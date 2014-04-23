NY police receive state crime fighting grants

By Sid Cassese

Newsday

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Three local Long Island police departments were recently named by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as recipients of state grants to help with crime fighting.

In a statement he identified the Town of East Hampton, which got $23,900; the Village of Garden City, given $30,000, and the Village of Rockville Centre, which got $40,000, as among 27 police and four sheriff departments around the state on the grant list.

“These grants will help local Police and Sheriff departments purchase the tools they need to fight and prevent crime,” Cuomo said in the statement.

Full Story: 3 LI police departments get state grants for crime fighting