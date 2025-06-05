“Women in Law Enforcement” is dedicated to highlighting the unique challenges and accomplishments of female officers within the force. We focus on key issues facing female police officers, including workplace diversity, overcoming gender biases, and navigating the physical and mental demands of the job in a traditionally male-dominated field. We shed light on initiatives aimed at increasing the representation and success of women in law enforcement, and emphasize the importance of female leadership within law enforcement, showcasing the inspiring journeys of women who have risen to leadership roles.
DAY IN THE LIFE
Meet Officer Emily Herbst and Maximus, her police horse partner in Denver’s Mounted Patrol Unit, bridging the gap between law enforcement and community — one stride at a time
Amelia Frasure shares her experience as the UAS program manager of the Greenville Police Department’s drone program and her passion for training the next generation of drone operators
Meet Alison Funaiock: Newport News Police Department’s trailblazing captain, former SWAT sniper and community advocate
With 24 years in policing, Isabel McDonald brings the compassion, dedication and empathy of a former funeral service director to her role as a K-9 officer and peer support advocate
From tense standoffs to lifesaving resolutions, Elizabeth Prillinger brings nearly two decades of law enforcement experience to her role as a hostage negotiator in one of America’s busiest cities
Meet LaShawnna Edwards, who is blazing trails with her determination, grit and commitment to excellence
Meet Lindsey Wade, a cold case detective who helped solve the 32-year-old mystery of two young girls brutally murdered in Tacoma
With Zona, Arizona’s first electronic detection K-9, Gayle Warren tackles everything from child exploitation cases to high-profile investigations, bringing her unique journalism background and forensic expertise to the forefront
Meet Mary Nero: Greensboro Police Department’s lone homicide victim advocate who managed a record 74 homicide cases in a single year
Meet Andrea Cortez, a 17-year law enforcement veteran and analyst at Elk Grove (Calif.) Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center
For Officer Macarena Garner, becoming an RTO is a dream fulfilled
Meet Lieutenant Jackie Pearson, a 26-year officer and resilience instructor at Fort Collins Police Services in Colorado
Master Deputy Addy Perez is a five-year veteran of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina
Download this resource built by and for women in policing — with real stories, actionable strategies and tools to help you grow and lead with purpose
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
SUPPORT AND RESOURCES FOR FEMALE OFFICERS
Embracing inclusion, empathy and collaboration strengthens law enforcement and builds trust in the communities we serve
After enduring discrimination, harassment and retaliation at my agency, I’m sharing 13 steps to help police leaders protect their officers — and stop driving the good ones out
“A female officer’s bra choice affects how her armor fits, how comfortable she is and even how effectively she can move. A bad bra fit can mean bad armor fit.”
Say goodbye to wearing men’s boots in smaller sizes — here’s how a purpose-built women’s duty boot makes all the difference on duty
The goal isn’t to give female officers an advantage — it’s about leveling the playing field
Dr. Tanya Meisenholder explores how the 30x30 Initiative is reshaping police recruitment, retention and culture to create new opportunities for women in law enforcement
Innovative child care programs are changing law enforcement recruiting and retention through agency-led programs, new laws and other solutions
How do I get my all-male command staff to understand and support my rights as a pregnant officer?
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s day care center aims to improve employee retention and recruitment by addressing work-life balance challenges
On demand: Smarter policing, stronger leadership: Why higher education matters for women in law enforcement
Want to take control of your police career and break through the ranks? Higher education could be your key to success
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
“I would like to give credit and tribute to the women who have come before me that have paved the way for me to have this incredible opportunity,” Chief Tanya Terry said
The 30x30 Initiative works with law enforcement agencies to recruit, retain and advance women officers by improving hiring, promotion and workplace practices
Deputy Juliana Tenaglia learned while en route to the scene that the driver was unable to swim; when she arrived, she donned fins and rescued the driver
“Because of [Deputy Britanie Bratcher’s] selflessness and love, this very special little girl now has a forever home and will never go without in any way,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office stated
Lt. Evertina Halfacre was also the first woman assigned to Memphis PD’s Drug Interdiction Unit and one of the first two women in the department’s Color Guard
Former Tarrant police officer Chante Crosby accused Chief Wendell Major of demoting her in the police department after she noticed inappropriate material on his computer in 2023
After Hurricane Helene, this N.C. police chief realized children needed more than just infrastructure
How two officers used hand-drawn art and heart to rebuild trust with a generation in crisis
Former Fla. officer injured in DUI crash that killed FTO trains others with safety education program
Former Delray Beach PD officer Bernenda Marc offers online courses in situational awareness, resilience and emergency preparation to anyone responsible for the safety of others
A national Police1 survey of more than 500 women uncovers a workplace reality many still navigate quietly, revealing how culture, power and fear shape their day-to-day decisions
