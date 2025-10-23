IACP Annual Conference
Every year Police1 reports from the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, the world’s top police leadership conference that brings together law enforcement thought leaders from across the globe. The multi-day event features hundreds of educational sessions that offer police leaders new strategies and resources to help them navigate the challenges of policing today.
What is the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and what does it do?
The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is the world’s largest professional organization for law enforcement leaders, with more than 34,000 members in over 170 countries. Founded in 1893, IACP supports police executives, public safety leaders and officers through advocacy, education, training and research. The organization promotes best practices in policing and serves as a global voice for law enforcement on critical issues such as leadership, community engagement, use of force and officer wellness.
The IACP is a not-for-profit 501c(3) organization headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. The IACP is the publisher of The Police Chief magazine, the leading periodical for law enforcement executives, and the host of the IACP Annual Conference, the largest police educational and technology exposition in the world.
When and where is the next IACP conference, and how can I register?
The next IACP Annual Conference and Exposition will be held October 18–21, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. This premier law enforcement event includes hundreds of educational sessions, keynote presentations and more than 600 vendors showcasing products and services to assist the law enforcement profession. Registration opens several months in advance at www.theiacpconference.org, where you can also find information on pricing, hotel accommodations and travel.
How can law enforcement professionals become members of IACP, and what are the benefits?
Law enforcement professionals can join the IACP by applying for membership through the official website at www.theiacp.org. Membership is open to officers at all ranks, including international professionals and civilian police staff. Benefits include discounted registration to the IACP conference, access to exclusive research, policy tools, online training, webinars, leadership development programs and a global network of policing professionals.
What training and professional development resources does IACP offer for police chiefs and officers?
IACP offers a wide range of training and professional development opportunities for police chiefs, command staff and frontline officers. These include online courses, leadership institutes, in-person workshops, executive coaching and webinars on emerging law enforcement trends. Topics cover areas such as ethical leadership, crisis response, recruitment and retention, officer safety and wellness, and technology integration.
How can agencies apply for IACP leadership programs?
Agencies can apply for IACP-sponsored leadership programs by visiting the IACP website’s “Leadership Services” section. Opportunities include initiatives focused on first-line leadership, women in law enforcement and leadership in police organizations.
