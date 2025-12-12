REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
GregFrieseAug2016.jpg

Greg Friese, MS, NRP

From the Editorial Director

Greg Friese, MS, NRP, previously served as Lexipol Editorial Director, leading the efforts of the editorial team on Police1, FireRescue1, Corrections1, EMS1 and Gov1. Greg has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree from the University of Idaho. He is an educator, author, paramedic and runner. Greg is a three-time Jesse H. Neal award winner, the most prestigious award in specialized journalism, and 2018 and 2020 Eddie Award winner for best Column/Blog. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

LATEST ARTICLES
IMG_7122.JPG
Ballistic Shields
IACP 2025: Why ballistic shields should be standard tools for patrol officers
Through hard lessons learned, IACP presenters advocate for changing the culture of the dynamic ballistic shield
December 12, 2025 02:06 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Gordon Graham at IACP.jpg
Communications
Gordon Graham’s 7 principles for strategic leadership in public safety
Law enforcement leaders should not be content with good enough in themselves and their personnel; here’s what is important for leading change
November 03, 2025 11:02 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
GettyImages-468740573-two-smiling-officers.jpg
National First Responders Day
A letter to the American public: Appreciate our first responders every day
These are challenging times to be a first responder; your support is welcome and appreciated
October 28, 2025 09:42 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
480473070_1034993908668348_25342.jpg
Social Media
IACP 2025 Quick Take: 4 Instagram growth hacks for police departments
Learn how Fairfax County Police Department cracked the code to grow its in Instagram followers 90% in one year
October 21, 2025 11:28 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
2025-04-24_19-44-24_491.jpeg
Event Security
NFL Draft photos: Police, fire, EMS on the clock
Public safety personnel were on duty at Lambeau Field to keep fans safe and secure at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin
April 25, 2025 10:23 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Obit Gene Hackman
Entertainment
Gene Hackman, who launched his film career as an NYPD detective, dead at 95
Hackman won Academy Awards for his law enforcement roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven”
February 27, 2025 01:32 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Book Covers Staff Picks.png
Off Duty
Timeless books to enhance your career and well-being
Our picks for public safety readers for inspiration, health, healing, leadership and escape
January 30, 2025 10:43 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
President Donald Trump with Executive Order
Legal
What Trump’s executive orders tell us about his public safety agenda
Public safety leaders need to evaluate the impact of executive orders and policy pronouncements on their departments and communities
January 29, 2025 09:40 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Donald Trump
Leadership
4 more questions for President Donald Trump
Recruitment, the opioid epidemic, climate change and mental health challenges are just as significant for police officers now as they were in the heat of the campaign
January 17, 2025 10:56 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Severance Screenshot.png
Entertainment
5 first responder lessons from ‘Severance’
Unraveling the mysteries of the hit show from Apple+ for lessons on situational awareness, resiliency and leadership
January 16, 2025 07:04 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Load More