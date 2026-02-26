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Real Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) leverage advanced technology, including live video feeds and license plate recognition systems, to provide law enforcement with actionable intelligence in real time. These centers, also known as Real Time Intelligence Centers or Real Time Information Centers, enable faster police response to incidents, streamline investigations and enhance public safety by integrating tools like geospatial mapping, data-driven crime analysis and automated alerts.

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Real Time Policing
Building a real time crime center without losing public trust
Download this implementation guide to help chiefs and command staff clarify privacy protections, staffing models and community messaging before deploying a real time crime center
February 26, 2026 03:14 PM
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Police1 Staff
Download now
FEATURED CONTENT
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Real Time Crime Center
Making regional crime data work: Inside the DC regions’ groundbreaking dashboard
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments leads an interjurisdictional effort to display crime data and guide public safety decisions
November 20, 2025 02:10 PM
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Joseph Walker
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Real Time Crime Center
Grasping crime intelligence at a glance: The Windsor Police CompStat revolution
October 24, 2025 02:20 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
New Mexico Fighting Crime
Real Time Crime Center
Building real-time intelligence hubs to power modern policing
October 06, 2025 08:24 PM
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Katja Ridderbusch
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Real Time Crime Center
5 ways police departments are using RTCCs beyond crime fighting
June 03, 2025 10:12 AM
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Sarah Calams
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Real Time Crime Center
Making data work for law enforcement: Overcoming silos without reinventing the wheel
April 10, 2025 09:23 PM
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Joseph Walker
REAL TIME CRIME CENTER PROFILES
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Real Time Crime Center
How Cobb County Police Department’s real time crime center grew from pilot program to regional powerhouse
With a focus on camera integration and community outreach, this metro Atlanta agency’s RTCC has become a magnet and role model for neighboring agencies
February 14, 2025 10:47 AM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
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Real Time Crime Center
At NYPD’s real time crime center, the future of policing has arrived
Launched as the nation’s first RTCC in 2005, New York City’s integrated technology hub provides vital information for patrol officers and detectives
September 06, 2024 06:26 AM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
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Real Time Crime Center
Case study: Scottsdale PD’s RTCC keeps special events under control
Learn how this agency effectively uses advanced technology for both large-scale event management and real-time crime prevention and response
January 16, 2024 11:56 PM
 · 
James Careless
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Real Time Crime Center
Case study: Spokane County Sheriff’s Office RTCC brings order, efficiency to local law enforcement
Establishing a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) is helping this Washington state county respond to, investigate and resolve more criminal cases than ever before
June 21, 2024 10:46 AM
 · 
James Careless
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Real Time Crime Center
Case study: Lee County Sheriff’s Office RTIC is ready for disaster response
Southwest Florida is hurricane country, and Lee County’s real time intelligence center is always on the watch for extreme weather before, during and after it happens
July 28, 2024 04:40 PM
 · 
James Careless
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Real Time Crime Center
Case study: City of Chino’s 911 system empowers RTCC crime analysts
Having 911 access helps crime analysts in the Chino Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center do their job proactively and effectively
December 19, 2024 02:40 PM
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James Careless
RTCC how to fund eBook
Real Time Crime Center
How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)
Learn how to plan, fund and sustain a real time crime center with practical steps, proven funding sources and strategies to build community trust
September 30, 2025 09:26 AM
Register now!
NRTCCA CONFERENCE VIDEO REPORTS
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How to secure funding for a real time crime center
At this year’s NRTCCA conference, Lexipol’s Samantha Dorm detailed how law enforcement can leverage grants to build and sustain real-time crime centers
September 25, 2024 11:25 AM
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How D.C. police launched a real time crime center in 8 months
The city leveraged innovative technology and strategic partnerships to combat rising crime and enhance public safety
September 03, 2024 11:55 PM
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Nancy Perry
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Arizona State University’s real time analysis center: Leading the way in campus safety
The ASU Police Department has implemented cutting-edge technology to enhance security across its sprawling campuses, setting a new benchmark for campus policing
September 03, 2024 05:37 PM
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Rob Lawrence
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How real time crime center operators can maintain their physical, mental health in a high-stress role
At this year’s NRTCCA conference, Lexipol’s Mandy Nice highlighted top tips for maintaining good physical health during shifts through proper eating and hydration
October 15, 2024 05:39 PM
RTCC webinar on maximizing RTCC operations
Real Time Crime Center
On demand: Maximizing RTCC performance: Aligning operations with agency goals
Unlock your real time crime center’s full potential — optimize intelligence flow, streamline coordination and deliver real-time results that drive impact
March 06, 2025 10:36 AM
COMPLETE COVERAGE
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Real Time Policing
License plate readers save lives, lead to ‘precise policing’
On the anniversary of Officer Justin Hare’s killing by Jaremy Smith, New Mexico officials reflect on how LPR technology might have changed the outcome
March 12, 2026 05:15 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Terrorism Prevention and Response
Rebuilding intelligence and information sharing in a changing threat landscape
Two decades after 9/11 reshaped intelligence sharing, evolving threats and fading collaboration are exposing gaps that law enforcement must urgently rebuild
March 10, 2026 06:17 PM
 · 
Paul Goldenberg
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Real Time Crime Center
Video: Man rams cruisers, nearly pins Ariz. cops with pickup truck
The suspect was initially located using the Glendale Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center; he was arrested a week following the incident
February 26, 2026 04:59 PM
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Joanna Putman
Officers and new technology
Real Time Policing
Evolving or obsolete: Why technology now defines modern policing
Why policing’s future depends on real time information, smart technology and leaders willing to change
February 05, 2026 07:42 PM
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Chief Doreen Jokerst
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Real Time Policing
Leading through change: Building the Winston-Salem RTCC
Why leadership, not technology alone, determines RTCC success
February 04, 2026 04:38 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Real Time Policing
Drones, live video feeds and LPRs: Inside N.J. PD’s Real Time Operations Center
“For too long, officers in Paterson were asked to do their jobs without the modern tools routinely used by other major cities. That has changed,” New Jersey A.G. Matthew Platkin said
January 22, 2026 05:05 PM
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Real Time Crime Center
Photos: LVMPD unveils new Fusion Watch Center, drone skyports
The LVMPD’s Fusion Watch and Drone Operations Center houses the department’s real-time information network; the agency has 75 drones, which can be launched from 13 skyports across the city
January 08, 2026 10:06 AM
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Real Time Crime Center
Calif. agency’s real time crime center reshapes response, drives double-digit crime drop
Nearly a year in, the $2 million hub is steering thousands of calls, spotting suspects in real time, and helping officers cut property and violent crime citywide
December 10, 2025 01:18 PM
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Drones
Calif. PD launches DFR program, captures repeat shoplifter within first week
Days after launching drones tied to its Real Time Information Center, the Clovis Police Department used the technology to arrest a known shoplifter
September 26, 2025 12:25 PM
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Joanna Putman
Immigration Facility Shooting
Investigations
How police can prepare for rising political violence and paramilitary-style attacks
Extremist tactics, sniper attacks and online incitement are reshaping the threat landscape, leaving officers with shrinking windows to respond
September 24, 2025 07:33 PM
 · 
Paul Goldenberg
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Real Time Crime Center FAQ

What is a real-time crime center?

A real-time crime center is a centralized hub where law enforcement agencies collect, analyze, and distribute data in real-time to support active investigations and enhance situational awareness. Using advanced tools like surveillance cameras, license plate readers, and crime mapping tools, RTCCs provide officers with immediate, actionable intelligence, helping them prevent and solve crimes faster.

Where are real-time crime centers located?

They are typically housed within police departments or dedicated facilities. Major urban areas like New York City, Chicago, and Houston have established RTCCs to enhance public safety, while smaller agencies are increasingly adopting similar models to leverage data-driven policing. Their locations vary based on the size and needs of the community they serve.

How much do real-time crime centers cost?

The cost to set up a real-time crime center varies depending on the size of the agency, the complexity of the technology, and staffing needs. Initial setup can range from thousands to millions of dollars, with ongoing maintenance costs including software updates, equipment upgrades, and personnel salaries. Grants and partnerships with private entities can offset these expenses.