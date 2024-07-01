REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Discounts for America’s first responders: save on gear, apparel and more

Welcome to our Discounts for First Responders resource! This is your one-stop shop for exclusive deals and discounts specially curated for our everyday heroes. Whether you’re looking for the best bang for your buck or want to be appreciated for your hard work, we’ve got you covered.

TOP DEALS
1.png
10% Off Huel for First Responders
First responders get 10% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients—ready when you are.
Partnerships_BigBucket_Lexipol_Ads_1-1 (1).jpg
Everyday heroes, exclusive deals.
We’re proud to offer exclusive discounts to law enforcement and first responders. Save up to 60% on top brands like Stanley, Brooks, Vortex, and Oakley—only on ExpertVoice.

New members get a $15 welcome coupon to use on their first order.
PSAP_221BTactical.jpg
221B Tactical
Discounts available for Military, First Responders, and Government Employees.
PSAP_nike1.jpg
Nike
Save 10% off shoes and sneakers, clothing, and accessories.
PSAP_hollowpointcoffee.jpg
Hollow-Point Coffee Company
Save up to 10% off hollow-point coffee.
PSAP_ticoroasters.jpg
Tico Coffee Roasters
Save up to 20% off coffee roasters and accessories.
PSAP_therafitshoe.jpg
Therafit Shoe
Save 20% off pain relief shoes, athletic shoes, sandals, and accessories.
PSAP_getgrinds.jpg
Grinds Coffee Pouches
Save 10% off grinds coffee pouches.
PSAP_turtlebayapparel.jpg
TURTLE BAY APPAREL
Save up to 20% off winter boots, winter coats, snow boots, non-slip shoes orthopedic shoes and wholesale clothing.
PSAP_ugg.jpg
UGG
Save 10% off boots, slippers, and shoes.
PSAP_tenthousand.cc.jpg
Ten Thousand
Save up to 25% off men’s training gear, tactical shorts.
REVIEWED & RECOMMENDED
Our team has researched and selected these products based on quality, value, and relevance to first responders. Explore expert recommendations, reviews and great deals.
protect your tech (1).jpg
Investigations
Shielding your tech: Why every police officer needs a Faraday bag
In addition to law enforcement work, Faraday bags can also protect your personal devices and key fobs from hackers and unauthorized access
July 01, 2024 01:47 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Black Friday 2025
Off Duty
Smart Amazon Black Friday picks for first responders
A look at discounted tech, gear and personal essentials that align with patrol and off-duty needs
November 26, 2025 12:32 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
NL template 500x375 (6).png
Veterans
From Dunkin’ to Target: 25+ Veterans Day deals and discounts
Stock up at 5.11 Tactical, grab a free meal at Chili’s, and enjoy more deals honoring U.S. military and first responders
November 05, 2025 05:50 PM
National First Responders Day Deals & discounts.png
National First Responders Day
Retailers offer ‘thank you’ deals to mark National First Responders Day
These stores and restaurants are showing their gratitude to law enforcement officers with an abundance of discounts
October 23, 2025 02:30 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Prime Big Deal Days
Off Duty
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are live: Shop discounts now
Find deals on duty gear, household supplies, electronic devices and more — but only for a limited time
October 07, 2025 07:09 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
First Responder typing on a computer keyboard
Entertainment
First responder punctuation challenge
On National Punctuation Day, test your knowledge of punctuation
September 24, 2025 10:39 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Anxious, mature man trying to sleep at night. Dealing with sleeping disorder. Tossing in messed bed sheets. Blurred motion
Fitness & Health
The key to better sleep for police officers: The health fix you’ve been missing
Bloodwork, CPAP therapy, supplements and nighttime routines can address hidden health issues that sabotage rest — and help officers sleep soundly again
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Buying Bed Mattress and Sofa, Hand Touching Furniture while Shopping
Fitness & Health
The police officer’s sleep manual: How to upgrade your bed for better rest
From mattresses and pillows to sheets, blankets and quilts, here’s how officers can turn their bed into a recovery tool that supports health, performance and well-being
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Young man sleeping peacefully in his bed at night
Fitness & Health
The police officer’s sleep manual: How to overhaul your bedroom for better rest
Discover how officers can improve sleep and fight fatigue with simple changes like air filters, blackout curtains and humidity control
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Image 1 Top View REP Rings, plyoboxes, heavy vest.JPG
Fitness & Health
Must-have police gym equipment: 3 tools for functional fitness
Investing in the right police gym equipment means more than upgraded workouts — it means preparing officers for survival in real-world encounters
September 03, 2025 01:12 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
FR1 Affiliate images (4).jpg
Duty Gear
Patrol car accessories: Must-have gear for your take-home vehicle
From patrol bags to medical kits, here are the essential accessories every officer should keep in a new take-home car
August 22, 2025 04:42 PM
 · 
Sean Curtis
Water bottles affiliate thumb
Fitness & Health
Shift-ready water bottles designed for first responders’ toughest days
Insulated, smart, and high-capacity bottles designed to help first responders beat dehydration on shift and beyond
August 20, 2025 10:15 AM
 · 
Rachel Engel
Woman Paddleboarding on the River in Summer
Off Duty
How to stay safe on lakes and rivers: A water safety and self-defense guide
From paddleboarding and kayaking to fishing in remote areas, discover the gear, training and self-defense strategies outdoor enthusiasts need to stay safe on the water
August 20, 2025 09:59 AM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
IMG_1858.JPG
Fitness & Health
Why fitness is every police officer’s best defense and the gear to prove it
From smartwatches to hydration, here are four mission-ready picks to help you build strength, regulate stress and stay fit for the job — and for life
July 08, 2025 11:14 AM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
Prime Day 2025
Off Duty
Amazon Prime Day 2025 picks: Essential gear for first responders
Score discounted duty gear, workout tools and everyday essentials July 8-11 with our curated list of budget-friendly buys
July 08, 2025 09:13 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-13T180246.756.png
Off Duty
Insight from inside: Essential law enforcement books by officers to read in 2025
These reflections on the policing industry, written by officers themselves, shed light on the profession through compelling stories, lived experiences and sharp observation
July 07, 2025 05:33 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2025-06-27T153404.642.png
Community Relations
‘Glad to do it!': First responder childrens book series aims to build trust in public servants
The series offers a window into the experiences of first responders through the use of real stories from real law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs
July 02, 2025 03:14 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
July 4 Sales.png
Off Duty
July 4th deals for first responders
Save on duty gear from the Officer Store, Vertx, ExpertVoice and Vertx, as well as a Tractor Supply everyday recognition for first responders
July 01, 2025 06:06 AM
Big Family and Friends Celebrating Outside at Home.
Off Duty
8 essential staycation tips tailored for first responders
Even if you can’t travel out of town for a vacation, you can still make the most of your time off; here are some tips to help responders enjoy a staycation right at home
June 24, 2025 01:22 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
hqdefault.jpg
Investigations
Charge and preserve: A game-changer for digital evidence collection
The Mission Darkness Charge Preserve Evidence Bag allows devices to stay powered while sealed in a secure, contamination-proof bag
June 20, 2025 02:41 PM
 · 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
FR1 Affiliate images.jpg
Off Duty
Amazon Prime Day 2025 expands to 4 days: Here’s how first responders can gear up and save
Prime Day 2025 is a chance for first responders to replace worn gear or upgrade tech
June 20, 2025 09:09 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Prep for prime day NL
Off Duty
Amazon Prime Day deals 2025: Essential gear for first responders
First responders can take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals to stock up on professional tools, gear and essentials without stretching the budget
June 18, 2025 11:39 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Police Swat Team at Work
SWAT
Learning from the front lines: A tactical reading list for SWAT teams
From hostage situations to mass casualty events, each book presents an opportunity to learn, question and grow
June 16, 2025 06:00 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Father's day gift guide for police dads
Off Duty
6 unplugged gifts for the dad who holds the line
This Father’s Day, skip the T-shirt — here are standout picks to help law enforcement dads unwind, reset and reconnect
June 06, 2025 07:55 PM
 · 
Lindsey J. Bertomen
P1 Gift Guide.png
Off Duty
Police1 Gift Guide: The ultimate guide to gifts for police officers
Celebrate holidays, graduations, promotions and more with these gifts cops will love
May 30, 2025 01:09 PM
Memorial Day 2025 Deals and Discounts.png
Off Duty
Best Memorial Day deals for police officers
Save on Memorial Day weekend shopping deals from 5.11 Tactical, Flying Cross, theOfficerStore.com, Huel, Amazon and more as retailers kick-off the summer
May 20, 2025 05:02 PM
 · 
Police1 Lifestyle Staff
Police Week Discounts.png
National Police Week
National Police Week discounts and deals
5.11 Tactical, Huel, Flying Cross and others are offering discounts during National Police Week
May 16, 2025 03:15 PM
Tactical Braining Training book cover.png
Book excerpt: ‘Tactical Brain Training’
Understand why first responders struggle to recognize their stress and how Tactical Brain Training builds emotional awareness and resilience
May 13, 2025 02:24 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Pet care products for long shifts
Off Duty
Essential pet care products for first responders on long shifts
Discover top pet care solutions that keep your pets safe and comfortable while you’re on duty
May 09, 2025 10:45 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Behind the Badge book cover.png
FOX News Books to debut ‘Behind the Badge: Answering the Call to Serve on America’s Homefront’
This is the second book by Johnny Joey Jones, author of “Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship”
May 06, 2025 11:33 AM
FITNESS & SPORTS
Take your fitness to the next level with these deals.
1.png
10% Off Huel for First Responders
First responders get 10% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients—ready when you are.
PSAP_ogio.jpg
Ogio
Save 15% off ‎travel bags, backpacks, duffels, golf and pickleball gear.
PSAP_thegrindfitness.jpg
thegrindfitness.com
Save 10% off ‎squat racks, bundles, and accessories.
PSAP_threestarsgolf.jpg
Three Stars Golf
Save up to 15% off polos, headcovers, hats and tees.
PSAP_callawaygolf.jpg
Golfer Giveaways
Save 15% off golf clubs, golf balls and gear.
PSAP_giantlifting.jpg
Giant Lifting
Save up to 5% off barbells bumper plates, benches, power racks, kettlebells, squat racks, slam balls.
PSAP_greymangear.jpg
Grey Man Gear
Save 15% off workout supplies. All products are made in the USA.
PSAP_TRX.jpg
TRX
Save 20% off suspension trainers, Ybell, bandit, training tools.
FEATURED DISCOUNTS
PSAP_wileyx.jpg
Wiley X
Save 40% off sunglasses and safety glasses.
PSAP_monumentgrills.jpg
Monument Grills
Save 10% off gas grills and accessories.
PSAP_thinskinz.jpg
ThinSkinz.com
Save up to 10% off molded car door protectors.
PSAP_qalo.jpg
QALO
Save 15% off silicone bands and silicone engagement rings.
PSAP_siriusxm.jpg
SiriusXM
Save 25% off music, sports, talk and podcasts, live and on demand.
PSAP_jewelrybyjohan.jpg
Jewelry by Johan
Save up to 18% off engagement rings, meteorite rings, wedding bands and accessories.
PSAP_grizzly-creek.jpg
Grizzly Creek Apparel
Save up to 20% off pet lovers, coffee lovers, military and blue line supporters, hunting, fishing and outdoor.
PSAP_gothamwatch.jpg
Gotham Watch
Save up to 20% off quartz pocket watches, pendant watches, dual time zone watches.
PSAP_poconoraceway.jpg
Pocono Raceway
Save 20% off 100 and 200 level tickets.
PSAP_gunfightertrading.jpg
Gunfighter Trading Co.
Save up to 10% off bourbon glass candles, apparel, and hygiene products.
PSAP_guanaequipment.jpg
Guana Equipment
Save up to 5% off roof top tents and overlanding accessories.
PSAP_knockaround.jpg
Knockaround
Save 20% off affordable sunglasses and accessories.
PSAP_paramountpethealth.jpg
Paramount Pet Health
Save up to 10% off supplements, glucosamine for dogs and cats.
PSAP_kuiu.jpg
KUIU
Save 10% off hunting jackets and vests, hunting clothing outlet, hunting pants and shorts.
PSAP_livwatches.jpg
LIV Swiss Watches
Save up to 10% off boutique men’s Swiss watches, straps, and accessories.
PSAP_manscaped.jpg
MANSCAPED
Save 20% off tools, trimmers and blades, groin, beard and face, apparel, and accessories.
PSAP_jansport.jpg
JanSport
Save 15% off backpacks, totes, and accessories.
PSAP_gladiatorcargonet.jpg
Gladiator Cargo Nets
Save up to 10% off truck tailgate net, cargo net, warehouse rack net and accessories.
PSAP_m1-k9dogcollars.jpg
M1-K9 Collars
Save 15% off tactical dog collars, large breed dog collars.
PSAP_magnumbikes.jpg
Magnum Bikes
Save 10% off e-bikes, parts, and upgrades.
PSAP_thorne.jpg
Thorne
Save to 35% off multivitamins supplements and health tests.
PSAP_homechef.jpg
Home Chef
Save 50% off meal kit and food delivery.
PSAP_5starnutrition.webp
5 Star Nutrition
Save 5% off supplements and gear.
PSAP_AshleyFurniture.jpg.crdownload
Ashley Furniture
Save 5% off home furniture and accessories.
PSAP_dreamcloudsleep.jpg
DreamCloud
Save 5% off bed frames, hybrid mattress, luxury mattress.
PSAP_Yogibo.png
Yogibo
Save up to 20% off bean bag chairs and modular furniture.
PSAP_nectarsleep.jpg
Nectar
Save 5% off mattresses, bed frames, bedding and bundles.
PSAP_purple.jpg
Purple
Save 5% off mattresses, pillows, sheets, bedding, bed frames and seat cushions.
PSAP_TurboJAVACoffee.webp
Turbo Java Coffee Co.
Save up to 15% off fresh-roasted coffee, blends, k-cups, and lifestyle.
PSAP_MackWeldon.webp
Mack Weldon
Save 15% off underwear, pants, tops, t-shirts and henleys.
HOME, GARDEN & TOOLS
Add to your space or get the right tools to tackle outdoor projects.
PSAP_mesa.webp
MESA 415BZ
MESA 415BZ is your secret weapon in cooking with the precise balance of consistent and rapid heat.
PSAP_leatherman.jpg
Leatherman
Save 30% off multi-tools, knives, accessories, apparel.
PSAP_molekule.jpg
Molekule
Save 20% off air purifiers filters and subscriptions.
PSAP_livelyroot.jpg
Lively Root
Save 15% off indoor and outdoor plants.
PSAP_messermeister.jpg
Messermeister
Save 25% off chef’s knives, knife block sets and knife collections.
PSAP_kingofchristmas.jpg
King of Christmas
Save up to 10% off artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, Christmas accessories.
PSAP_bluecoolers.jpg
Blue Coolers
Save 10% off ice coolers, drinkware, and other outdoor products.
PSAP_us.eufy.jpg
eufy
Save up to 20% off robot vacuums, security camera and home security system.

