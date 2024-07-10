Utility, Inc. enhances legal ingenuity with HELIOS developments

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA — Utility, Inc., a leader in technology solutions for frontline professions, today unveils HELIOS 4.0 by Utility. Informed by attorney feedback, this latest advancement of the Digital Evidence Management (DEM) technology streamlines court readiness with effective workflows, smart redaction tools and secure case management, all within a single flexible platform designed for the justice system. to case analysis and preparation.

“We listened closely to clients, who emphasized the crucial need for a more efficient and accurate approach to case analysis and preparation,” said Simon Araya, Utility’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our ongoing dialogue with clients has ensured that HELIOS updates meet their specific needs, enhancing user experience, increasing efficiency, and addressing critical chain of custody.”

Key features of HELIOS:

·Security and Chain of Custody: Addressing critical chain of custody challenges and offering enhanced protection against defense scrutiny. Through a roles and privileges-based system, safeguarding against unauthorized access ensures the credibility of evidence.

Seamless Integration and Data Management: Enabling attorneys to efficiently upload and ingest data from various agencies, regardless of their evidence management provider. HELIOS features an API library for seamless integration with external cloud systems, including those supporting third-party devices.

Court Preparation and Evidence Handling: Streamlining court preparation through effective workflows, smart redaction tools, as well as secure case management and sharing capabilities ensures a more efficient and thorough approach to evidence handling.

File Upload & Data Ingestion: Offering supportive capabilities for case and digital evidence ingestion, HELIOS provides both an API integration and file bulk uploading tool options. The API interfaces with external cloud systems for direct integration, while a bulk file uploading tool offers a simple drag and drop process for authorized users to directly place evidence into a case.

Digital Media Evidence Management: Facilitating streamlined evidence handling during court preparation with AI-based video and audio redaction software, which provides advanced features such as transcription and translation, and quick editing tools for documents and images.

Digital Media Preparation: HELIOS facilitates streamlined evidence handling during court preparation with AI-based video and audio redaction software, offering advanced features such as audio transcription with closed captions, automatic foreign language detection, quick edit tools and download capabilities.

Administrative Reporting: Providing comprehensive administrative reporting, HELIOS also includes viewing usage and user activity, ensuring accountability and transparency for account administrators.

This update expands upon Utility’s universe of products and operating systems, which supports more than 72,300 users with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. EOS by Utility™, the company’s body camera, and the ROCKET by Utility™ in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning to create the best situational awareness possible for officers during critical times. Additionally, the recently introduced STRAX with Utility provides law enforcement access to real-time intelligence and seamless integration of diverse data sources, enhancing situational awareness and streamlining evidence management through advanced technology.

About Utility

Utility, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and situational awareness for frontline professionals. Our flagship products include the EOS by Utility body cameras, the ROCKET by Utility in-car video system, the POLARIS Digital Evidence Management platform, and PULSAR by Utility ALPR system. These solutions are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of law enforcement, first responders, and public safety agencies.

With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer collaboration, Utility continually advances its technologies to ensure our clients can effectively capture, manage, and utilize critical data. Our products, recognized for their reliability, ease of use, and integration capabilities, support over 72,300 users across various sectors. Furthermore, our STRAX with Utility solution, replacing the previous TITAN platform, provides advanced real-time crime center analysis and integrated intelligence capabilities.

Utility, Inc. is part of the Global Sum Ventures (GSV) portfolio, solidifying our commitment to driving innovation in public safety technology. Headquartered in Decatur, GA, Utility is dedicated to advancing technology for public safety professionals. Discover more about our groundbreaking solutions at utility.com.