100 grants donated through adopt a K-9 cop program

AKC Reunite

RALEIGH, N.C. — AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, announced today that 100 grants have been donated to police departments throughout the nation through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

The 100th Adopt a K-9 Cop grant was given to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Sylva, NC sponsored by The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) with AKC Reunite matching the funds raised three-to-one. The USPCA has been a top participating sponsor in the program.

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

