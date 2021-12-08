Kustom Signals announces Eagle 3 US Patent Award

LENEXA, Kan.-- Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. United States Patent number 11,194,039 will issue on December 7, 2021. This patent protects the popular wireless vehicle speed sense featured in Kustom Signals’ Eagle 3 traffic safety RADAR. This feature has many benefits including an independent verification of the Doppler patrol speed which eliminates common RADAR anomalies like shadowing, batching, and combining. It also enables the popular feature for automatic mode switching from stationary to moving operations and vice versa.

Additional Eagle 3 outstanding features include:

Scan Mode with dual antenna operations (patented)

eFork™ electronic tuning fork in the remote control

Advanced Fork Test with optional mandatory fork test (patented)

Certification Management with optional lock-out with certification expiration

DuraTrak™ tracking bars improve target tracking confidence (patented)

QuikTrak™ one button target tracking with lock defeats RADAR detectors (patented)

Fan noise and interference filtering eliminates unwanted RADAR anomalies

Faster processing provides greater targeting range and improved target acquisition

Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager, “A growing number of police vehicles do not offer a VSS signal to integrate with the traffic RADAR. Additionally, other RADAR manufacturers have provided an interface cable to obtain the VSS signal from the OBD II port which most patrol vehicle OEMs advise against. The Eagle 3 solves both of these issues with our wireless speed sensing technology, eliminating installation headaches no matter the year, make or model of the patrol vehicle.” Now you have a better choice with the Eagle 3.

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.