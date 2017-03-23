Memphis receives $6.1M grant to recruit, retain police

By Jennifer Pignolet

The Commercial Appeal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission issued a privately-funded, $6.1 million grant to the city of Memphis directed at recruitment and retention of police officers, officials announced Monday.

In addition to the grant money, to be used over a four-year period for bonuses, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced his budget proposal to the city council will include 1 percent and 2 percent raises and additional bonuses for officers based on years of experience.

The announcement of incentives comes just weeks after Strickland called out the Memphis Police Association for launching a “harmful” billboard campaign trumpeting the city’s record-high homicide tally in 2016 and officer shortage. Mike Williams, president of the union, declined to comment on whether the grant and Strickland’s budget proposals were enough to offset concerns.

