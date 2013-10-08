Ore. police awarded Homeland Security grant

By Jason Chaney

Central Oregonian

CROOK COUNTY, Ore. — Thanks to a recently-awarded Department of Homeland Security grant, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Prineville Police Department will upgrade facets of their communication network that need improvement.

“Every year, the OEM (Oregon Office of Emergency Management), through the Department of Homeland Security, depending on population of the county, we were awarded ‘x’ amount of dollars. Last year, it was $12,000,” said Crook County Emergency Manager Dave Dethman. “This year, they didn’t grant ‘x’ amount of dollars. It was a competitive bid statewide.”

Most of the $50,991 will go to the Sheriff’s Office to pay for 15 new Motorola car radios. Last year, Dethman said they purchased nine such radios, and with the newest batch, they will replace the radios for every vehicle in their fleet.

