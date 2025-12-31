REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
From attracting qualified candidates and telling an authentic agency story to streamlining hiring processes and building long-term career pathways, departments are rethinking how they recruit and retain the next generation of officers. Police Recruitment Week explores how agencies are modernizing recruitment, with practical insights for leaders navigating staffing shortages, community expectations and the realities of building a sustainable workforce.

Police Recruitment
‘The future of policing starts with you': Police recruitment video turns childhood dreams into a call to serve
By reminding viewers that every officer was once a child with a dream, the Eau Claire Police Department is inspiring both future applicants and those already wearing the badge
December 31, 2025 12:06 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
Police Recruitment
From the field to the force: Follow the journeys of 3 former NFL players who honored a call to serve
December 18, 2025 05:56 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Police Recruitment
Police1 unveils the top police recruitment videos of 2025
December 09, 2025 08:01 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Police Recruitment
Applying Lean methodologies to law enforcement recruitment
January 08, 2025 09:37 PM
Police Recruitment
Rethinking police recruitment: Bold strategies to address the law enforcement hiring crisis
February 02, 2025 10:47 AM
 · 
Center for Public Safety and Justice
Police Recruitment
If you don’t have our backs, why should we stay?
A young officer explains how leadership failures — not pay or recruiting budgets — are driving morale and retention problems in small town policing
February 04, 2026 09:50 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Women in Law Enforcement
Clearing up misconceptions about 30x30 and what it means for public safety
The 30x30 Initiative works with law enforcement agencies to recruit, retain and advance women officers by improving hiring, promotion and workplace practices
January 26, 2026 05:30 PM
 · 
30x30 Initiative
Administration
Fla. city votes to establish own police, fire departments after 35 years of county public safety coverage
Deerfield Beach city councillors who voted in favor of the split from the Broward Sheriff’s Office cited the potential for cost savings of up to $500M over 20 years as the reason for the switch
January 21, 2026 10:59 AM
Police Recruitment
Okla. Highway Patrol requests nearly $26M for recruitment as one-third of its troopers reach retirement eligibility
The funding request of $25.9 million includes resources for two 72-person training academies and would support the addition of 100 new troopers
January 21, 2026 10:31 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Police Recruitment
NOPD overtime mismanagement raises fraud concerns, inspector general says
The inspector general said major incidents drove heavy overtime use at NOPD, but inconsistent oversight and budgeting raised concerns
January 16, 2026 12:33 PM
Police Recruitment
AI screening error led to ICE hires being deployed while undertrained, LE sources allege
Mentions of “officer” in resumes led the AI to misclassify applicants as having prior law enforcement experience, routing some into shortened training, sources said
January 15, 2026 10:57 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Rural Law Enforcement
What’s happening to quality-of-life legislation for law enforcement
Proposals addressing housing, childcare, healthcare and collective bargaining remain stalled, despite their potential impact on retention and job satisfaction
January 13, 2026 02:07 PM
 · 
Kathleen Dias
Police Recruitment
Pay disparity with local police slows hiring for Hawaii’s state agency, department leader says
Officers with the Honolulu Police Department received a 27% raise over four years, causing a pay gap that earns police officers up to $48K more than rookie state deputies
January 09, 2026 12:06 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Federal law enforcement
DHS: ICE recruitment campaigns doubled agency size with 12,000 hires in under a year
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials stated they received 220,000 applications and hired 12,000 additional ICE officers and agents in less than 12 months
January 08, 2026 08:00 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Police Training
At 51, Calif. cop overcomes odds to complete firefighter academy
Officer Dack Thompson completed the 585-hour program to meet dual-role requirements in Rohnert Park’s consolidated police-fire department
January 07, 2026 08:36 AM
ABOUT THE SPONSOR: eSOPH by Miller Mendel
With a primary focus of turning past practices used by city, county, state and federal government agencies into modern, efficient, and cost-effective digital solutions, Miller Mendel (MMI) has been creating category-leading systems since 2011.

eSOPH by Miller Mendel is a secure, cloud-based, pre-employment background investigation software system designed specifically for public safety agencies. Used by hundreds of agencies nationwide, eSOPH has been credited with cutting the time it takes to process a pre-employment background investigation by up to 50%, saving agencies significant time, money, and resources without sacrificing investigation quality.
Police Recruitment
On-demand webinar: Future-ready policing: Recruiting and retaining the next generation
How to use recruitment messaging and leverage new technology to attract, hire, onboard and retain top talent
May 05, 2025 03:41 PM
Six ways background investigation software improves the police hiring process
February 24, 2025 03:00 PM
Police Recruitment
On demand: Cracking the recruitment code: Building the police force of tomorrow
January 30, 2025 04:40 PM
Police Recruitment
Here’s where the police went – and a way to help get them back
December 02, 2024 11:44 AM