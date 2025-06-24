NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Domestic violence investigations are key to homicide prevention

Captain Eric Threlkeld shares the red flags officers can’t afford to miss — and how a multidisciplinary approach can interrupt deadly patterns

June 24, 2025 09:57 AM • 
Policing Matters Podcast

Download this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify or via RSS feed, and watch the video version on Police1’s YouTube channel.

Domestic violence is often dismissed as unpredictable, but the data says otherwise. Red flags — like strangulation, firearm access and prior abuse — frequently precede fatal outcomes. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Captain Eric K. Threlkeld of the Eddy County (New Mexico) Sheriff’s Office, who makes the case that proactive, well-trained investigators can identify these signs and intervene before violence turns deadly.

Captain Threlkeld brings decades of specialized experience in domestic violence investigations to this conversation, including work with a nationally recognized domestic violence response team in Colorado Springs and the launch of a similar program in New Mexico. He outlines practical steps first responders and investigators can take to treat every domestic violence call as a potential homicide case. From leveraging victim advocates and lethality assessments to tracking co-occurring abuse patterns, this episode delivers field-tested insight for every officer.

Connect with Captain Eric Threlkeld on LinkedIn.

| RELATED: 10 dangerous myths about domestic violence and the facts

Tune in to discover:

  • Why domestic violence isn’t unpredictable — and what warning signs can signal escalating danger
  • How a homicide-prevention mindset changes how officers document, investigate and follow up on DV calls
  • What makes strangulation and firearm access critical red flags in lethality assessments
  • How animal abuse, child abuse and intimate partner violence often overlap — and why that matters
  • What small and mid-size agencies can do right now to build multidisciplinary DV response teams that work

Key takeaways from this episode

  • Slow down and investigate thoroughly: Domestic violence scenes require time and attention. Rushed reports or missing follow-up can overlook lethal risk factors.
  • Use a homicide-prevention mindset: Approach all DV investigations as if they could turn deadly. Interview suspects, collect evidence and document comprehensively.
  • Recognize co-occurring crimes: Animal abuse and child abuse often accompany DV and can be key indicators of escalating danger.
  • Ask the right questions: Lethality assessments — such as asking victims if they’ve been strangled or threatened — can surface critical risks that aren’t visible.
  • Build partnerships across disciplines: A successful DV response requires collaboration with prosecutors, victim advocates, medical professionals and even animal control.

Rate and review the Policing Matters podcast

Enjoying the show? Please take a moment to rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Contact the Policing Matters team at policingmatters@police1.com to share ideas, suggestions and feedback.

Previously on Police1’s Policing Matters podcast:
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (12).png
Investigations
Vinnie Politan on what makes a case a national obsession
The Court TV veteran joins Policing Matters to talk about credibility, transparency, and the cases that capture the country’s attention
October 14, 2026 05:45 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (11).png
Real Time Policing
Do fixed ALPR networks reduce vehicle theft? What new research found
October 07, 2026 09:00 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (10).png
Crisis Negotiation
What a veteran hostage negotiator teaches about trust, listening and hard conversations
September 29, 2026 09:00 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (9).png
Public Safety Command & Logistics
When logistics fails: The hidden operational risks behind police equipment and fleets
September 23, 2026 09:00 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Copy of New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail.png
Police Training
More reps or better reps? Building police skills that last
September 16, 2026 12:06 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Subscribe for more episodes

Crime Domestic Disturbance Investigations Patrol Issues Policing Matters Podcast
Policing Matters Podcast
Policing Matters Podcast
Policing Matters law enforcement podcast with host Jim Dudley features law enforcement and criminal justice experts discussing critical issues in policing