilience
February 19, 2025 03:32 PM
Friends celebrating New Year on the rooftop
First Responder Wellness Week
Webinar: The power of connection — family, friends and faith for first responders
How personal connections can strengthen on- and off-duty resilience
February 19, 2025 11:19 AM
Functional fitness hero.png
First Responder Wellness Week
Functional fitness for the frontlines: Weekly workout plan
Build strength and stamina for the demands of the job with this first responder-focused training program
March 12, 2025 08:26 AM
 · 
Kerri Hatt
P1-Marrch2025-FRWW-Gated_Asset-Financial_Wellness_Checklist-Hero_Image_1920x1080.png
First Responder Wellness Week
Secure your financial future: A first responder’s guide to money management
From managing unpredictable income to planning for early retirement, this guide offers essential financial strategies tailored to police, fire, EMS and corrections professionals
March 06, 2025 05:54 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
FR1 FRWW Transition home hero.png
First Responder Wellness Week
The transition home: 6 key steps to switch from work to home life
Strategies to help first responders leave work stress behind and fully engage with their personal lives
March 14, 2025 03:07 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
TAX.png
First Responder Wellness Week
Take Police1’s 30-Day Better Health Challenge
Want to get back into academy shape, sleep better, or eat healthier? This 30-day challenge is designed to help officers build lasting habits for a stronger body and mind
March 10, 2025 05:34 PM
Male police officer female police officer GettyImages-1199109830.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
How police leaders can set officers on a pathway to resilience
Download a resiliency checklist to measure the four most effective pathways to resilience: hardiness, self-enhancement, repressive coping and positive emotions
December 31, 2022 08:35 PM
Leaders wellness.JPG
First Responder Wellness Week
Assess your agency’s health and wellness
Take our survey to measure how your department stacks up when it comes to supporting employees
March 28, 2023 02:02 PM
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-03-24T111519.077.png
First Responder Wellness Week
Stronger, leaner, built for the job: A first responder’s guide to real-world fitness
Deputy and fitness coach Andrew “Dru” Mejico breaks down a no-nonsense approach to strength training and nutrition that will keep police officers at the top of their game
March 26, 2025 09:51 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Lift Hard, Lift Strong
What Cops Want
From patrol to rescue: The lifesaving power of carrying heavy items
Functional fitness is essential for police officers, enabling them to build the strength and agility required for real-world rescues and other high-stress situations
September 11, 2024 02:46 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
male powerlifter buckles power belt competition powerlifting
Fitness & Health
Lift more weight while reducing back pain: A guide on using weightlifting belts for first responders
Weightlifting belts that are properly fitted to the lifter can add extra support for the lower back and improve lifting performance
August 30, 2024 10:25 AM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
police car lights at night in city
First Responder Wellness Week
On-demand webinar: How to rebuild, upgrade and sustain LEO tactical fitness
Unlock the 5-phase functional fitness program designed to enhance strength, agility and endurance for law enforcement officers
March 12, 2025 06:23 PM
Healthy lifestyle
First Responder Wellness Week
Ask Tung: What is an ideal workout for police officers?
Rucking, with its blend of cardio and resistance training, prepares officers for the physical demands of the job
July 18, 2024 09:07 AM
 · 
Eric Tung
pic 1 - harness perfect fit.jpg
Off Duty
Building a strong defense: Why neck training matters for first responders
By incorporating neck training into your daily fitness routine, you can prevent injury, reduce pain and even improve physical performance
April 19, 2024 06:35 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Marcou Bench Press.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
Police officer fitness: Why LEOs should adopt Lt. Dan’s workouts during their careers and beyond retirement
With the benefit of hindsight, I can share that my physical training regimen allowed me to retire physically, legally and emotionally undefeated after a career full of challenges
February 29, 2024 03:29 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
Conceptual illustration of a man sleeping over the minute handle of a clock
First Responder Wellness Week
6 reasons you should take a power nap today
From boosting alertness and performance to improving physical and mental health, power naps are a game changer
March 15, 2024 11:45 AM
 · 
Rachel Engel
Sleep tips
First Responder Wellness Week
Not sleeping well? 5 ways to get to sleep quickly
Not getting adequate, quality rest can wreak havoc on your physical and mental health
March 12, 2025 12:02 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
nightshift_sleep.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
‘Why We Sleep’: The must-read book for every police officer
Dr. Matthew Walker’s book puts the power of sleep into perspective for all first responders who struggle to sleep
February 01, 2025 12:09 PM
 · 
Sara Jahnke, Ph.D.
GettyImages-1098205236.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
7 ways to unlock the stress cycle
With evidence-based strategies, you can reduce your stress and avoid burnout
March 30, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
Leila Merrill
Resiliency.JPG
Fitness & Health
Resilience for first responders: Actionable solutions from the ‘Strengthening Resilience’ webinar
Building resiliency requires a multi-faceted approach that includes both individual strategies and organizational support
September 22, 2024 07:07 PM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
How rookie officers can build resilience
You will face traumatic incidents, so learn to build your resilience from day one, and accept help when you experience something above your ability to process
July 18, 2025 10:34 AM
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
The hidden cost of burnout: How your mental and physical health impact your financial future
Burnout doesn’t just affect your health — it can derail your career and drain your finances. Here’s how to take back control
March 19, 2025 11:33 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
8 money strategies for officers to thrive financially this year
From maximizing retirement matches to spotting hidden autopay charges, these strategies will put more money back in your pocket
March 13, 2025 02:05 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Currency.
Personal Finance & Insurance
Work smarter, not harder: Top 5 passive income ideas for first responders
From renting out tools to real estate crowdfunding, here are 5 low-maintenance ways for first responders to build passive income
January 07, 2025 05:22 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Beach at sunset.png
Police Jobs & Careers
Your pension plan shouldn’t be your only retirement plan
Improve the odds of retiring on your terms by taking advantage of other account and employment options
September 16, 2024 02:00 PM
poster.jpg
Personal Finance & Insurance
4 essential pension questions every rookie cop should ask
New to law enforcement? These 4 critical pension questions can help protect your retirement and financial future
January 31, 2025 11:11 PM
 · 
Craig J. Ferrantino
poster.jpg
Personal Finance & Insurance
5 essential pension questions every mid-career cop should ask
Mid-career officers are just a decade away from retirement — now is the time to take a hard look at your pension
March 02, 2025 05:46 PM
 · 
Craig J. Ferrantino
money-548948_1920-1.jpg
Personal Finance & Insurance
Financial planning tips for police officers
All too often police officers put themselves in unnecessary financial strain, causing them to have to work a ton of overtime or even get a side job
June 14, 2019 03:34 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Motor Cop on Golden Gate Bridge.png
Personal Finance & Insurance
5 excuses cops make about their financial mistakes
When this source of struggle in your personal life is no longer an issue, you can be more effective on the job
September 30, 2024 05:25 PM
 · 
Jason Hoschouer
Nieghborhood Storm Threatening.png
Leadership
Managing police stress to strengthen relationships at home
Officers must accept that stress is taking a toll on their lives so they can take steps to mediate and reduce the adverse effects it has on them and their families
October 18, 2024 12:09 PM
 · 
American Military University
GettyImages-1202703633.jpg
Fitness & Health
Law enforcement family support: Why it matters for your agency
Caring for families, reducing family stress and combining efforts with spouses who care for the officer at home can improve retention
October 19, 2022 02:22 PM
 · 
Rachelle Zemlok, PsyD
couple holding hands.png
Fitness & Health
The partner at home: Maintaining a strong first responder marriage, relationship
There is no relationship that has more impact on your mental health than your relationship with your significant other
July 10, 2024 09:37 AM
 · 
International Public Safety Association
Couple at restaurant
Police Jobs & Careers
Ask Tung: Why are police marriages so difficult?
Why do police marriages feel like navigating a high-speed pursuit? The answer might surprise you
December 09, 2024 11:36 AM
 · 
Eric Tung
Copy of TT Thumbnail Templates (6).jpg
Fitness & Health
How hobbies reduce stress
Having a hobby is an effective way to manage stress; it can also increase overall physical and mental wellbeing
April 30, 2024 10:06 AM
 · 
Gordon Graham
FR1EMS1 - Affiliate images (55).png
Fitness & Health
Sweat on a budget: Top products to build your own DIY home gym
A dedicated home gym is convenient, eliminates excuses and allows you to workout on your schedule
July 09, 2024 10:06 AM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Copy of Affiliate Images (13).jpg
Level up your workouts with weight vests
Increase the rate at which you burn calories and build muscle by adding weight to your workouts
July 25, 2024 03:31 PM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Pull-up bars
Off Duty
Best pull-up bars for home gyms: Top picks for first responders
Elevate your fitness routine with our picks for the most durable and versatile pull-up bars perfect for any home gym
April 29, 2024 10:53 AM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Kettlebells
Off Duty
Best kettlebells for your home or department gym
Strengthen your on-duty and off-duty workouts with kettlebells that promise durability and versatility for all fitness levels
April 29, 2024 12:24 PM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Protein powder (1).jpg
Maximize performance with protein powders
Protein powders can go a long way towards aiding your muscle’s recovery and growth
July 03, 2024 10:38 AM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Dumbbells
Dumbbell sets for first responders: Top picks for effective training
From beginners to seasoned pros, find the ideal dumbbell set to suit your fitness goals
July 08, 2024 11:48 AM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
finding light.png
Fitness & Health
Brighten your shift: Light therapy tools to boost officer wellness
Light therapy can help regulate sleep, improve mood and enhance focus during demanding shifts, offering a practical wellness boost for law enforcement officers
September 04, 2024 05:34 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Copy of Affiliate Images (4).jpg
Stretch and strengthen with the best yoga mats
Cushion your floor exercises or yoga poses for anywhere, anytime fitness
July 10, 2024 01:39 PM
 · 
Ahmad Taha, NRP, CPT
Copy of Affiliate Images (1).jpg
Fitness trackers and watches: The key to intentional wellness
Track your activity, vitals and sleep, and achieve your fitness goals
July 10, 2024 02:24 PM
image (3).jpg
Leadership
Selecting a wellness coordinator for your public safety agency
Hiring the right wellness coordinator for your agency is an investment in the health and resilience of your entire organization
July 02, 2024 10:21 AM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
image (3).jpg
Fitness & Health
Does your agency wellness program measure up?
A robust agency wellness program is crucial for public safety personnel, offering support for mental, physical and financial health
July 30, 2024 01:33 PM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
GettyImages-1279147114.jpg
Fitness & Health
How annual mental health wellness visits improve officer wellbeing and resilience
Police departments are adopting annual mental health wellness visits to reduce stigma, address workplace stress, and enhance preventative mental health care for officers
January 06, 2025 05:08 PM
Screenshot 2023-03-30 165007.png
First Responder Wellness Week
How the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office built an award-winning officer wellness program
In 2022, the agency received the NLEOMF’s Destination Zero Officer Wellness Award – learn about the key elements of their program
March 30, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
2-Sgt. Matthew Murray & Collin 1.jpg
What Cops Want
Healing paws: The rise of therapy dogs in law enforcement
Specially trained K9s help detect and alleviate anxiety — and can serve as an icebreaker to make mental wellness programs more acceptable among law enforcement
July 18, 2024 11:48 AM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
SmartwatchPhoto 3-1.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
How a Del. police department is revolutionizing health and wellness with smartwatches
By investing in the health of their officers, the New Castle County PD gains a more resilient and effective organization capable of serving their community
September 08, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
Gene Reid, Ph.D.
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
The role nutrition plays in an officer’s daily energy level
“On a daily basis, if you don’t have enough nutrients in your body, what happens is your energy starts to deplete. What that can turn into and often does in law enforcement is weight gain.”
December 29, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
How flexibility and strength exercises improve physical fitness
“Fitness can determine your energy and power, whether you are on duty during an altercation or off duty playing with your kids.”
December 29, 2022 05:43 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
Law enforcement sleep crisis: Strategies to enhance rest and readiness
“Research shows that about 75% of our law enforcement do not get sufficient sleep on their shift nights.”
March 12, 2025 03:21 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
How to assess whether your alcohol consumption is negatively impacting your wellness
“If you have any difficulty limiting your intake at all, meaning you can’t keep it to one drink, it is much better never to drink at all.”
December 29, 2022 06:05 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
Officers, invest your emotional energy in yourself and those you care for the most
“Over time your career will tend to occupy more and more of your life if you let it. And as we become more invested in our careers, we start to care about things that are not in our control.”
December 29, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
poster.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
The power of self-assessment in maintaining wellness
“Examine your emotions. Examine your closest relationships. How are you treating others? How are you treating yourself?”
December 29, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
IMG_6040.JPG
First Responder Wellness Week
No gym, no problem: Building street-ready fitness anywhere
Whether you’re on vacation or stuck in a snowstorm, the “Rocky Workout” and “The Murph” prove that functional strength doesn’t require a monthly membership — just the will to win
December 29, 2025 11:53 AM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
ChatGPT Image Dec 12, 2025, 10_59_16 AM.png
Police Jobs & Careers
The dash and the asterisk: Rethinking ‘thank you for your service’
It’s time to match praise with policy for those on the front lines
December 12, 2025 12:00 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
CRIT K9 Seminar Oct 10-272 (1).jpg
K-9
Why ‘therapy dog’ is the wrong term for critical incident response K-9s
Mislabeling public safety K-9s creates confusion, liability and access issues during high-stakes deployments
November 04, 2025 06:20 PM
 · 
Rachel Engel
hqdefault.jpg
Fitness & Health
Biohack your brain: Leadership insights from Dr. Kristen Willeumier
This conversation delves into the importance of proactive brain care, leadership resilience and the future of AI in healthcare
October 30, 2025 01:11 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Close-up of patients holding hands supporting each other during group therapy session
First Responder Wellness Week
Addiction behind the badge: What it takes to save a cop and a family
When addiction and trauma take hold, it’s not just the officer who suffers. Healing means helping the family — and changing the culture that keeps cops silent
October 27, 2025 07:15 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Silent Struggle: A Glimpse into the World of a Depressed Soul Staring Beyond the Window of Hopelessness
First Responder Wellness Week
Packing with purpose: A police officer’s guide to wellness retreats
Wellness retreats can help first responders recharge and heal, but only if they prepare mentally, physically and logistically for the experience
October 25, 2025 09:31 AM
 · 
Christopher Littrell
Atlantic City Boardwalk Homeless
First Responder Wellness Week
‘I just want to help': How police can reduce moral injury through trust and flexibility
Frustration over rigid systems and lack of trust reveals how bureaucracy can erode morale and purpose — and what leaders can do to change that
October 14, 2025 01:48 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
GettyImages-1140559999.jpg
First Responder Wellness Week
Do you have a sleep disorder?
Researchers have identified four common sleep disturbances experienced by public safety personnel
September 18, 2025 01:59 PM
 · 
David Baker
Anxious, mature man trying to sleep at night. Dealing with sleeping disorder. Tossing in messed bed sheets. Blurred motion
Fitness & Health
The key to better sleep for police officers: The health fix you’ve been missing
Bloodwork, CPAP therapy, supplements and nighttime routines can address hidden health issues that sabotage rest — and help officers sleep soundly again
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Buying Bed Mattress and Sofa, Hand Touching Furniture while Shopping
Fitness & Health
The police officer’s sleep manual: How to upgrade your bed for better rest
From mattresses and pillows to sheets, blankets and quilts, here’s how officers can turn their bed into a recovery tool that supports health, performance and well-being
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
