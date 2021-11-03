Lexipol’s Police1 Recognized with 2021 Eddie & Ozzie Award for Best Column

Police1’s State Your Case column recognized for editorial excellence and industry impact

DALLAS — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, received an Eddie Award for Best Overall B2B Column in the 2021 FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards. This exclusive awards program has recognized Lexipol’s industry news sites for editorial excellence for nine consecutive years with 18 awards.

Police1’s ongoing series, “State Your Case,” challenges two experienced law enforcement leaders to debate current and controversial topics facing the law enforcement community. The column, authored by James Dudley and Chief Joel F. Shults, Ed.D., covers key topics in the profession spanning from mental health response to recruitment and retention to crime reduction techniques. “State Your Case” was honored with the Best Overall B2B Column Eddie Award for showcasing its excellence in debating and analyzing both sides of these topics in a unique and impactful way.

EMS1 columnist Rob Lawrence was also an honorable mention for his column covering a variety of EMS topics, including breaking down legal issues, recruitment and retention, and EMS operations, in the Best B2B Healthcare/Medical/Nursing Blog category.

“It is an honor to be recognized by FOLIO’s prestigious Eddie & Ozzie Awards each year,” said Lexipol Editorial Director Greg Friese. “The hard work of our columnists and editorial team is reflected not only in the award-winning, relevant content we provide to our audiences, but the feedback we receive from the public safety professionals who rely on our content to help them better support their communities.”

With an average of 11 million page views per month and over one million registered members, Lexipol’s industry news sites have become the leading online news and information resource for public safety professionals and local government officials across the United States.

Learn more and see the complete list of winners in the 2021 Eddie and Ozzie Awards.