Cradlepoint wins NASPO ValuePoint contract for software-driven, cloud-managed LTE and 5G Ready solutions

BOISE, Idaho — Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year NASPO ValuePoint Data Communications Products & Services contract for its NetCloud Service platform and edge router solutions by the State of Utah and NASPO ValuePoint following a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Cradlepoint is one of just nine vendors in the NASPO ValuePoint Data Communications (2019-2026) contract portfolio —solidifying its status as a premier networking and wireless technology provider.

The agreement allows quick and easy access to Cradlepoint’s software-driven wireless WAN and network solutions for public sector entities in all 50 states. Cradlepoint currently has more than 6,000 public sector agency customers, 3,000 of which belong to the public safety market. The company now has public safety deployments on five continents and in every U.S. state and territory — enabling secure, mission-critical communications for vehicles, stations, mobile command centers, incident response teams, surveillance cameras, and other sites and devices over both commercial and dedicated public safety cellular networks.

“Cradlepoint is recognized as the public sector market leader in cloud-delivered 4G LTE and 5G Ready network solutions,” said John Campbell, VP, Public Sector, Cradlepoint. “Today we strengthen that position with the award of a NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. This will make it even faster, simpler and more straightforward for public sector organizations to access and deploy our portfolio of intelligent, innovative software-driven wireless WANs and initiate the first steps on their ‘Pathway to 5G.’”

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint NetCloud service — based on the Elastic Edge™ architecture — delivers an agile, pervasive, and software-defined wireless edge that connects people, places and things everywhere over LTE and 5G cellular networks with resiliency, security, and control. More than 18,000 active enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities, rely on Cradlepoint. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

About NASPO ValuePoint

The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively sourced contracts. Since 1992 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation’s most significant public contract cooperative. NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace.