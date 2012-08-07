Public Safety Job Fair Hosted by SAPD Aug. 18, 2012

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is hosting a Public Safety Job fair on Saturday, August 18, 2012 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Representatives from several public safety agencies including the Dallas Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol and the Austin Police Department will be available to answer jobseekers’ questions and provide information. Food will be provided by the San Antonio Police Officers Association.

Event information:

San Antonio Police Training Academy

12200 SE Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78221

For more information, contact SAPD Recruiting Detail at 210-207-5050. View the flyer here.