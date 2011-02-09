ASP Introduces the Ultra Handcuff

ASP Announces the Ultra Handcuff, a revolutionary design in restraint systems.

The Ultra Handcuff utilizes technology exclusive to ASP. It sets a new standard for police duty restraints by reducing the “weight on the belt” with a specially designed aluminum frame.

The Ultra features an interchangeable Lock Set, available in one, two and three pawl designs. The dual keyways of the cuff give the user the ability of release from either side, increasing flexibility and safety when controlling a subject.

The smooth edged bow of the Ultra is available in either steel or aluminum. The high contact bow face allows positive application. Each Ultra is cast to shape, profile trimmed and precision machined. Each cuff is then hardcoat anodized with a matte black finish. Ultra cuffs are laser engraved with the date of manufacture and a unique serial number.

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on.

Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.”