Gamber-Johnson’s new Ford F150 Lightning Console Box boasts industry-leading mounting space and a comfortable wide-to-narrow design, making it the ideal mounting solution for your EV fleet

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The new Ford F150 Lightning Console Box from Gamber-Johnson features new easy-align tabbed hold-down frame for quicker installation and adjustment of faceplates and equipment. Ample knockouts are provided throughout with four OEM USB A + C relocation options, two 12V plugs, one OEM 110V relocation and 2 mic mount locations.

The wide-to-narrow design allows space for holsters and overall driver comfort while allowing for 10" of top mounting space. 26" of total mounting space ensures plenty of room to house all required equipment.