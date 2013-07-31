Appriss to expand JusticeXchange® access to Social Security field offices nationwide

Louisville, KY – Appriss has recently won a contract with the Social Security Administration to expand the use of JusticeXchange in its field offices nationwide. JusticeXchange is an integrated justice solution that provides an instant, up-to-date database of booking records and other information from thousands of agencies across the country.



Since its launch in 2002, JusticeXchange has grown rapidly, with law enforcement agencies in more than 30 states using it to find wanted persons who may already be incarcerated in other states. It includes more than 75 million booking records, 13 million photos and other public records data.

“We are finding JusticeXchange to be a valuable source of information for government agencies across the country as they look for ways to eliminate fraud,” said Paul Colangelo, Appriss president. “Several states have seen significant savings by using this tool to ensure jailed persons aren’t receiving benefits while incarcerated.”

JusticeXchange also provides secure access to other information portals including NDEx (National Data Exchange), several Department of Justice organizations: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Federal Bureau of Prisons; Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service.

About Appriss

Appriss keeps communities safe and informed by using innovative technology to provide a suite of products that: inform crime victims of an offender’s status (VINE®); help police catch criminals (JusticeXchange); improve traffic safety and make crash reports available online (BuyCrash); and prevent the illegal sale of pseudoephedrine to help reduce the number of meth labs (NPLEx™).

Appriss also provides smartphone apps for sheriffs’ offices to help them communicate more effectively with their communities. The app is provided at no cost to sheriffs who offer VINE.

