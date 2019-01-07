NICE Investigate drives enhanced investigation capabilities through community engagement

HOBOKEN, N.J. — NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it has enhanced its NICE Investigate Digital Evidence Management and Investigation solution with capabilities that enable law enforcement agencies to easily engage communities to fight crime.

Today, there are more than 4 billion camera-equipped cellphones in circulation around the world. Cell phone videos and photos are increasingly playing a role in solving crimes. According to a Nielsen survey conducted by NICE, 95 percent of Americans polled said they’d be willing to share pictures, videos, tips or other evidence if they witnessed a crime or serious incident. But the solutions employed by most police departments today make this difficult to do.

Using NICE Investigate’s new Public Appeals interface, investigators can create a Public Appeal on the Community Portal for any active investigation in seconds, enabling citizens to easily upload videos, photos and tips. The process retains valuable metadata information, including time/date and location. Uploaded content is automatically virus-checked before being securely stored in the cloud. Investigators are alerted when new case evidence is uploaded so they can immediately review and act on it. The solution scales to support any number of active incidents and large volumes of digital media uploads.

Additionally, more and more households and businesses are employing doorbell cameras and outside surveillance systems with 24/7 recording. NICE Investigate also offers a way for citizens and businesses to register these cameras and share video evidence with investigators through a secure portal – all without having to travel to the scene or copy video onto DVDs.

“The proliferation of camera-equipped smartphones and home surveillance systems is creating an avalanche of digital evidence which can provide valuable evidence in cases,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “But without the right tools to engage citizens and make it easier for them to share this evidence, departments will continue to struggle. NICE Investigate’s enhanced community engagement capabilities bridge this gap.”

About NICE Investigate

Running on the secure Microsoft Azure Government cloud, NICE Investigate is a comprehensive, scalable, CJIS-compliant, cloud-based, end-to-end solution for managing investigations and digital evidence. NICE Investigate automates digital evidence collection, analysis and sharing to enhance case solvability and transform investigators into more efficient and effective crime-solvers. NICE Investigate earned Frost & Sullivan’s prestigious Technology Leadership Award for Investigation and Evidence Management Solutions, and received the top award in the Best Investigation Category in American Security Today’s ‘ASTORS’ Awards two times.

