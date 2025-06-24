Domestic violence investigations are key to homicide prevention

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Domestic violence is often dismissed as unpredictable, but the data says otherwise. Red flags — like strangulation, firearm access and prior abuse — frequently precede fatal outcomes. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Captain Eric K. Threlkeld of the Eddy County (New Mexico) Sheriff’s Office, who makes the case that proactive, well-trained investigators can identify these signs and intervene before violence turns deadly.

Captain Threlkeld brings decades of specialized experience in domestic violence investigations to this conversation, including work with a nationally recognized domestic violence response team in Colorado Springs and the launch of a similar program in New Mexico. He outlines practical steps first responders and investigators can take to treat every domestic violence call as a potential homicide case. From leveraging victim advocates and lethality assessments to tracking co-occurring abuse patterns, this episode delivers field-tested insight for every officer.

Connect with Captain Eric Threlkeld on LinkedIn.

| RELATED: 10 dangerous myths about domestic violence and the facts

Tune in to discover:



Why domestic violence isn’t unpredictable — and what warning signs can signal escalating danger

How a homicide-prevention mindset changes how officers document, investigate and follow up on DV calls

What makes strangulation and firearm access critical red flags in lethality assessments

How animal abuse, child abuse and intimate partner violence often overlap — and why that matters

What small and mid-size agencies can do right now to build multidisciplinary DV response teams that work

Key takeaways from this episode



Slow down and investigate thoroughly : Domestic violence scenes require time and attention. Rushed reports or missing follow-up can overlook lethal risk factors.

: Domestic violence scenes require time and attention. Rushed reports or missing follow-up can overlook lethal risk factors. Use a homicide-prevention mindset: Approach all DV investigations as if they could turn deadly. Interview suspects, collect evidence and document comprehensively.

Approach all DV investigations as if they could turn deadly. Interview suspects, collect evidence and document comprehensively. Recognize co-occurring crimes: Animal abuse and child abuse often accompany DV and can be key indicators of escalating danger.

Animal abuse and child abuse often accompany DV and can be key indicators of escalating danger. Ask the right questions: Lethality assessments — such as asking victims if they’ve been strangled or threatened — can surface critical risks that aren’t visible.

Lethality assessments — such as asking victims if they’ve been strangled or threatened — can surface critical risks that aren’t visible. Build partnerships across disciplines: A successful DV response requires collaboration with prosecutors, victim advocates, medical professionals and even animal control.

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