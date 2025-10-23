What is the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and what does it do?

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is the world’s largest professional organization for law enforcement leaders, with more than 34,000 members in over 170 countries. Founded in 1893, IACP supports police executives, public safety leaders and officers through advocacy, education, training and research. The organization promotes best practices in policing and serves as a global voice for law enforcement on critical issues such as leadership, community engagement, use of force and officer wellness.

The IACP is a not-for-profit 501c(3) organization headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. The IACP is the publisher of The Police Chief magazine, the leading periodical for law enforcement executives, and the host of the IACP Annual Conference, the largest police educational and technology exposition in the world.