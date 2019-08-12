Marcia Ferranto named CEO of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Board appoints Marcia C. Ferranto to oversee Memorial Fund and National Law Enforcement Museum

Washington, DC — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund(“Memorial Fund”) has announced the appointment of Marcia C. Ferranto to the position of Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Lori Sharpe Day who served with distinction as interim CEO since December 2018 until her recent election as Vice Chair of the Memorial Fund Board of Directors.

A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Washington, DC, the Memorial Fund built and continues to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial—the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. In addition, the Memorial Fund maintains the largest, most comprehensive database of line-of-duty officer deaths, conducts research into officer fatality trends and issues, and serves as an information clearinghouse. More recently, the Memorial Fund has built the National Law Enforcement Museum, adjacent to the Memorial in Washington, DC. The Museum tells the story of American law enforcement through exhibits, collections, research, and education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Ferranto to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund,” said Memorial Fund Board Chairman Karen Tandy. “Her strategic vision and exceptional leadership skills will be a valuable asset to the organization at this critical time in charting the organization’s future.”

Currently the principal at Ferranto Strategic Consulting, Ferranto has more than 20 years of executive leadership in business and non-profit organizations. As an accomplished senior executive with international, national, and local experience, Ferranto has dedicated her career to leading non-profits through launch, transition, and sustainability, delivering aggressive results.

Over the course of her career, she has successfully negotiated major gifts in excess of one million dollars, increased philanthropic giving by 62%, created corporate partners programs, and operated balanced budgets while relieving a multi-million-dollar loan.

Ferranto’s previous positions include CEO of both the National Court Reports Association and Women’s Transportation Seminar International and its related Foundation. She also served as Executive Director of the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation and was an influential leader in the transformation of the Delaware Art Museum.

“It is truly humbling and a great honor to have been selected to serve as the next CEO for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund,” said Ms. Ferranto. “The organization’s notoriety comes from telling the story of American law enforcement and by honoring the fallen all while helping to make our nation safer for those who serve. This is truly an exceptional opportunity of significant proportions. The relevance of the Memorial Fund as a growing organization is limitless for there is not one citizen of this great country that isn’t impacted by its efforts and mission. We must come together with laser-focused intention and execution to inspire all citizens to value law enforcement.”

Ms. Ferranto received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Widener University. She is also a graduate of the Museum Leadership Institute and the Getty Leadership Institute. She recently served on the Board of Directors of DV LEAP and is a past president of the board of directors of the Sandy Spring Museum. Ms. Ferranto has also served on the advisory board for the ENO Center for Transportation and has been an invited guest speaker for New York University Master’s Program at the Steinhardt School of Education.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,910 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund has opened the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. For more information, visit LawMemorial.org.