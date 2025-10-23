REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
IACP Annual Conference

Every year Police1 reports from the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, the world’s top police leadership conference that brings together law enforcement thought leaders from across the globe. The multi-day event features hundreds of educational sessions that offer police leaders new strategies and resources to help them navigate the challenges of policing today.

IACP 2025 institutional betrayal
Fitness & Health
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Fixing institutional betrayal in policing
Miscommunication, unclear decisions and a lack of closure feel like betrayal. Here’s how chiefs can support their people and rebuild trust before it costs them their best cops
October 23, 2025 01:35 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
Vincent Torres, Nicholas Lopez
Active Shooter
IACP 2025 Quick Take: The 10-minute window that saves lives
October 23, 2025 10:03 AM
 · 
Rob Lawrence
Futuristic concept of digital talent management, highlighting human potential and data-driven evaluation in modern HR technology. Ideal for AI, recruitment, and workforce development themes.
Artificial Intelligence
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Using AI in candidate selection, promotions and annual reviews
October 22, 2025 06:32 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
Gordon Graham IACP 2025
Police Jobs & Careers
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Gordon Graham’s 10 Fs for a fulfilling police career and retirement
October 22, 2025 12:13 PM
 · 
Rob Lawrence
TS Toronto Police.png
Social Media
IACP 2025 Quick Take: How Taylor Swift helped the Toronto Police Service go viral — and recruit women
October 21, 2025 12:34 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
IACP SESSION OVERVIEWS
Redmond dfr save.png
Drones
IACP 2025 Quick Take: How three agencies are scaling Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs
From cutting minutes off response times to transforming how officers view a call, DFR programs are rewriting the definition of “first on scene”
October 18, 2025 10:51 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
480473070_1034993908668348_25342.jpg
Social Media
IACP 2025 Quick Take: 4 Instagram growth hacks for police departments
Learn how Fairfax County Police Department cracked the code to grow its in Instagram followers 90% in one year
October 21, 2025 11:28 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
IMG_7122.JPG
Ballistic Shields
IACP 2025: Why ballistic shields should be standard tools for patrol officers
Through hard lessons learned, IACP presenters advocate for changing the culture of the dynamic ballistic shield
December 12, 2025 02:06 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
IMG_9681.jpg
Patrol Issues
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Muskogee PD builds a bridge between the patrol car and the trauma bay
From the ER to the street, a Muskogee doctor found a new way to save lives — one patrol shift at a time
October 19, 2025 09:57 AM
 · 
Rob Lawrence
Humans are using laptops and computers to interact with AI, helping them create, code, train AI, or analyze big data with fast, cutting-edge technology.
Artificial Intelligence
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Law enforcement urged to proceed cautiously with AI procurement
Experts cautioned agencies to vet AI-driven tools carefully, ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical use remain at the core of every decision
October 20, 2025 06:05 PM
IMG_2966.JPG
The Police Leader Playbook
IACP 2025 Quick Take: Why every chief needs a strong PIO team
Leaders who fail to prioritize communications risk losing public trust — and even their jobs
October 22, 2025 04:42 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Election 2024 Florida
IACP Annual Conference
IACP 2024 Quick Take: Priorities for law enforcement to safeguard democracy
States United Democracy Center, a non-partisan organization, discussed priorities for law enforcement during election season
October 23, 2024 07:32 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Untitled design (2).jpg
IACP Annual Conference
IACP 2024 Quick Take: How police officers can manage and master fear
By practicing under simulated stress, officers can develop the ability to control their fear in real-life situations
October 21, 2024 09:49 AM
 · 
Rob Lawrence
Car Crash with police
IACP Annual Conference
IACP 2024 Quick Take: Why ‘green labs’ should be incorporated into impaired driver training
Green labs training involves a hands-on, immersive experience where officers interact directly with real cannabis users in controlled environments
October 23, 2024 10:43 AM
 · 
Nancy Perry
463396956_969492315204466_181212.jpg
IACP Annual Conference
IACP 2024 Quick Take: How the Rapid City Police Department turned the tide on recruitment and retention
Taking a holistic approach to wellness and career development, supported by COPS Office grants, helped this South Dakota agency slash vacancies and boost morale
October 23, 2024 10:08 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
NL template 500x375 (48).png
IACP Annual Conference
How the Miami Police Department received 1,000 applicants in 12 hours
Explore cutting-edge strategies for police recruitment videos that will attract police prospects and elevate job listings across various platforms
October 23, 2024 11:35 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
poster.jpg
Police Training
Why fear is a strength: Lessons from Chief James Pierson at IACP 2024
In a follow-up interview to his IACP session, Pierson explains why acknowledging fear is essential for officers, how leaders can foster trust and the role of clear communication in reducing unnecessary stress
November 23, 2024 08:22 PM
 · 
Shauna ‘Doc’ Springer
officer wellness and fitness
IACP Annual Conference
Police like an Olympian: 4 tactical athlete strategies
At the IACP 2024 conference, an expert panel walked through ways to apply sports psychology to law enforcement
October 25, 2024 10:53 AM
Screenshot 2024-11-01 101347.jpg
IACP Annual Conference
What’s next? Retired police chief talks career paths after policing at IACP 2024
Doug Shoemaker discussed transitioning from policing to new fields, particularly the private sector
November 01, 2024 11:29 AM
Narcan
IACP Annual Conference
Naloxone’s lifesaving impact: 87% survival rate proves officers’ critical role in opioid crisis
At IACP 2024, experts detailed lessons learned from nearly 17,000 law enforcement Narcan administrations in New York State
October 25, 2024 04:38 PM
 · 
Rob Lawrence
CovenantNashschoolshoot.jpg
IACP Annual Conference
Long-term active shooter aftermath: Inside Nashville PD’s ongoing wellness program
A session at the IACP 2024 conference offered a deep dive into how the department’s wellness program supported personnel after the Covenant School shooting response
October 23, 2024 05:53 PM
Unrecognizable blurry police car lights and police force officer on night road background, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract defocused image.
IACP Annual Conference
IACP board approves ‘Management of Behavioral Emergencies’ resolution
The resolution seeks to clarify the collaboration between police and EMS when a patient is irrational, combative and extremely violent
October 29, 2024 04:42 PM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
drone-img_1793.jpg
IACP Annual Conference
How to integrate real-time crime centers and DFR programs
At IACP 2024, an expert panel shared their best practices for integrating multiple technologies, such as DFR, into a real time crime center
October 23, 2024 10:01 AM
States with ERPO laws (1).png
IACP Annual Conference
FAQs: A law enforcement guide to Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs)
A panel at the IACP 2024 conference discussed their experiences requesting and issuing ERPOs and advice for investigators, patrol officers and prosecutors
October 22, 2024 09:30 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
IACP PRODUCT SPOTLIGHTS
SVX_Close up.jpg
Radios & Radio Accessories
From the street to the sky, Motorola Solutions showcases the next era of AI-assisted policing
With the launch of Assist Chat on SVX, Assisted Narrative and a new drone dispatch integration, the company aims to simplify communication, improve accuracy and strengthen officer safety across the field
October 30, 2025 10:35 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Flock Safety IACP Booth.png
Artificial Intelligence
Up close: Flock Safety’s amplified intelligence reshapes modern policing
The company’s new offerings, NightShift and Flock Alpha, demonstrate how AI and automation can help agencies solve more crime, faster – without losing the human touch
November 10, 2025 04:09 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
WC_WCS Traffic Stop 2_2025_CY4A1207V1.png
Body Cameras
Up close: Inside Oracle’s connected bodycam built for today’s officers
Designed to eliminate docks and delays, Oracle’s new bodycam automatically uploads video, links it to cases and helps rural agencies modernize fast
October 30, 2025 10:08 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
LE in car_touchscreen_TB40_Photoshoot 2023_Panasonic.JPG
Cybersecurity
Up close: TOUGHBOOK Total Defense is end-to-end device and data security for law enforcement
Panasonic’s new solution protects devices from cyberattacks so police can focus on protecting their communities
November 05, 2025 04:03 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Traka products.jpg
Storage
Up close: Traka’s intelligent system protects evidence, keys and belongings
Traka’s hardware and software solution for mission-critical asset protection was on display at IACP 2025
October 29, 2025 03:23 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
hqdefault.jpg
Dispatch, Call Centers & 911
Up close: Prepared uses AI to accelerate 911 dispatching
Prepared, a recent addition to the Axon ecosystem, was on display at IACP 2025
October 21, 2025 09:36 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
hqdefault.jpg
Operational Management Software
Up close: Centerline AI cuts hours of admin work so agencies can focus on policing
CentralSquare’s CJIS-compliant platform automates reports, transcriptions and records updates – freeing officers, investigators and analysts to spend more time on mission-critical work
October 28, 2025 03:14 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Axon Fusus.jpg
Evidence Management
Up close: Axon’s connected ecosystem builds community collaboration
Through new integrations and AI tools, Axon is helping police and communities work together to share information, strengthen trust and solve crimes faster
October 28, 2025 12:18 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
908 devices.png
Narcotics Identification
Up close: 908 Devices brings lab-grade drug identification to the field
The MX908 handheld mass spectrometer and VipIR 3-in-1 bulk analyzer help law enforcement and corrections personnel make faster, defensible drug identifications – and stay ahead of an evolving fentanyl crisis
October 27, 2025 05:11 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Up close: Veritone Investigate searches all available data with AI
At IACP 2025, Police1 got a look at the central evidence hub that consolidates digital evidence from disparate sources into one simplified location for faster insight
October 29, 2025 11:01 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Federal Signal PBW.png
Up close: Federal Signal launches perimeter monitoring system at IACP
The Pathfinder Perimeter Breach Warning System monitors for pedestrian intrusion into a monitored zone around a parked police vehicle
October 23, 2024 04:52 PM
Product-Lineup-Full Family.jpg
Inventory Management Software
Up close: Traka electronic key cabinets protect vehicle, facility keys
Traka showcased their intelligent management solutions for managing keys and equipment at IACP 2024
October 23, 2024 04:49 PM
Brinc_Responder-Station_2.png
IACP Annual Conference
Up close: BRINC’s next-gen drones and a sneak peek at their 2025 release
BRINC showcased their Responder drone and Station charging nest while previewing the company’s next product: Guardian
October 21, 2024 04:55 PM
Mobiler trailer 2.jpg
Video Surveillance
Up close: Flock Safety unveils Solar Condor PTZ and Mobile Security Trailer
Flock Safety redefines mobile situational awareness offering law enforcement infrastructure-free solutions for crime hotspots, special events and beyond
November 18, 2024 04:54 PM
PS_Landing Page_hero.png
IACP Annual Conference
Up close: Oracle transforms Tesla Cybertruck into law enforcement command center
Outfitted with advanced software and seamless integration, the Tesla Cybertruck on display in Oracle’s IACP booth showcased the future of patrol vehicles and situational awareness for police
February 04, 2025 12:27 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
Glendale PD.jpg
IACP Annual Conference
Up close: Motorola Solutions connects law enforcement to real-time 9-1-1 intelligence
At the Motorola Solutions booth in the IACP exhibit hall, the Glendale Police Department showcased how technology is expediting its response
November 20, 2024 06:22 PM
IACP FAQ

What is the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and what does it do?

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is the world’s largest professional organization for law enforcement leaders, with more than 34,000 members in over 170 countries. Founded in 1893, IACP supports police executives, public safety leaders and officers through advocacy, education, training and research. The organization promotes best practices in policing and serves as a global voice for law enforcement on critical issues such as leadership, community engagement, use of force and officer wellness.

The IACP is a not-for-profit 501c(3) organization headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. The IACP is the publisher of The Police Chief magazine, the leading periodical for law enforcement executives, and the host of the IACP Annual Conference, the largest police educational and technology exposition in the world.

When and where is the next IACP conference, and how can I register?

The next IACP Annual Conference and Exposition will be held October 18–21, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. This premier law enforcement event includes hundreds of educational sessions, keynote presentations and more than 600 vendors showcasing products and services to assist the law enforcement profession. Registration opens several months in advance at www.theiacpconference.org, where you can also find information on pricing, hotel accommodations and travel.

How can law enforcement professionals become members of IACP, and what are the benefits?

Law enforcement professionals can join the IACP by applying for membership through the official website at www.theiacp.org. Membership is open to officers at all ranks, including international professionals and civilian police staff. Benefits include discounted registration to the IACP conference, access to exclusive research, policy tools, online training, webinars, leadership development programs and a global network of policing professionals.

What training and professional development resources does IACP offer for police chiefs and officers?

IACP offers a wide range of training and professional development opportunities for police chiefs, command staff and frontline officers. These include online courses, leadership institutes, in-person workshops, executive coaching and webinars on emerging law enforcement trends. Topics cover areas such as ethical leadership, crisis response, recruitment and retention, officer safety and wellness, and technology integration.

How can agencies apply for IACP leadership programs?

Agencies can apply for IACP-sponsored leadership programs by visiting the IACP website’s “Leadership Services” section. Opportunities include initiatives focused on first-line leadership, women in law enforcement and leadership in police organizations.
COMPLETE COVERAGE
PepperBall (1200 x 630 px).png
Less Lethal
Up close: PepperBall is a non-lethal de-escalation tool for patrol
Ninety percent of subjects comply at the sight of a PepperBall launcher being shown
November 25, 2025 02:58 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
MCSO
Communications
Connectivity you can count on: How T-Priority keeps first responders mission-ready
T-Mobile’s T-Priority helps ensure public safety professionals stay connected when every second counts
November 20, 2025 02:48 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
Gordon Graham at IACP.jpg
Communications
Gordon Graham’s 7 principles for strategic leadership in public safety
Law enforcement leaders should not be content with good enough in themselves and their personnel; here’s what is important for leading change
November 03, 2025 11:02 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Versaterm Vantage Robotics press release.jpg
Drones
Versaterm partners with Vantage Robotics to expand portfolio of secure, NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS cleared drones
Fully integrated with DroneSense by Versaterm, the Vesper and Trace UAVs will provide agencies with more options for using aerial intelligence as part of mission-critical public safety operations
October 31, 2025 04:03 PM
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
Beretta Booth #432 at the 2025 IACP Conference and Exposition
Beretta looks forward to having productive engagements with Law Enforcement Agencies with the goal of providing their officers with the most effective solutions necessary to carry out their daily mission
October 21, 2025 04:28 PM
Versaterm logo.png
Drones
Versaterm launches the future of dispatch with native drone integration for public safety
By bringing DroneSense by Versaterm into its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) platform, agencies can now dispatch drones with the same speed and simplicity as their traditional emergency vehicles
October 21, 2025 04:11 PM
Denver skyline - option 1.png
IACP Annual Conference
Safe Fleet to debut next-gen body camera, in-car video system and violation detection technology
Visit Safe Fleet at IACP 2025 – booth #1013
October 18, 2025 12:34 PM
Motorola AI press release.png
Leadership & Management Software
Motorola Solutions advances AI-Assisted policing
Assist gets smarter with new private, secure AI tools to help officers build and verify police reports and verbally search for information on the go
October 16, 2025 05:25 PM
Motorola Drone dispatch press release.png
Drones
Motorola Solutions brings drone dispatch to APX NEXT radios, advancing officer safety
New integrations with BRINC and SkySafe streamline public safety drone operations, drone detection and aerial intelligence in the field and command center
October 16, 2025 05:13 PM
BRINC x Motorola Solution – Product Lineup.png
Drones
BRINC to exhibit next-generation public safety drone technology at IACP 2025
Live demos, new Motorola Solutions integrations, and hands-on drone teleoperations at Booth #1663
October 16, 2025 10:37 AM
