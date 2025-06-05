REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
WOMEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT.png

SPONSORED BY

“Women in Law Enforcement” is dedicated to highlighting the unique challenges and accomplishments of female officers within the force. We focus on key issues facing female police officers, including workplace diversity, overcoming gender biases, and navigating the physical and mental demands of the job in a traditionally male-dominated field. We shed light on initiatives aimed at increasing the representation and success of women in law enforcement, and emphasize the importance of female leadership within law enforcement, showcasing the inspiring journeys of women who have risen to leadership roles.

DAY IN THE LIFE
Image-1.jpeg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of a Denver Police Department mounted patrol officer
Meet Officer Emily Herbst and Maximus, her police horse partner in Denver’s Mounted Patrol Unit, bridging the gap between law enforcement and community — one stride at a time
June 05, 2025 04:30 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Untitled design (15).png
Drones
A day in the life of a drone program manager
Amelia Frasure shares her experience as the UAS program manager of the Greenville Police Department’s drone program and her passion for training the next generation of drone operators
October 09, 2024 02:55 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Funaiock 2021.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of a police captain
Meet Alison Funaiock: Newport News Police Department’s trailblazing captain, former SWAT sniper and community advocate
June 12, 2024 12:50 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
NL template 500x375.jpg
Police Jobs & Careers
A day in the life of a Miami-Dade Police Department K-9 officer
With 24 years in policing, Isabel McDonald brings the compassion, dedication and empathy of a former funeral service director to her role as a K-9 officer and peer support advocate
August 14, 2024 11:16 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
1711763003595.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of a San Francisco Police Department hostage negotiator
From tense standoffs to lifesaving resolutions, Elizabeth Prillinger brings nearly two decades of law enforcement experience to her role as a hostage negotiator in one of America’s busiest cities
January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
470154891_18470468269016462_9084252991038032835_n.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s 1st female SWAT officer
Meet LaShawnna Edwards, who is blazing trails with her determination, grit and commitment to excellence
December 17, 2024 02:47 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
f8b86d_26b6626cdd624fdabc41a9fff.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of a cold case detective
Meet Lindsey Wade, a cold case detective who helped solve the 32-year-old mystery of two young girls brutally murdered in Tacoma
December 10, 2024 03:53 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Zona2.jpg
Investigations
A day in the life of a digital forensic examiner
With Zona, Arizona’s first electronic detection K-9, Gayle Warren tackles everything from child exploitation cases to high-profile investigations, bringing her unique journalism background and forensic expertise to the forefront
October 09, 2024 04:06 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Screenshot 2024-03-28 145852.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of a homicide victim advocate
Meet Mary Nero: Greensboro Police Department’s lone homicide victim advocate who managed a record 74 homicide cases in a single year
March 29, 2024 11:07 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
1644787187055.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
A day in the life of a real-time information center analyst
Meet Andrea Cortez, a 17-year law enforcement veteran and analyst at Elk Grove (Calif.) Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center
February 08, 2024 09:55 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
RTO.jpg
Police Jobs & Careers
A day in the life of a recruit training officer
For Officer Macarena Garner, becoming an RTO is a dream fulfilled
September 13, 2022 11:01 PM
Jackie.jpg
Police Jobs & Careers
A day in the life of a police recruitment and academy director
Meet Lieutenant Jackie Pearson, a 26-year officer and resilience instructor at Fort Collins Police Services in Colorado
June 08, 2022 12:32 AM
 · 
Kate Kimble
PEREZ.jpeg
Do you want to protect and serve your community?
A day in the life of a community action team officer
Master Deputy Addy Perez is a five-year veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina
January 25, 2022 11:15 PM
 · 
W. Thomas Smith Jr.
A career guide for women in policing eBook cover
Women in Law Enforcement
Forge your future: A career guide for women in policing (eBook)
Download this resource built by and for women in policing — with real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose
October 08, 2025 11:24 AM
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Bell Tower Lighting.png
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘Listening to understand, not merely to respond’
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
February 09, 2026 07:21 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Ma-am in command.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Book excerpt: ‘Ma’am In Command: A Guide for Women Aspiring to Command or Chief Positions’
February 09, 2026 07:19 PM
Diverse women attending expo smile at smart phone photos
Women in Law Enforcement
The women’s guide to networking in policing: How to build connections that count
December 07, 2025 12:29 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
Chief Victorian.png
Women in Law Enforcement
From momentum to meaningful change: How advancing women is reshaping policing
November 04, 2025 01:28 PM
 · 
30x30 Initiative
Untitled design (27).png
Women in Law Enforcement
From conference to movement: How women in policing rise as leaders
October 08, 2025 07:51 PM
 · 
Lieutenant Julia Clasby
SUPPORT AND RESOURCES FOR FEMALE OFFICERS
Male police officer female police officer GettyImages-1199109830.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
Why diversity still matters in policing
Embracing inclusion, empathy and collaboration strengthens law enforcement and builds trust in the communities we serve
August 11, 2025 03:14 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Female officer leaving law enforcement.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
What drove me out of policing — and what leadership must do to fix it
After enduring discrimination, harassment and retaliation at my agency, I’m sharing 13 steps to help police leaders protect their officers — and stop driving the good ones out
June 10, 2025 07:10 PM
porter-copy-1408x792.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
Bras, breasts and body armor
“A female officer’s bra choice affects how her armor fits, how comfortable she is and even how effectively she can move. A bad bra fit can mean bad armor fit.”
April 15, 2025 11:54 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Athena_FG_Logo Removed-06432.jpeg
Women in Law Enforcement
Product review: The Garmont T8 Athena LE is designed for duty, built for women
Say goodbye to wearing men’s boots in smaller sizes — here’s how a purpose-built women’s duty boot makes all the difference on duty
April 15, 2025 09:24 AM
 · 
Amy Perez
Police1 Byline.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
Case study: Fremont Police Department’s strategy to recruit and support women in policing
The goal isn’t to give female officers an advantage — it’s about leveling the playing field
February 07, 2025 04:23 PM
Two policewomen talking with children in city park
Women in Law Enforcement
30x30 Initiative: Paving the way for women in policing
Dr. Tanya Meisenholder explores how the 30x30 Initiative is reshaping police recruitment, retention and culture to create new opportunities for women in law enforcement
January 27, 2025 10:18 AM
 · 
Terrence P. Dwyer, Esq.
Toddlers Playing with Toys
Police Recruitment
Enhancing recruitment and retention: Employee child care for law enforcement agencies
Innovative child care programs are changing law enforcement recruiting and retention through agency-led programs, new laws and other solutions
January 10, 2025 12:29 PM
 · 
David Baker
Untitled design (12).png
Women in Law Enforcement
Spirit of the law: A blueprint for pregnancy on patrol
How do I get my all-male command staff to understand and support my rights as a pregnant officer?
November 07, 2024 12:20 PM
 · 
Lieutenant Julia Clasby
‘A career for everyone’: Calif. sheriff’s office creates day care for LEO families
Police Recruitment
‘A career for everyone’: Calif. sheriff’s office creates day care for LEO families
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s day care center aims to improve employee retention and recruitment by addressing work-life balance challenges
September 27, 2024 11:53 AM
Policewoman at night by police car, lights flashing
Women in Law Enforcement
On demand: Smarter policing, stronger leadership: Why higher education matters for women in law enforcement
Want to take control of your police career and break through the ranks? Higher education could be your key to success
March 26, 2025 04:45 PM
Register now!
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
hqdefault.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Indianapolis selects first female police chief in department history
“I would like to give credit and tribute to the women who have come before me that have paved the way for me to have this incredible opportunity,” Chief Tanya Terry said
January 29, 2026 05:11 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Ivonne Roman 30x30
Women in Law Enforcement
Clearing up misconceptions about 30x30 and what it means for public safety
The 30x30 Initiative works with law enforcement agencies to recruit, retain and advance women officers by improving hiring, promotion and workplace practices
January 26, 2026 05:30 PM
 · 
30x30 Initiative
Screenshot 2026-01-23 162156.png
Search and Rescue
Watch: Deputy on Fla. sheriff’s office dive team rescues driver from half-submerged vehicle
Deputy Juliana Tenaglia learned while en route to the scene that the driver was unable to swim; when she arrived, she donned fins and rescued the driver
January 24, 2026 08:00 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2026-01-22T164920.908.png
Police Heroes
‘Beyond the call': S.C. deputy adopts young girl she first met during a call for service
“Because of [Deputy Britanie Bratcher’s] selflessness and love, this very special little girl now has a forever home and will never go without in any way,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office stated
January 22, 2026 05:06 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-01-20 163552.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Tenn. PD’s first female motorcycle officer retires after nearly 40 years with department
Lt. Evertina Halfacre was also the first woman assigned to Memphis PD’s Drug Interdiction Unit and one of the first two women in the department’s Color Guard
January 20, 2026 04:54 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-ALABAMA-POLICE-HARASSMENT-CASE-SETTLED-1-AMG.jpg
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Ala. police harassment case settled with $110,000 ‘goodbye forever’ agreement
Former Tarrant police officer Chante Crosby accused Chief Wendell Major of demoting her in the police department after she noticed inappropriate material on his computer in 2023
January 16, 2026 01:20 PM
Atmospheric illustration of a Black Mountain police officer on a night patrol.
Community Policing
After Hurricane Helene, this N.C. police chief realized children needed more than just infrastructure
How two officers used hand-drawn art and heart to rebuild trust with a generation in crisis
January 15, 2026 11:37 AM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-12-18T094207.718.png
Off Duty
Former Fla. officer injured in DUI crash that killed FTO trains others with safety education program
Former Delray Beach PD officer Bernenda Marc offers online courses in situational awareness, resilience and emergency preparation to anyone responsible for the safety of others
December 18, 2025 10:45 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-03T085231.362.png
Women in Law Enforcement
What women in policing told us about harassment — and why so few feel safe reporting it
A national Police1 survey of more than 500 women uncovers a workplace reality many still navigate quietly, revealing how culture, power and fear shape their day-to-day decisions
December 03, 2025 10:23 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Load More
MOST POPULAR
Screenshot 2025-08-12 121255.png
  1. Watch: NYPD detective plunges into water to catch car theft suspect
  2. 30x30 initiative, other LE organizations address misguided blame in response to Trump rally shooting
  3. N.C. city celebrates appointment of first female police chief
  4. Atlanta PD recruiting dance video aims to show ‘human side of policing’
  5. NFL player wounded during robbery honors Calif. officer who responded, presents signed jersey during game
  6. ‘Women Cops Who Box’ award recognizes officers at ceremony in Las Vegas
  7. Words matter: How misogyny undermines women in law enforcement
  8. What female officers say about harassment and culture in policing
  9. Mastering tactical skills: Female officers train at ‘Back the Women in Blue’ event
  10. Workplace harassment continues to plague female police officers