Hatch® Celebrates its 40Th Anniversary in 2008

TEMECULA, Calif.—Hatch®, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today that the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout 2008 by introducing numerous new products, all incorporating Hatch’s legendary application of advanced technology, exclusive materials, and superior research and development capabilities.

A leading supplier of premium gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, military, medical and commercial markets since 1968, Hatch develops task-specific products by combining field test data and consumer feedback with years of design and fabrication experience. Every Hatch glove is tested five times before it leaves the production floor, and is subjected to rigorous quality and safety assurance tests, including relevant tests similar to those conducted by the National Institute of Justice and the European Committee for Standardization.

“For the past 40 years, Hatch has been dedicated to providing the highest quality gloves available,” said Susan Kohout, director of marketing for Hatch. “Continuing to raise the standard established by our founder, Bill Hatch, our many years of development and production experience gives us the confidence that our gloves will pass the toughest independent tests in the industry.”

Offering market-driven designs that incorporate the latest materials and technology, Hatch products are designed with the performance needs of the professional end-user in mind. Hatch brands include Friskmaster™ cut resistant gloves, and Centurion™ and ExoTech® disturbance control gear.

With exclusive features in all product offerings, including the Ergo-Cut™ floating thumb design and the ArmorTip™ puncture-resistant fingertip, Hatch’s design innovations incorporate extensive end user feedback in the research and design phase. Using materials such as American Deerskin, Cabretta, Kangaroo, Spectra®, Kevlar®, Liquicell® and Hydrofil®, Hatch’s engineering prowess has elevated the company to an industry leadership position during the past 40 years.

Pioneering the glove manufacturing industry, Hatch’s passion for gloves is exemplified in one of the most advanced and highly sought-after glove designs – the SOG Operator Glove™. This industry-leading tactical glove incorporates an ergonomic fit, fire protection from flash bangs, Kangaroo or Goatskin leather (known for its tensile strength and tactility), an Extreme-Grip™ for weapon control and a patented cut-ring that enables the trigger finger to be removed if tactility beyond the Ergo-Cut™ is needed.

During its 40th anniversary Hatch is introducing the Handler™ Model HK9100 Animal Handler Glove designed for the unique rigors of canine and/or equestrian work. Built for durability, the new Handler Model HK9100 Animal Handler Glove features Sure-Grip® palm patches forged at an angle, serving as reinforcement at abrasion points.

Additionally, Hatch is introducing the Model MP-100 Defender™ MP, providing more favorable hand protection for tough disturbance control situations. Featuring Hatch’s Ergo-Cut™ design to allow for maximum dexterity, the new Defender MP has an extended cuff and uses high-density EVA foam padding for additional knuckle, finger and forearm protection. The new Defender MP also features a full Kevlar® lining for cut protection and Hatch’s Ergo-Cut in the palm for increased protection, dexterity and natural fit for weapon control.

