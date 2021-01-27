The value of cellular broadband for mission-critical communication (white paper)

Sponsored by Cradlepoint

By Laura Neitzel for Police1 BrandFocus

Research from a survey Cradlepoint conducted through Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1 and Gov1 reveals the state of critical communications in the public safety sector and key drivers of digital innovation.

The research spotlights how police, fire-rescue, EMS and local government organizations are leveraging connected technologies and how they are increasingly relying on LTE cellular solutions to address the need for reliable connectivity – ultimately helping first responders do their jobs better.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted a necessity for the digital transformation of various public safety operations. Whether needing to rapidly establish pop-up networks to support a remote workforce or drive-through COVID testing, or to connect mobile command centers to field operations, the challenges of 2020 – and those that will continue in 2021 – have also demonstrated how public safety agencies and local governments rely on robust, stable and secure access to mission-critical information.

Download this free white paper to learn:

How public safety and local government agencies are using LTE technology to support their critical operations.

What factors are most important when choosing LTE-enabled router technology.

How the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and created funding opportunities.

And more.

Fill out this form to download the free white paper.