ArmorerLink CEO asking law enforcement agencies to prove their risk and performance

HILLSBORO, Oregon - ArmorerLink CEO, Det. Joe Ganete, Ret. is asking law enforcement agencies to prove their risk and performance by taking a test that can be completed in five-minutes or less.

Ganete said, “If it’s not in the report, it didn’t happen; the same is true for risk management, if you can’t produce the records, it didn’t happen. Defense attorneys want proof, our communities expect trained and equipped first responders, period”.

Ganete designed a test for agencies to quickly evaluate risks. Agencies can download the test from ArmorerLink’s website: http://armorerlink.com/learn.php.

Ganete articulated trained officers reduce risks, and maintaining accurate up to date training records is vital for any agency. Training and disciplinary action has been the traditional method for mitigating risks; however, in today’s climate, agencies must do more to stay in compliance and demonstrate transparency.

Amazingly, a survey conducted by ArmorerLink through Police1 revealed 70% of respondents utilize spreadsheets and paper forms for tracking training, firearms, equipment, maintenance records and firearm qualification scores.

