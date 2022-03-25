UC online programs ranked among best in nation

U.S. News places UC colleges, programs among best for online education, supporting student success

As a new year and a new term gets underway during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global, national and local emphasis on online options, the University of Cincinnati has earned noteworthy recognition of the online education offerings to be found in a number of colleges and programs.

UC pulls rank among its national peers in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Online Programs standings, released Jan. 25. Overall, the rankings are another endorsement of the quality of the online instruction and a testament to the fact that UC faculty have been national leaders in delivering first-class online courses for more than 20 years now.

Highlighted among the university programs were rankings’ advances in UC’s online bachelor’s degree program as well as online master’s in education, nursing, engineering, criminal justice and information technology. Notably, UC’s online master’s in criminal justice and online information technology programs are ranked among the nation’s Top Ten, with the online master’s in nursing ranked at No. 11, advancing from a No. 14 rank last year. And UC’s online MBA places in the nation’s top 100 and is the top online MBA among public colleges and universities in Ohio.

UC Provost Val Ferme, stated, “As an urban public university, online teaching and learning continue to be at the forefront of our mission and are a critical part of our academic offerings. Providing an opportunity for traditional and non-traditional students, no matter where they reside, to enroll in our nationally renowned programs and earn a degree from the University of Cincinnati not only enriches our community but also the learning and teaching experiences of our students and faculty.”

Among the UC programs placing in the Top 100 nationally in the annual list that U.S. News compiles after evaluating more than 1,600 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs on factors like student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology:

No. 9 online master’s in criminal justice (No. 8 on the “best for veterans” list)

online master’s in criminal justice (No. 8 on the “best for veterans” list) No. 9 online master’s in information technology (No. 5 on the “best for veterans” list)

online master’s in information technology (No. 5 on the “best for veterans” list) No. 11 online master’s in nursing (No. 4 on the “best for veterans” list)

online master’s in nursing (No. 4 on the “best for veterans” list) No. 34 online master’s in education

online master’s in education No. 37 online master’s in engineering

online master’s in engineering No. 59 among the best online bachelor’s

among the best online bachelor’s No. 78 online MBA (No. 73 on the “best for veterans” list)

Jason Lemon, dean, Cincinnati Online, stated, “UC Online is excited to be able to provide a high quality education, as evidenced in the rankings, to students across the U.S. from all demographic and socio-economic backgrounds. These rankings help provide proof that online is an alternate, high quality source of education for those across the U.S. seeking a non-traditional experience at UC.”

Of the Top Ten/top 40 programs in his college, College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services Dean Larry Johnson, said, “I am so proud of the faculty and staff of the college. They are remarkable! So while it is a great honor, I am not surprised that Education, Criminal Justice and Information Technology were all recognized for their excellence in the latest U.S. News report... .”

Terence Harrison, program manager, Veterans Programs & Services, explained, “To be recognized as an institution that provides the best online programs for veterans in the fields of criminal justice, computer information and nursing is no small feat. Because of that, all veterans who attend the University of Cincinnati will know that they will receive a quality education and that their degree from UC will be recognized nationally.”

He added that these rankings are emblematic of UC’s commitment to academic excellence as outlined in its strategic direction, Next Lives Here.

Impact lives here

The University of Cincinnati is leading public urban universities into a new era of innovation and impact. Our faculty, staff and students are saving lives, changing outcomes and bending the future in our city’s direction. Next Lives Here.

Explore UC Online

Find the education that fits your life in the program that’s right for you — fully available online via UC Online.