Columbia Southern University surpasses 100,000th degree conferral milestone

College celebrates milestone achievement and 30th anniversary

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — In addition to celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Columbia Southern University recently achieved another milestone: conferring its 100,000th degree.

“This is a proud moment for CSU,” ﻿said Rachel Farris, registrar, whose team manages the academic records and diplomas for students and graduates. “Achieving this milestone of 100,000 degrees is both a testament to our commitment to helping working adults achieve their dreams and to the love and appreciation our students have for the university. I am excited to welcome the next 100,000 conferrals.”

The Baldwin County, Alabama-based university, whose academic roots are based in public service-focused education, was ranked in top 5% of conferred degrees for occupational safety and health, fire, business and criminal justice, according to data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System’s 2021 report.

CSU will recognize more conferred graduates on Oct. 27. 2023, as it conducts its annual commencement ceremony at the Foley Event Center at OWA in Foley, Alabama. The university is set to conduct a morning and afternoon ceremony in order to balance the facility’s capacity limits. In addition, the university plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary this fall with various projects and events.

About Columbia Southern University

As an innovator in online education for 30 years, CSU was established to provide an alternative to the traditional university experience. CSU offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees such as business administration, criminal justice, fire administration and occupational safety and health. Visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu or call (877) 347-6050 to learn more.