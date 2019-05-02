Free Warrior 360 Body Camera with activation of Fortify Video/Case Management Storage.

The Warrior 360 Body Cam is the only 360° camera in the law enforcement market. Its fisheye lens captures action in front, to the side, and behind the officer. Fortify Video Evidence Management Software is the most powerful, intuitive software on the market.

Fortify

Officers can create cases in Fortify from their patrol vehicle, smart phone, or remote locations. Take photos on scene with your smart phone and upload straight to your case without saving them to your phone or having to upload them. Upload documents, PDF’s, scanned images, videos, audio recordings, and any other media to store as evidence and connect it to your case. When your case is ready to go to court all your evidence is in one place ready for prosecution.

Intuitive Design

The last thing a police officer needs to worry about is how to operate a body camera. For this reason, the Warrior only has one button. It docks into a mountable Multiple Unit Charger (MUC) that allows upload of video and charging. With built in redundancy, the video is always in two places at once. Agencies can’t lose data because it’s not just data, it’s evidence.

Sentinel 360° In-Car Camera System

The Sentinel 360 is the most advanced in-car video system in the world. All other systems only capture what occurs in front of the patrol car. The Sentinel 360 captures everything that happens to the front, side, and behind the car. No longer will you wonder what happened on a traffic stop because you will capture it all in 360°.

About Blue Line Innovations

Blue Line Innovations, LLC is a cutting-edge, law enforcement and military technology company established by a former law enforcement officer. Established in 2017, the BLI focus is centered around protecting the 21st century officer, capturing and securing the truth. We specialize in 360° body cameras, evidence management solutions, and surveillance. For more information on Blue Line Innovations, please visit www.bli360.com