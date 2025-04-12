Every day, our nation’s first responders give it their all. The job is uniquely rewarding. It’s also uniquely challenging, with physical, mental and emotional impacts. First Responder Wellness Week provides the resources, support and community to help public safety personnel better understand the mental and physical health risks that come with the job. Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners to focus on your health and promote the wellness of your personnel.
We offer grace and support to most first responders — so why not police officers, who face the same trauma but often stand alone?
FIRST RESPONDER WELLNESS WEEK WEBINARS
You face enough challenges in your career — this webinar will help you simplify your finances and secure your future with confidence
Exercises, techniques and routines designed to maximize readiness, prevent injuries and boost resilience
How personal connections can strengthen on- and off-duty resilience
FIRST RESPONDER WELLNESS WEEK DOWNLOADS
Build strength and stamina for the demands of the job with this first responder-focused training program
From managing unpredictable income to planning for early retirement, this guide offers essential financial strategies tailored to police, fire, EMS and corrections professionals
Strategies to help first responders leave work stress behind and fully engage with their personal lives
Want to get back into academy shape, sleep better, or eat healthier? This 30-day challenge is designed to help officers build lasting habits for a stronger body and mind
Download a resiliency checklist to measure the four most effective pathways to resilience: hardiness, self-enhancement, repressive coping and positive emotions
Take our survey to measure how your department stacks up when it comes to supporting employees
Deputy and fitness coach Andrew “Dru” Mejico breaks down a no-nonsense approach to strength training and nutrition that will keep police officers at the top of their game
THE CONDITIONING ZONE
Functional fitness is essential for police officers, enabling them to build the strength and agility required for real-world rescues and other high-stress situations
Lift more weight while reducing back pain: A guide on using weightlifting belts for first responders
Weightlifting belts that are properly fitted to the lifter can add extra support for the lower back and improve lifting performance
Unlock the 5-phase functional fitness program designed to enhance strength, agility and endurance for law enforcement officers
Rucking, with its blend of cardio and resistance training, prepares officers for the physical demands of the job
By incorporating neck training into your daily fitness routine, you can prevent injury, reduce pain and even improve physical performance
Police officer fitness: Why LEOs should adopt Lt. Dan’s workouts during their careers and beyond retirement
With the benefit of hindsight, I can share that my physical training regimen allowed me to retire physically, legally and emotionally undefeated after a career full of challenges
REST & RESILIENCY
From boosting alertness and performance to improving physical and mental health, power naps are a game changer
Not getting adequate, quality rest can wreak havoc on your physical and mental health
Dr. Matthew Walker’s book puts the power of sleep into perspective for all first responders who struggle to sleep
With evidence-based strategies, you can reduce your stress and avoid burnout
Building resiliency requires a multi-faceted approach that includes both individual strategies and organizational support
You will face traumatic incidents, so learn to build your resilience from day one, and accept help when you experience something above your ability to process
FINANCES & FAMILY
Burnout doesn’t just affect your health — it can derail your career and drain your finances. Here’s how to take back control
From maximizing retirement matches to spotting hidden autopay charges, these strategies will put more money back in your pocket
From renting out tools to real estate crowdfunding, here are 5 low-maintenance ways for first responders to build passive income
Improve the odds of retiring on your terms by taking advantage of other account and employment options
New to law enforcement? These 4 critical pension questions can help protect your retirement and financial future
Mid-career officers are just a decade away from retirement — now is the time to take a hard look at your pension
All too often police officers put themselves in unnecessary financial strain, causing them to have to work a ton of overtime or even get a side job
When this source of struggle in your personal life is no longer an issue, you can be more effective on the job
Officers must accept that stress is taking a toll on their lives so they can take steps to mediate and reduce the adverse effects it has on them and their families
Caring for families, reducing family stress and combining efforts with spouses who care for the officer at home can improve retention
There is no relationship that has more impact on your mental health than your relationship with your significant other
Why do police marriages feel like navigating a high-speed pursuit? The answer might surprise you
Having a hobby is an effective way to manage stress; it can also increase overall physical and mental wellbeing
GEAR & GADGETS
A dedicated home gym is convenient, eliminates excuses and allows you to workout on your schedule
Increase the rate at which you burn calories and build muscle by adding weight to your workouts
Elevate your fitness routine with our picks for the most durable and versatile pull-up bars perfect for any home gym
Strengthen your on-duty and off-duty workouts with kettlebells that promise durability and versatility for all fitness levels
Protein powders can go a long way towards aiding your muscle’s recovery and growth
From beginners to seasoned pros, find the ideal dumbbell set to suit your fitness goals
Light therapy can help regulate sleep, improve mood and enhance focus during demanding shifts, offering a practical wellness boost for law enforcement officers
Cushion your floor exercises or yoga poses for anywhere, anytime fitness
Track your activity, vitals and sleep, and achieve your fitness goals
OFFICER WELLNESS PROGRAMS
Hiring the right wellness coordinator for your agency is an investment in the health and resilience of your entire organization
A robust agency wellness program is crucial for public safety personnel, offering support for mental, physical and financial health
Police departments are adopting annual mental health wellness visits to reduce stigma, address workplace stress, and enhance preventative mental health care for officers
In 2022, the agency received the NLEOMF’s Destination Zero Officer Wellness Award – learn about the key elements of their program
Specially trained K9s help detect and alleviate anxiety — and can serve as an icebreaker to make mental wellness programs more acceptable among law enforcement
By investing in the health of their officers, the New Castle County PD gains a more resilient and effective organization capable of serving their community
WELLNESS TRENDS
CHALLENGE YOURSELF!
POLICING MATTERS ROLL CALL: HEALTH & WELLNESS
“On a daily basis, if you don’t have enough nutrients in your body, what happens is your energy starts to deplete. What that can turn into and often does in law enforcement is weight gain.”
“Fitness can determine your energy and power, whether you are on duty during an altercation or off duty playing with your kids.”
“Research shows that about 75% of our law enforcement do not get sufficient sleep on their shift nights.”
“If you have any difficulty limiting your intake at all, meaning you can’t keep it to one drink, it is much better never to drink at all.”
“Over time your career will tend to occupy more and more of your life if you let it. And as we become more invested in our careers, we start to care about things that are not in our control.”
“Examine your emotions. Examine your closest relationships. How are you treating others? How are you treating yourself?”
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Whether you’re on vacation or stuck in a snowstorm, the “Rocky Workout” and “The Murph” prove that functional strength doesn’t require a monthly membership — just the will to win
It’s time to match praise with policy for those on the front lines
Mislabeling public safety K-9s creates confusion, liability and access issues during high-stakes deployments
This conversation delves into the importance of proactive brain care, leadership resilience and the future of AI in healthcare
When addiction and trauma take hold, it’s not just the officer who suffers. Healing means helping the family — and changing the culture that keeps cops silent
Wellness retreats can help first responders recharge and heal, but only if they prepare mentally, physically and logistically for the experience
Frustration over rigid systems and lack of trust reveals how bureaucracy can erode morale and purpose — and what leaders can do to change that
Researchers have identified four common sleep disturbances experienced by public safety personnel
Bloodwork, CPAP therapy, supplements and nighttime routines can address hidden health issues that sabotage rest — and help officers sleep soundly again
From mattresses and pillows to sheets, blankets and quilts, here’s how officers can turn their bed into a recovery tool that supports health, performance and well-being