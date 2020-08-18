Columbia Southern University announces new programs for emergency responders

Degree programs emphasize emergency medical services, homeland security education.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Columbia Southern University is introducing four emergency response degree programs to its academic catalog. The new programs offer curricula based on industry trends, applicant and student requests, and consultations with subject-matter experts.

These concentrations include:

Associate of Science in Emergency Medical Services

Master of Science in Homeland Security – Criminal Justice

Master of Science in Homeland Security – Emergency Services Management

Master of Science in Homeland Security – Management

CSU’s Dean of the College of Safety and Emergency Services and Assistant Provost, Misti Kill, Ph.D., worked closely with faculty members and instructional designers to develop courses that speak to the current and future needs of emergency professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, protective service occupations are projected to increase 3% through 2028.

“Paramedics who are interested in working toward an associate degree may be able to gain academic credit from their previously earned paramedic certificate. This will allow students to optimize their existing skills and experience,” said Kill. “Students are becoming more and more interested in skills-based degrees; as a result, the Master of Science in homeland security was created to allow students to choose which concentration they wish to focus on and continue to advance within their chosen homeland security sector.”

CSU also launched a certificate in military operations, designed to focus on critical-thinking and decision-making skills, as well as introduce team performance and logistical and tactical approaches for military environments.

