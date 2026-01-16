The integration of drone technology in law enforcement has revolutionized police operations and emergency response strategies. This Police1 guide delves into the multifaceted role of drones, highlighting their utility in enhancing public safety, improving situational awareness and expediting response times. And as the landscape of public safety evolves, Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs are emerging as indispensable tools, bridging the gap between traditional policing methods and cutting-edge technology.
DFR PROGRAMS IN ACTION
Prosper Police Department’s CAD-integrated DFR program shows how early aerial perspective — paired with patrol drones and grant-supported partnerships — can help growing agencies adjust response in real time
By cutting response times and boosting situational awareness, the agency is making patrol safer and more efficient
Case study: How Elk Grove PD is pushing the boundaries of DFR and real time information center integration
By integrating DFR operations into its real time information center, Elk Grove PD is enhancing situational awareness, community trust and officer safety
Scottsdale Police didn’t follow a template; it built a Drone as First Responder program designed around its terrain, staffing and commitment to transparency
Drones are launched when pilots monitoring Live911 detect 911 calls that may benefit from aerial overwatch
Irving PD’s drones beat officers to the scene in over half of calls — and as civilian drone use grows, the agency is investing in tools to detect and manage airspace threats
In 2024, the agency’s DFR program had over 1,700 calls for service, with units first on scene for 72% of calls with an average response time of 70 seconds
With response times under a minute, real-time intelligence and a focus on de-escalation, Montgomery County’s Drone as First Responder program is redefining public safety
Since launching in 2018, Chula Vista PD’s drone program has responded to over 20,000 calls for service
Fremont’s Drone as First Responder program: A police and fire partnership transforming public safety response
Explore how this joint effort in Northern California is reshaping emergency response with faster, smarter, drone-driven solutions
Patrol officers will be able to watch live video feeds from drones dispatched to crime scenes by a gunshot detection system
With the DFR program, LVMPD is taking the next step to make them one of the most technologically advanced police agencies in the country
“The DFR program...integrates with the technology in our Real-Time Information Center [and] enhances our ability to allocate resources efficiently,” the Elk Grove PD stated
DFR CENTER FOR EXCELLENCE
In an evolving field where seconds matter, RTIC experts from two California agencies explain how they turn high-tech information into real-time action to stop crime and save lives
Speed is the defining advantage of DFR programs, and agencies that invest in dedicated pilots see the biggest returns in safety and efficiency
From pilot staffing to community transparency, a successful DFR program demands strategic planning and smart investment — here’s what every agency needs to consider
Transparency builds the public support decision-makers need to confidently fund your Drone as First Responder program
Rahul Sidhu shares what agencies must know about building sustainable DFR programs — and why connectivity and AI will drive the next phase
From rooftop crews to citywide automation, Elk Grove has built the blueprint for scalable, 24/7 drone response — and it’s changing the game for public safety
The entire point of DFR is to see things. What’s the use of flying a drone if the suspect vehicle you’re searching for is just off-screen?
Drone as First Responder programs and real time crime centers enable cost-effective, centralized policing, delivering life-saving results and redefining traditional concepts of police work
At IACP 2024, an expert panel shared their best practices for integrating multiple technologies, such as DFR, into a real time crime center
The next generation of DFR programs will reduce costs and expand operational periods by allowing public safety agencies to utilize the least number of human resources
DFR provides considerable promise for increased safety, reduced response times and improved de-escalation capabilities for public safety agencies
At scale, drones as first responder programs will be one of the most positive and impactful technology-driven changes to the safety of our cities ever
What you may be overlooking when considering a Drone as First Responder program
Expert strategies for optimizing your Drone as First Responder program as it scales, from staffing and policy to technology integration and community engagement
Learn how to secure the funding you need to launch and sustain a DFR program that enhances officer safety, speeds response and improves community outcomes
Stay informed on FAA drone waivers and regulations transforming public safety operations, including DFR advancements and the latest BVLOS innovations
PUBLIC SAFETY DRONE DEPLOYMENT
Once a hobbyist’s toy, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — commonly known as drones — have become a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies across the nation
Starting or expanding a DFR program? Get expert insights, real-world case studies and best practices to boost your agency’s efficiency in this must-watch webinar
Drone as First Responder programs are giving dispatchers real-time eyes on incidents — and changing how they work with officers in the field
Inexpensive and easy to install, anti-collision lights dramatically improve drone visibility and help prevent midair collisions with manned aircraft
AI-powered drones could ease officer workloads, boost efficiency and enhance community safety
Pasco County’s use has grown dramatically as personnel find new missions and benefits
The potential banning of DJI drones may create a unique opportunity for American manufacturers to dominate the U.S. market
Drones are an escalating threat to stadiums, concerts and public gatherings — but law enforcement faces legal roadblocks. Here’s how multi-layered drone detection technology helps track, identify and stop bad actors
Police drone use is increasing, making it essential for agencies to adopt a sound law enforcement drone policy governing their use
Amelia Frasure shares her experience as the UAS program manager of the Greenville Police Department’s drone program and her passion for training the next generation of drone operators
COMPLETE COVERAGE
“For too long, officers in Paterson were asked to do their jobs without the modern tools routinely used by other major cities. That has changed,” New Jersey A.G. Matthew Platkin said
From FAA rule changes to real-world DFR and counter-drone lessons, the conference will spotlight what public safety agencies need to fly smarter and safer now
DHS said the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems is finalizing a plan to spend $115 million on counter-drone tech
The LVMPD’s Fusion Watch and Drone Operations Center houses the department’s real-time information network; the agency has 75 drones, which can be launched from 13 skyports across the city
What law enforcement can do right now to address malicious drone activity, even as legislation struggles to keep pace
“That’s the goal of this, to really get ahead of what’s happening and remove as many surprises as possible,” St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke stated
Drones as first responders are flown to the site of priority calls to assess the situation before police officers, firefighters or emergency medical crews arrive on the scene
Nearly a year in, the $2 million hub is steering thousands of calls, spotting suspects in real time, and helping officers cut property and violent crime citywide
