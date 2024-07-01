Discounts for America’s first responders: save on gear, apparel and more
Welcome to our Discounts for First Responders resource! This is your one-stop shop for exclusive deals and discounts specially curated for our everyday heroes. Whether you’re looking for the best bang for your buck or want to be appreciated for your hard work, we’ve got you covered.
TOP DEALS
First responders get 10% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients—ready when you are.
We’re proud to offer exclusive discounts to law enforcement and first responders. Save up to 60% on top brands like Stanley, Brooks, Vortex, and Oakley—only on ExpertVoice.
New members get a $15 welcome coupon to use on their first order.
New members get a $15 welcome coupon to use on their first order.
Save up to 20% off winter boots, winter coats, snow boots, non-slip shoes orthopedic shoes and wholesale clothing.
REVIEWED & RECOMMENDED
Our team has researched and selected these products based on quality, value, and relevance to first responders. Explore expert recommendations, reviews and great deals.
In addition to law enforcement work, Faraday bags can also protect your personal devices and key fobs from hackers and unauthorized access
A look at discounted tech, gear and personal essentials that align with patrol and off-duty needs
Stock up at 5.11 Tactical, grab a free meal at Chili’s, and enjoy more deals honoring U.S. military and first responders
These stores and restaurants are showing their gratitude to law enforcement officers with an abundance of discounts
Find deals on duty gear, household supplies, electronic devices and more — but only for a limited time
On National Punctuation Day, test your knowledge of punctuation
Bloodwork, CPAP therapy, supplements and nighttime routines can address hidden health issues that sabotage rest — and help officers sleep soundly again
From mattresses and pillows to sheets, blankets and quilts, here’s how officers can turn their bed into a recovery tool that supports health, performance and well-being
Discover how officers can improve sleep and fight fatigue with simple changes like air filters, blackout curtains and humidity control
Investing in the right police gym equipment means more than upgraded workouts — it means preparing officers for survival in real-world encounters
From patrol bags to medical kits, here are the essential accessories every officer should keep in a new take-home car
Insulated, smart, and high-capacity bottles designed to help first responders beat dehydration on shift and beyond
From paddleboarding and kayaking to fishing in remote areas, discover the gear, training and self-defense strategies outdoor enthusiasts need to stay safe on the water
From smartwatches to hydration, here are four mission-ready picks to help you build strength, regulate stress and stay fit for the job — and for life
Score discounted duty gear, workout tools and everyday essentials July 8-11 with our curated list of budget-friendly buys
These reflections on the policing industry, written by officers themselves, shed light on the profession through compelling stories, lived experiences and sharp observation
The series offers a window into the experiences of first responders through the use of real stories from real law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs
Save on duty gear from the Officer Store, Vertx, ExpertVoice and Vertx, as well as a Tractor Supply everyday recognition for first responders
Even if you can’t travel out of town for a vacation, you can still make the most of your time off; here are some tips to help responders enjoy a staycation right at home
The Mission Darkness Charge Preserve Evidence Bag allows devices to stay powered while sealed in a secure, contamination-proof bag
Prime Day 2025 is a chance for first responders to replace worn gear or upgrade tech
First responders can take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals to stock up on professional tools, gear and essentials without stretching the budget
From hostage situations to mass casualty events, each book presents an opportunity to learn, question and grow
This Father’s Day, skip the T-shirt — here are standout picks to help law enforcement dads unwind, reset and reconnect
Celebrate holidays, graduations, promotions and more with these gifts cops will love
Save on Memorial Day weekend shopping deals from 5.11 Tactical, Flying Cross, theOfficerStore.com, Huel, Amazon and more as retailers kick-off the summer
5.11 Tactical, Huel, Flying Cross and others are offering discounts during National Police Week
Understand why first responders struggle to recognize their stress and how Tactical Brain Training builds emotional awareness and resilience
Discover top pet care solutions that keep your pets safe and comfortable while you’re on duty
This is the second book by Johnny Joey Jones, author of “Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship”
FITNESS & SPORTS
Take your fitness to the next level with these deals.
First responders get 10% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients—ready when you are.
Save up to 5% off barbells bumper plates, benches, power racks, kettlebells, squat racks, slam balls.
FEATURED DISCOUNTS
Save up to 18% off engagement rings, meteorite rings, wedding bands and accessories.
Save up to 20% off pet lovers, coffee lovers, military and blue line supporters, hunting, fishing and outdoor.
Save up to 10% off truck tailgate net, cargo net, warehouse rack net and accessories.
HOME, GARDEN & TOOLS
Add to your space or get the right tools to tackle outdoor projects.
MESA 415BZ is your secret weapon in cooking with the precise balance of consistent and rapid heat.
Save up to 10% off artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, Christmas accessories.