REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Drone ST image.png

SPONSORED BY

The integration of drone technology in law enforcement has revolutionized police operations and emergency response strategies. This Police1 guide delves into the multifaceted role of drones, highlighting their utility in enhancing public safety, improving situational awareness and expediting response times. And as the landscape of public safety evolves, Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs are emerging as indispensable tools, bridging the gap between traditional policing methods and cutting-edge technology.

DFR hero image.png
Drones
The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies
Download a practical leadership framework for evaluating, planning and scaling Drone as First Responder programs
January 16, 2026 07:26 PM
Download your free copy
DFR PROGRAMS IN ACTION
IMG00260.JPG
Drones
Case study: How Prosper PD built a DFR program to keep pace with a fast-growing Texas town
Prosper Police Department’s CAD-integrated DFR program shows how early aerial perspective — paired with patrol drones and grant-supported partnerships — can help growing agencies adjust response in real time
December 31, 2025 02:29 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Lt. Tim Fecht with Drone 1.jpg
Drones
Case study: How Dunwoody Police use drones to speed response and improve officer safety
By cutting response times and boosting situational awareness, the agency is making patrol safer and more efficient
August 25, 2025 05:08 PM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
thumbnail_IMG_8450.png
Drones
Case study: How Elk Grove PD is pushing the boundaries of DFR and real time information center integration
By integrating DFR operations into its real time information center, Elk Grove PD is enhancing situational awareness, community trust and officer safety
August 04, 2025 11:30 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Scottsdale PD - DFR Drone.png
Drones
Case study: Inside Scottsdale PD’s purpose-built DFR program
Scottsdale Police didn’t follow a template; it built a Drone as First Responder program designed around its terrain, staffing and commitment to transparency
June 11, 2025 11:21 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Ft. Wayne PD DFR program
Drones
DFR in action: Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit
Drones are launched when pilots monitoring Live911 detect 911 calls that may benefit from aerial overwatch
June 10, 2025 06:42 PM
 · 
Charles Werner
20250310_150814.jpg
Drones
A dual approach to drones: Response and risk management at Irving PD
Irving PD’s drones beat officers to the scene in over half of calls — and as civilian drone use grows, the agency is investing in tools to detect and manage airspace threats
April 09, 2025 11:22 AM
Brookhaven DFR IMG_0725.jpg
Drones
DFR in action: Inside Brookhaven PD’s Drone as First Responder program
In 2024, the agency’s DFR program had over 1,700 calls for service, with units first on scene for 72% of calls with an average response time of 70 seconds
April 04, 2025 11:41 AM
 · 
Charles Werner
Flight Deck.jpg
Drones
DFR in action: Inside Montgomery County PD’s Drone as First Responder program
With response times under a minute, real-time intelligence and a focus on de-escalation, Montgomery County’s Drone as First Responder program is redefining public safety
February 25, 2025 04:28 PM
hqdefault.jpg
Drones
DFR in action: Inside Chula Vista PD’s Drone as First Responder program
Since launching in 2018, Chula Vista PD’s drone program has responded to over 20,000 calls for service
February 14, 2025 10:22 AM
 · 
Charles Werner
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (82).png
Drones
Fremont’s Drone as First Responder program: A police and fire partnership transforming public safety response
Explore how this joint effort in Northern California is reshaping emergency response with faster, smarter, drone-driven solutions
September 11, 2024 11:52 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
US-NEWS-NYPD-START-USING-DRONES-AS-1-NY.jpg
Drones
NYPD to start Drone as First Responder program, allowing UAVs to respond to scenes of shootings
Patrol officers will be able to watch live video feeds from drones dispatched to crime scenes by a gunshot detection system
May 20, 2024 10:19 AM
US-NEWS-DRONES-ARE-EVERYWHERE-THESE-DAYS-4-LV.jpg
Drones
Las Vegas police to expand use of drones with Drone as First Responder program
With the DFR program, LVMPD is taking the next step to make them one of the most technologically advanced police agencies in the country
April 19, 2024 03:28 PM
Elk Grove police introduce aerial drones as first responders. How will the program work?
Drones
Calif. PD launches Drone as a First Responder program
“The DFR program...integrates with the technology in our Real-Time Information Center [and] enhances our ability to allocate resources efficiently,” the Elk Grove PD stated
July 16, 2024 10:42 AM
DFR CENTER FOR EXCELLENCE
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-29T094848.592.png
Real Time Crime Center
Drones, data and ‘Live 911': Inside the modern real time information center
In an evolving field where seconds matter, RTIC experts from two California agencies explain how they turn high-tech information into real-time action to stop crime and save lives
December 29, 2025 11:04 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Flock Aerodome - RTCC DFR Pilot.png
Drones
Staffing your Drone as First Responder (DFR) program for faster, more effective response
Speed is the defining advantage of DFR programs, and agencies that invest in dedicated pilots see the biggest returns in safety and efficiency
December 03, 2025 09:38 PM
 · 
Fritz Reber
Elk Grove PD DFR Program (4).png
Drones
What does a Drone as First Responder program really cost?
From pilot staffing to community transparency, a successful DFR program demands strategic planning and smart investment — here’s what every agency needs to consider
October 01, 2025 10:21 AM
 · 
Lt. Nate Lange
Woman Asking Question At Neighborhood Meeting In Community Center
Drones
Trust first: How transparency powers drone programs
Transparency builds the public support decision-makers need to confidently fund your Drone as First Responder program
November 03, 2025 06:17 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-08-27T092421.042.png
Drones
From early lessons to AI integration: The evolution of drones as first responders
Rahul Sidhu shares what agencies must know about building sustainable DFR programs — and why connectivity and AI will drive the next phase
August 27, 2025 10:34 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Flock Aerodome DFR Pilot.png
Drones
The dawn of DFR 2.0: Elk Grove PD flies into the future
From rooftop crews to citywide automation, Elk Grove has built the blueprint for scalable, 24/7 drone response — and it’s changing the game for public safety
April 16, 2025 12:21 PM
 · 
Fritz Reber
Flock Safety 400 vs 200 feet
Drones
Why Drone as First Responder programs shouldn’t settle for less than 400 feet
The entire point of DFR is to see things. What’s the use of flying a drone if the suspect vehicle you’re searching for is just off-screen?
February 01, 2025 07:24 PM
RTCC drone pilot.png
Drones
The need for speed: How real time policing tools are transforming emergency response
Drone as First Responder programs and real time crime centers enable cost-effective, centralized policing, delivering life-saving results and redefining traditional concepts of police work
January 15, 2025 12:56 PM
 · 
Fritz Reber
Untitled design (15).png
Flying into the future: What police leaders need to know about DFR operations
A recent Flock Safety webinar outlined the benefits of drone as first responder programs: “DFR helps agencies optimize their resources and respond to calls more effectively.”
November 18, 2024 03:45 PM
drone-img_1793.jpg
IACP Annual Conference
How to integrate real-time crime centers and DFR programs
At IACP 2024, an expert panel shared their best practices for integrating multiple technologies, such as DFR, into a real time crime center
October 23, 2024 10:01 AM
Screenshot 2024-09-09 at 5.11.27 PM.png
Drones
DFR 1.0 vs DFR 2.0: The evolution of Drone as First Responder
The next generation of DFR programs will reduce costs and expand operational periods by allowing public safety agencies to utilize the least number of human resources
September 11, 2024 10:41 AM
 · 
Fritz Reber
Fritz Reber drones 1.jpg
Drones
The 5 As of DFR: Breaking down the DNA of a Drone as First Responder program
DFR provides considerable promise for increased safety, reduced response times and improved de-escalation capabilities for public safety agencies
May 24, 2024 06:48 PM
 · 
Fritz Reber
image003.jpg
Drones
A letter to the American public: Autonomous drones as first responders will make Americans safer
At scale, drones as first responder programs will be one of the most positive and impactful technology-driven changes to the safety of our cities ever
June 24, 2024 05:31 PM
Santa monica.JPG
Drones
DFR and the 911 gap
What you may be overlooking when considering a Drone as First Responder program
August 30, 2023 05:01 PM
P1_EDI_2.PNG
Drones
On demand: What every agency needs to know as their DFR program evolves
Expert strategies for optimizing your Drone as First Responder program as it scales, from staffing and policy to technology integration and community engagement
September 04, 2025 11:38 AM
Register now!
DFR INTERACTIVE MAP
DFR funding eBook
Drones
How to fund Drone as First Responder programs (eBook)
Learn how to secure the funding you need to launch and sustain a DFR program that enhances officer safety, speeds response and improves community outcomes
July 03, 2025 03:47 PM
FAA Headquaters, Washington DC
Drones
Navigating the latest FAA drone regulation updates for public safety
Stay informed on FAA drone waivers and regulations transforming public safety operations, including DFR advancements and the latest BVLOS innovations
April 04, 2025 03:59 PM
 · 
Charles Werner
PUBLIC SAFETY DRONE DEPLOYMENT
Grant funding
Police1 Grants
Enhancing law enforcement with grant funding for drone technology
Once a hobbyist’s toy, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — commonly known as drones — have become a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies across the nation
October 15, 2024 10:41 AM
Flock Aerodome Spectator Feed.png
Drones
On demand: Advancing DFR: How to launch, scale and optimize a Drone as First Responder program
Starting or expanding a DFR program? Get expert insights, real-world case studies and best practices to boost your agency’s efficiency in this must-watch webinar
March 19, 2025 09:46 AM
DFR dispatcher.png
Drones
From headset to high ground: How drones are transforming 911 dispatch
Drone as First Responder programs are giving dispatchers real-time eyes on incidents — and changing how they work with officers in the field
August 14, 2025 10:38 AM
 · 
Fritz Reber
488854859_1152140940257800_6041363714898841363_n.jpg
Drones
Why every public safety drone needs an anti-collision light
Inexpensive and easy to install, anti-collision lights dramatically improve drone visibility and help prevent midair collisions with manned aircraft
August 23, 2025 06:02 PM
 · 
Charles Werner
AI patrol drones
Drones
The rise of assistant patrol drones in law enforcement
AI-powered drones could ease officer workloads, boost efficiency and enhance community safety
August 23, 2025 06:48 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
thumbnail_image009.jpg
Drones
Big wins propel big growth in Florida agency’s drone program
Pasco County’s use has grown dramatically as personnel find new missions and benefits
March 13, 2025 03:26 PM
 · 
John Erich
China Drones
Drones
The rise of American drone manufacturing in public safety
The potential banning of DJI drones may create a unique opportunity for American manufacturers to dominate the U.S. market
February 13, 2025 09:56 AM
 · 
Chief (ret.) Mike Moulton
Drone x Data.png
Drones
How law enforcement can detect and apprehend criminal drone pilots at large events
Drones are an escalating threat to stadiums, concerts and public gatherings — but law enforcement faces legal roadblocks. Here’s how multi-layered drone detection technology helps track, identify and stop bad actors
February 28, 2025 01:37 PM
AP17306529020063.jpg
Drones
Key considerations for a law enforcement drone policy
Police drone use is increasing, making it essential for agencies to adopt a sound law enforcement drone policy governing their use
March 11, 2024 12:09 PM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
Untitled design (15).png
Drones
A day in the life of a drone program manager
Amelia Frasure shares her experience as the UAS program manager of the Greenville Police Department’s drone program and her passion for training the next generation of drone operators
October 09, 2024 02:55 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Screenshot 2026-01-22 170118.png
Real Time Policing
Drones, live video feeds and LPRs: Inside N.J. PD’s Real Time Operations Center
“For too long, officers in Paterson were asked to do their jobs without the modern tools routinely used by other major cities. That has changed,” New Jersey A.G. Matthew Platkin said
January 22, 2026 05:05 PM
Drones
DRONERESPONDERS to host public safety UAS conference in Virginia
From FAA rule changes to real-world DFR and counter-drone lessons, the conference will spotlight what public safety agencies need to fly smarter and safer now
January 19, 2026 10:11 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
United States Department of Homeland Security › Headquarters
Drones
DHS creates drone executive office to oversee UAS operations, counter-drone tech
DHS said the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems is finalizing a plan to spend $115 million on counter-drone tech
January 15, 2026 10:55 AM
US-NEWS-POLICE-OFFER-GLIMPSE-NEW-DRONE-12-LV.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Photos: LVMPD unveils new Fusion Watch Center, drone skyports
The LVMPD’s Fusion Watch and Drone Operations Center houses the department’s real-time information network; the agency has 75 drones, which can be launched from 13 skyports across the city
January 08, 2026 10:06 AM
WCup Panama US Soccer
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Preparing your community for drone security challenges
What law enforcement can do right now to address malicious drone activity, even as legislation struggles to keep pace
January 04, 2026 11:13 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
US-NEWS-NOBRAINER-ST-CLOUDS-NEW-DRONE-1-OS.jpg
Drones
‘No-brainer’: Fla. city launches DFR program ahead of expansions
“That’s the goal of this, to really get ahead of what’s happening and remove as many surprises as possible,” St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke stated
January 01, 2026 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-KY-DRONES-EMERGENCY-LX
Drones
Ky. PD to test drone vendors for proposed DFR program
Drones as first responders are flown to the site of priority calls to assess the situation before police officers, firefighters or emergency medical crews arrive on the scene
December 24, 2025 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-NEARLY-YEAR-IRVINE-POLICE-SAY-1-OC.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Calif. agency’s real time crime center reshapes response, drives double-digit crime drop
Nearly a year in, the $2 million hub is steering thousands of calls, spotting suspects in real time, and helping officers cut property and violent crime citywide
December 10, 2025 01:18 PM
Load More
MOST POPULAR
Art thief nabbed by drone faces trial
  1. Video: Would-be art thief caught after Ariz. PD drone spots him hiding on roof
  2. ‘Saved us hours in overtime': Pa. PD launches DFR program
  3. Video: N.M. deputies disarm children, ages 7 and 9, after standoff with loaded gun
  4. Ala. PD to invest $1.5M in 16 new drones
  5. Okla. PD’s drone program credited in rescue of man struck by train
ABOUT THE SPONSOR: FLOCK SAFETY
Empower your agency to solve crime faster with Flock Safety’s city-wide safety platform. Our full-service, maintenance-free solution brings the power of technology at scale to solve more crime and shape a safer future for thousands of communities across the country. Flock Safety offers best-in-class license plate recognition (LPR) cameras, audio detection, RTCC software and more.
Flock Safety Aerodome.png
Flock Safety acquires Aerodome to expand into drone-based law enforcement solutions
The acquisition accelerates Flock Safety’s plan to introduce a line of American-made, National Defense Authorization Act-compliant drones
October 16, 2024 11:54 AM
Untitled design (15).png
Flying into the future: What police leaders need to know about DFR operations
A recent Flock Safety webinar outlined the benefits of drone as first responder programs: “DFR helps agencies optimize their resources and respond to calls more effectively.”
November 18, 2024 03:45 PM