From attracting qualified candidates and telling an authentic agency story to streamlining hiring processes and building long-term career pathways, departments are rethinking how they recruit and retain the next generation of officers. Police Recruitment Week explores how agencies are modernizing recruitment, with practical insights for leaders navigating staffing shortages, community expectations and the realities of building a sustainable workforce.
FEATURED CONTENT
‘The future of policing starts with you': Police recruitment video turns childhood dreams into a call to serve
By reminding viewers that every officer was once a child with a dream, the Eau Claire Police Department is inspiring both future applicants and those already wearing the badge
COMPLETE COVERAGE
A young officer explains how leadership failures — not pay or recruiting budgets — are driving morale and retention problems in small town policing
The 30x30 Initiative works with law enforcement agencies to recruit, retain and advance women officers by improving hiring, promotion and workplace practices
Fla. city votes to establish own police, fire departments after 35 years of county public safety coverage
Deerfield Beach city councillors who voted in favor of the split from the Broward Sheriff’s Office cited the potential for cost savings of up to $500M over 20 years as the reason for the switch
Okla. Highway Patrol requests nearly $26M for recruitment as one-third of its troopers reach retirement eligibility
The funding request of $25.9 million includes resources for two 72-person training academies and would support the addition of 100 new troopers
The inspector general said major incidents drove heavy overtime use at NOPD, but inconsistent oversight and budgeting raised concerns
Mentions of “officer” in resumes led the AI to misclassify applicants as having prior law enforcement experience, routing some into shortened training, sources said
Proposals addressing housing, childcare, healthcare and collective bargaining remain stalled, despite their potential impact on retention and job satisfaction
Officers with the Honolulu Police Department received a 27% raise over four years, causing a pay gap that earns police officers up to $48K more than rookie state deputies
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials stated they received 220,000 applications and hired 12,000 additional ICE officers and agents in less than 12 months
Officer Dack Thompson completed the 585-hour program to meet dual-role requirements in Rohnert Park’s consolidated police-fire department
ABOUT THE SPONSOR: eSOPH by Miller Mendel
With a primary focus of turning past practices used by city, county, state and federal government agencies into modern, efficient, and cost-effective digital solutions, Miller Mendel (MMI) has been creating category-leading systems since 2011.
eSOPH by Miller Mendel is a secure, cloud-based, pre-employment background investigation software system designed specifically for public safety agencies. Used by hundreds of agencies nationwide, eSOPH has been credited with cutting the time it takes to process a pre-employment background investigation by up to 50%, saving agencies significant time, money, and resources without sacrificing investigation quality.
eSOPH by Miller Mendel is a secure, cloud-based, pre-employment background investigation software system designed specifically for public safety agencies. Used by hundreds of agencies nationwide, eSOPH has been credited with cutting the time it takes to process a pre-employment background investigation by up to 50%, saving agencies significant time, money, and resources without sacrificing investigation quality.
How to use recruitment messaging and leverage new technology to attract, hire, onboard and retain top talent